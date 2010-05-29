Two years after crashing out of the FBD Insurance Rás while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, Mark Cassidy returned to the top of the podium when he won the penultimate stage of the event. The victory brought things full circle, and showed that after a period of injury and fluctuating morale, that he is now back on track.

The An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly rider attacked with Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket) after ten kilometres of racing, was joined by four others - Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Simon Williams (Ireland Subway National Team), Jakob Steigmiller (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Frazer Duncan (Dublin Eurocycles) - then pressed ahead alone with Stieigmiller on the first of four categorised climbs, the cat one ascent of Drumgoff.

Over the remaining three climbs, they held off the chasers behind and raced in to the finish in Kilcullen together, where Cassidy finished well clear in the uphill sprint to the line.

"I'm happy, very happy," he said after the stage. "Crossing the line, I was in complete shock and couldn't really believe it. It was such a strange moment but it is starting to settle in now.

"You could say it is a big relief. I think this is my seventh Rás.I've tried so hard every year but hadn't really won anything in the race. To finally get it is a really nice feeling."

Cassidy's father Philip won the event twice, triumphing in 1983 and 1999. He also took multiple stages. He was delighted with today's result, saying that it was important in his development. "It was great to see. I think it will help Mark's confidence a lot," he said.

Cassidy and Steigmiller were out front for a long, long time and when the general classification battle heated up behind, it looked like they could be caught. However they remained focussed and the gap started to go up again, ensuring that the stage win would be decided between the two of them.

"I knew the decisive moment would be the first climb," he explained. "The German guy pushed on there so I just stayed with him. At first I was trying to take the KOH [King of the Hills] points so that the Swedish guy with us wouldn't take it off [team-mate] David O'Loughlin. But then we got a good gap.he was strong and I was quite strong as well, and we worked quite well.

"It looked like we were going to get caught with 25 kilometres to go as the gap came down to a minute, but we had a bit more left in the tank. We just gave it everything to the finish. He got a bit of jump on me in the sprint, but I think for once I wasn't nervous. I had great confidence. He got the jump but I knew it was uphill and I just went as hard as I could to get after him. I came around him in the last 100

metres or so, I was really happy."

It is the second stage win for the An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly squad this week; Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won stage three. O'Loughlin went into today's stage leading the King of the Mountains classification, but missed the break. Cassidy went for the climbs in order to prevent others from hoovering up the points. As things worked out, he won all four of them, cresting Drumgoff, Wicklow Gap, Slieve Corragh and Tober ahead of Steigmiller.

He ended the day precisely level on points with O'Loughlin, but took over the jersey.

Overnight leader Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket) had a tough day today, being under attack from all of his main rivals, but he has retained the yellow jersey. At times he was distanced slightly, but he was able to fight his way back on each occasion.

"I am really happy with the day, except that I was left alone in the last 25 kilometres. Our team worked in the beginning and everyone worked fine until the first climb, then after that I was more or less left alone. It was hard in the last 25 kilometres when everybody in my 20-25 man group attacked me.

"The most dangerous riders were the Motorpoint guy [Peter Williams] and [Dan] Craven from Rapha Condor. They were the strongest ones that were attacking. But the other ones, the Sean Kelly and the Thuringer guys are really strong as well, so I had a rough day today."

Wetterhall said that he was gapped on the second climb, that of Wicklow Gap, but was able to fight back on after about a kilometre. "I thought I could catch them at the top.I did it and that was great,"

Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialized) were third and fourth, 47 and 50 seconds back respectively, while John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) led home the chase group one minute and three

seconds after Cassidy. Irish riders David O'Loughlin and Connor McConvey (both An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) took tenth and fourteenth, and Wetterhall also finished in this group.

The most notable abstentee was Josef Kugler (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), whostarted the day eight seconds off the race lead in second overall. He cracked and lost five minutes and 36 seconds. Williams is consequently the closest to Wetterhall now, but is 59 seconds back.

Craven is third overall, a minute and a half behind, while McConvey is one minute 45 seconds back in fourth overall.

The final stage of the race tends not to produce large time gaps and so Wetterhall is looking good for the final overall win. However he is taking nothing for granted. "Tomorrow is a hard stage as well. So we have to do it well in the team, have good team-work," he said. "Then we can take the jersey for the whole Tour."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:43:48 2 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:02 3 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:47 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:50 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:03 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 7 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 8 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 9 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 10 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 13 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 14 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 16 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 17 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:01:24 18 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 19 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 20 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 21 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 22 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 23 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 24 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 25 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 26 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:32 27 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:05:36 28 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 29 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 30 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 31 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 32 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 33 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 34 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 35 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 36 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 37 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 38 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 39 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 40 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 41 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 42 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 43 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 44 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 45 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 46 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 47 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 48 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 49 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:05:45 50 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 51 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 52 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 53 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 54 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 55 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 56 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 57 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 58 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 59 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 60 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 61 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 62 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 63 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 64 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 65 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 66 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 67 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 68 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 0:05:51 69 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 70 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 71 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 72 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 73 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 74 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:05:57 75 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:06:00 76 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:06:02 77 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 78 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 79 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:06:04 80 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:10 81 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:06:17 82 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:15:24 83 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:15:27 84 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:16:35 85 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 86 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:16:37 87 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 88 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 89 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 90 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 91 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 92 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 93 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 94 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 95 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 96 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 97 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 98 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 99 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 100 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 101 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 102 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 103 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 104 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 105 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 106 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 107 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:16:43 108 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 109 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 110 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 111 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 112 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 113 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:18:00 114 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:20:55 115 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 116 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 117 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 118 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 119 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 120 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 121 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 122 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 123 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 124 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 125 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:23:04 126 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 127 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:26:58 128 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:30:57 129 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:31:28 130 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 131 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 132 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:32:53 133 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 134 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 135 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:33:03

