Festival Elsy Jacobs: Anna Henderson wins prologue
By Cyclingnews published
Vollering settles for second and Persico holds third to begin three-day race
Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) stormed across the technical 2.2km course in 3:09 to win the prologue of the 2022 Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs and don the first leader's jersey for the three-day race.
Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service), the eighth rider to start on Friday, set the best time of 3:13, which held for most of the day until Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) crossed the line two seconds better. Just two riders later, Henderson crossed the line with the fastest time that settled the podium, and GC standings, Vollering taking second and Persico third.
It was the first victory of the season for Henderson, who wore the colours as the British time trial champion. She will be supported by three other Jumbo-Visma riders as the race leader on Saturday - Karlijn Swinkels, who was fourth in the prologue, Noemi Ruëgg and Jip van den Bos - as Amber Kraak had to withdraw due to illness.
Stage 1 on Saturday has two loops for 122.8km, the first circuit from Steinfort at 42.4km and then four passes of a local circuit of 20.1km.
