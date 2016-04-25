Trending

Festival Luxembourgeois du cyclisme feminin Elsy Jacobs past winners

Champions 2008-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Anna van der Breggen (NED)
2014Anna van der Breggen (NED)
2013Marianne Vos (NED)
2012Marianne Vos (NED)
2011Marianne Vos (NED)
2010Emma Pooley (GBR)
2009Svetlana Bubnenkova (RUS)
2008Monia Baccaille (ITA)

Latest on Cyclingnews