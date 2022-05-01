Marta Bastianelli wins Festival Elsy Jacobs

Image 1 of 10 Marta Bastianelli (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Marta Jaskulska on the attack at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 US Champion Lauren Stephens at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 The peloton racing stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Anna Henderson ahead of stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Anna Shackley ahead of stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Marta Bastianelli and Silvia Persico ahead of stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) secured a solo victory on stage 2 at Festival Elsy Jacobs. Ewers made a late-race attack inside the final seven kilometres of the race and held off a reduced chase group sprint won by Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team Emirates) and Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) in Garnich.

Bastianelli won the overall classification of the three-day event after overnight leader Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and runner-up Demi Vollering (SD Worx) were caught in the next group on the road.

The Italian won the overall classification by nine seconds ahead of stage winner Ewers and 16 seconds ahead of both Persico and Vollering.

How it unfolded

The final stage 2 of the Festival Elsy Jacobs was a 109.3km race in Garnich. The route started with a 59km loop followed five short 10km loops, and included four categorised ascents.

Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) cleared the field and built her lead out to 30 seconds, however, she was caught just ahead of the first of four climbs at Simmerschmelz.

Debora Silvestri (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) counter attacked and was followed by SD Worx climber Anna Shackley. Silvestri picked up the mountain points over the top.

UAE Team Emirates and Valcar-Travel & Service led the peloton behind and caught Shackley and Silvestri with 58km to go.

Canyon-Sram, SD Worx and Uno X teams assumed control of the field as they entered the five short local circuits in Garnich.

Marta Jaskula (Liv Racing Xstra) took the points atop the Kahler ascent ahead of Silvestri and Shackley. However, on the next time up the climb it was Silvestri who took the top points, padding her mountain classification lead out to 18 points.

Seperate late-race attacks came from Mikayla Harvey and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-Sram)and Shackley, Niamh Fisher-Black, Blanka Vas (SD Worx), Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) and Anna Henderson (Jumbbo-Visma), but they were all caught inside 25km to go.

Inside two laps to go, runner-up in the overall Vollering attacked but the overall race leader Persico was quick to respond and jumped on her wheel.

Greta Marturano (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) cleared the field with 15km to go and raced through the bell lap with a small lead over the field led by Valcar-Travel & Service and Jumbo-Visma.

However, an unfortunate crash brought down Henderson and Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and disrupted the field with 8km to the finish.

Marturano was caught shortly after the crash, inside 7km, and Ewers counter attacked. The American rider opened a small lead on the field and it was all she needed to seal the stage victory in Garnich.

