Two years after crashing out of the FBD Insurance Rás while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, Mark Cassidy returned to the top of the podium when he won the penultimate stage of the event. The victory brought things full circle, and showed that after a period of injury and fluctuating morale, that he is now back on track.

The An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly rider attacked with Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket) after ten kilometres of racing, was joined by four others - Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Simon Williams (Ireland Subway National Team), Jakob Steigmiller (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Frazer Duncan (Dublin Eurocycles) - then pressed ahead alone with Stieigmiller on the first of four categorised climbs, the cat one ascent of Drumgoff.

Over the remaining three climbs, they held off the chasers behind and raced in to the finish in Kilcullen together, where Cassidy finished well clear in the uphill sprint to the line.

"I'm happy, very happy," he said after the stage. "Crossing the line, I was in complete shock and couldn't really believe it. It was such a strange moment but it is starting to settle in now.

"You could say it is a big relief. I think this is my seventh Rás.I've tried so hard every year but hadn't really won anything in the race. To finally get it is a really nice feeling."

Cassidy's father Philip won the event twice, triumphing in 1983 and 1999. He also took multiple stages. He was delighted with today's result, saying that it was important in his development. "It was great to see. I think it will help Mark's confidence a lot," he said.

Cassidy and Steigmiller were out front for a long, long time and when the general classification battle heated up behind, it looked like they could be caught. However they remained focussed and the gap started to go up again, ensuring that the stage win would be decided between the two of them.

"I knew the decisive moment would be the first climb," he explained. "The German guy pushed on there so I just stayed with him. At first I was trying to take the KOH [King of the Hills] points so that the Swedish guy with us wouldn't take it off [team-mate] David O'Loughlin. But then we got a good gap.he was strong and I was quite strong as well, and we worked quite well.

"It looked like we were going to get caught with 25 kilometres to go as the gap came down to a minute, but we had a bit more left in the tank. We just gave it everything to the finish. He got a bit of jump on me in the sprint, but I think for once I wasn't nervous. I had great confidence. He got the jump but I knew it was uphill and I just went as hard as I could to get after him. I came around him in the last 100
metres or so, I was really happy."

It is the second stage win for the An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly squad this week; Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won stage three. O'Loughlin went into today's stage leading the King of the Mountains classification, but missed the break. Cassidy went for the climbs in order to prevent others from hoovering up the points. As things worked out, he won all four of them, cresting Drumgoff, Wicklow Gap, Slieve Corragh and Tober ahead of Steigmiller.

He ended the day precisely level on points with O'Loughlin, but took over the jersey.

Overnight leader Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket) had a tough day today, being under attack from all of his main rivals, but he has retained the yellow jersey. At times he was distanced slightly, but he was able to fight his way back on each occasion.

"I am really happy with the day, except that I was left alone in the last 25 kilometres. Our team worked in the beginning and everyone worked fine until the first climb, then after that I was more or less left alone. It was hard in the last 25 kilometres when everybody in my 20-25 man group attacked me.

"The most dangerous riders were the Motorpoint guy [Peter Williams] and [Dan] Craven from Rapha Condor. They were the strongest ones that were attacking. But the other ones, the Sean Kelly and the Thuringer guys are really strong as well, so I had a rough day today."

 Wetterhall said that he was gapped on the second climb, that of Wicklow Gap, but was able to fight back on after about a kilometre. "I thought I could catch them at the top.I did it and that was great,"

Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialized) were third and fourth, 47 and 50 seconds back respectively, while John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) led home the chase group one minute and three
seconds after Cassidy. Irish riders David O'Loughlin and Connor McConvey (both An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) took tenth and fourteenth, and Wetterhall also finished in this group.

The most notable abstentee was Josef Kugler (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), whostarted the day eight seconds off the race lead in second overall. He cracked and lost five minutes and 36 seconds. Williams is consequently the closest to Wetterhall now, but is 59 seconds back.

Craven is third overall, a minute and a half behind, while McConvey is one minute 45 seconds back in fourth overall.

The final stage of the race tends not to produce large time gaps and so Wetterhall is looking good for the final overall win. However he is taking nothing for granted. "Tomorrow is a hard stage as well. So we have to do it well in the team, have good team-work," he said. "Then we can take the jersey for the whole Tour."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:43:48
2Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:02
3Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:47
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:50
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:03
6Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
7Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
8Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
9John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
10David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
11Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
13Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
14Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
15Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
16Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
17Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:01:24
18Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
19Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
20Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
21Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
22Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
23Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
24Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
25Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
26Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:32
27Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:05:36
28Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
29Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
30David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
31John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
32Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
33Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
34Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
35David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
36Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
37Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
38Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
39Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
40Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
41Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
42Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
43Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
44Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
45Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
46Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
47Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
48Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
49Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:05:45
50Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
51Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
52Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
53Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
54James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
55Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
56Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
57Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
58Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
59Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
60Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
61Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
62Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
63John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
64James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
65Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
66Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
67Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
68Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development0:05:51
69Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
70Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
71Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
72Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
73Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
74Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:05:57
75Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:06:00
76Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:06:02
77Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
78Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
79David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:06:04
80Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:06:10
81Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:06:17
82Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:15:24
83David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:15:27
84Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:16:35
85Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
86Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:16:37
87Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
88Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
89Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
90Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
91Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
92Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
93Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
94Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
95Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
96Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
97Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
98Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
99Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
100Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
101Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
102Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
103Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
104Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
105Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
106Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
107Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:16:43
108Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
109Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
110Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
111Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
112Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
113Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:18:00
114John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:20:55
115Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
116Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
117Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
118Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
119Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
120Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
121Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
122Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
123Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
124Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
125Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:23:04
126Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
127Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD0:26:58
128Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX0:30:57
129Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:31:28
130Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
131Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
132Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:32:53
133Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
134Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
135Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:33:03