Mountain - Drumgoff # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 4 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 8 5 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 6 6 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 5 7 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 3

Mountain - Wicklow gap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 4 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 8 5 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 6 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 5 7 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 3

Mountain - Slieve Corragh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 pts 2 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 8 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4 5 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 3 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1

Mountain - Tober # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 4 3 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 3 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2

International teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany Thuringer Energie 11:13:16 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:14 3 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:38 4 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:01:59 5 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:05:37 6 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:05:50 7 Wales 0:06:11 8 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:10:44 9 New Zealand 0:15:14 10 Ireland Development 0:15:29 11 Ireland Subway National Team 0:15:35 12 Japan - Nippo 0:15:40 13 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:15:46 14 Team PlanetX 0:17:33 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:30:41

County teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dublin Eurocycles 11:19:57 2 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:08:33 3 Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:08:39 4 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:08:43 5 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:58 6 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:19:46 7 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:29:07 8 Galway Bay 0:30:17 9 Dublin UCD 0:34:35 10 Kildare Murphy Surveys 11 Wexford 0:41:18 12 Kildare Newbridge 13 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:44:23 14 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:45:40 15 Cork Kanturk Town 1:20:17

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 21:31:09 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:59 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:32 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:45 5 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 0:01:49 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:04 8 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:02:07 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:19 10 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:41 11 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:04:03 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:04:28 13 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:04:41 14 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:06:01 15 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:06:07 16 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 0:06:39 17 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:45 18 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:06:50 19 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:07:08 20 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:07:30 21 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:08:02 22 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:08:16 23 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:08:18 24 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:08:39 25 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 26 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:25 27 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 0:09:30 28 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:09:41 29 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:09:51 30 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:13 31 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:55 32 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:10:56 33 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 0:11:13 34 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 35 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:11:25 36 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:11:37 37 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 38 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:12:48 39 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:12:58 40 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:13:50 41 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 0:13:55 42 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:13:57 43 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:10 44 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:14:45 45 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:15:46 46 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 0:16:17 47 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:17:44 48 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:17:49 49 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:18:30 50 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:18:33 51 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:18:52 52 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:19:17 53 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:21:50 54 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:25:17 55 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:25:45 56 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 0:29:19 57 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:30:01 58 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:30:28 59 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:31:42 60 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:32:42 61 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:33:17 62 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:33:53 63 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:34:30 64 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:36:16 65 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:37:07 66 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:37:21 67 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:38:57 68 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:40:09 69 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:40:42 70 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:41:18 71 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:42:17 72 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:42:30 73 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:43:54 74 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 0:47:03 75 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:48:04 76 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:51:24 77 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:52:53 78 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:54:11 79 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:56:10 80 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:56:21 81 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:56:49 82 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:57:09 83 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:57:53 84 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:58:29 85 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 1:00:17 86 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 1:00:32 87 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:02:16 88 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 1:02:25 89 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 1:04:32 90 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 1:05:54 91 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 1:06:30 92 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:07:47 93 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 1:09:30 94 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 1:11:10 95 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 1:11:13 96 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:15:23 97 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 1:15:26 98 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:16:36 99 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 1:18:58 100 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:24:35 101 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 1:25:38 102 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 1:28:42 103 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:28:45 104 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 1:33:02 105 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:34:10 106 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:37:05 107 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:37:35 108 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:39:20 109 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:41:07 110 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 1:42:19 111 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 1:43:51 112 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 1:46:08 113 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 1:49:36 114 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:50:05 115 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 1:51:49 116 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 1:57:09 117 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:02:51 118 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:09:59 119 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:11:14 120 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:17:42 121 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 2:19:04 122 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 2:25:30 123 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 2:28:33 124 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 2:32:02 125 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:33:46 126 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 2:39:11 127 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 2:43:37 128 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:53:27 129 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 3:07:01 130 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:16:21 131 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 3:17:41 132 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:21:29 133 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:22:22 134 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 3:30:23 135 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 3:31:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 53 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 50 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 46 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 38 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 37 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 30 7 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 28 8 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 27 9 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 26 10 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 23

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 57 pts 2 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 57 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 54 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 42 5 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 39 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 35 7 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 25 8 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 24 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 22 10 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 21

County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 21:37:54 2 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:02:40 3 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:04:28 4 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:04:52 5 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 21:32:54 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:22 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:34 4 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:56 5 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:18

International teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 64:35:10 2 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:02:50 3 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:40 4 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:04:23 5 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:07:37 6 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:40 7 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:12:36 8 Wales 0:17:45 9 New Zealand 0:38:05 10 Ireland Subway National Team 0:41:59 11 Japan - Nippo 0:42:01 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 1:05:56 13 Team PlanetX 1:33:54 14 Ireland Development 2:05:25 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 3:19:31