Mountain - Drumgoff
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly15pts
2Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
4Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX8
5Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles6
6Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team5
7Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX3

Mountain - Wicklow gap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly15pts
2Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
4Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX8
5Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6
6Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro5
7Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro3

Mountain - Slieve Corragh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10pts
2Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie8
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly4
5Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro3
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1

Mountain - Tober
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5pts
2Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie4
3Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro3
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2

International teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany Thuringer Energie11:13:16
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:14
3Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:38
4Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:01:59
5Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:05:37
6Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:05:50
7Wales0:06:11
8Australia Drapac Porsche0:10:44
9New Zealand0:15:14
10Ireland Development0:15:29
11Ireland Subway National Team0:15:35
12Japan - Nippo0:15:40
13Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:15:46
14Team PlanetX0:17:33
15USA Inside-Out Sports0:30:41

County teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles11:19:57
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:08:33
3Limerick BDO Get BACk0:08:39
4Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:08:43
5Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:14:58
6Meath Martin Donnelly0:19:46
7Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:29:07
8Galway Bay0:30:17
9Dublin UCD0:34:35
10Kildare Murphy Surveys
11Wexford0:41:18
12Kildare Newbridge
13Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:44:23
14An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:45:40
15Cork Kanturk Town1:20:17

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro21:31:09
2Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:00:59
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:32
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:45
5Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
6Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales0:01:49
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:04
8Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:02:07
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:19
10Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:41
11Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:04:03
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:04:28
13Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:04:41
14John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:06:01
15David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:06:07
16Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales0:06:39
17Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:06:45
18Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:06:50
19Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:07:08
20Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:07:30
21Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:08:02
22Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:08:16
23Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:08:18
24James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:08:39
25Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
26Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:09:25
27Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:09:30
28Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:09:41
29Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:09:51
30Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:10:13
31Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:10:55
32Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:10:56
33Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales0:11:13
34Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
35Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:11:25
36Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:11:37
37John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
38Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:12:48
39Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX0:12:58
40Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk0:13:50
41Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand0:13:55
42John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:13:57
43Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:14:10
44David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:14:45
45Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:15:46
46Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo0:16:17
47Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:17:44
48Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo0:17:49
49Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:18:30
50Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:18:33
51Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:18:52
52James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:19:17
53Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:21:50
54Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:25:17
55Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:25:45
56Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development0:29:19
57Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:30:01
58Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:30:28
59Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:31:42
60Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:32:42
61Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:33:17
62Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk0:33:53
63Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:34:30
64Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:36:16
65Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:37:07
66Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk0:37:21
67Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:38:57
68Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX0:40:09
69Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:40:42
70Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:41:18
71Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:42:17
72Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:42:30
73David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:43:54
74Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay0:47:03
75David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:48:04
76Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:51:24
77Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk0:52:53
78Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:54:11
79Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:56:10
80Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:56:21
81David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:56:49
82Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:57:09
83Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:57:53
84Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:58:29
85Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford1:00:17
86Jon Mould (GBr) Wales1:00:32
87Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:02:16
88Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development1:02:25
89Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:04:32
90Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:05:54
91Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis1:06:30
92Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:07:47
93Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn1:09:30
94John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports1:11:10
95Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development1:11:13
96Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys1:15:23
97Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development1:15:26
98Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD1:16:36
99Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford1:18:58
100Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:24:35
101Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge1:25:38
102Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford1:28:42
103Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:28:45
104Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford1:33:02
105Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:34:10
106Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys1:37:05
107Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:37:35
108Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:39:20
109Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:41:07
110Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development1:42:19
111Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX1:43:51
112Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin1:46:08
113Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn1:49:36
114Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:50:05
115Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay1:51:49
116Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford1:57:09
117Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:02:51
118Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:09:59
119Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports2:11:14
120Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:17:42
121Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC2:19:04
122Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay2:25:30
123Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay2:28:33
124Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town2:32:02
125Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports2:33:46
126Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin2:39:11
127Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys2:43:37
128Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD2:53:27
129Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly3:07:01
130Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:16:21
131Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town3:17:41
132Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:21:29
133Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:22:22
134Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town3:30:23
135Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town3:31:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie53pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta50
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp46
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised38
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly37
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche30
7Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie28
8Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly27
9Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie26
10Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis23

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly57pts
2David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly57
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro54
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised42
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie39
6Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp35
7Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp25
8Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro24
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie22
10Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised21

County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles21:37:54
2Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:02:40
3Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:04:28
4Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:04:52
5John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly21:32:54
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:00:22
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:34
4Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:56
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:18

International teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly64:35:10
2Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:02:50
3Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:40
4Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:04:23
5Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:07:37
6Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:11:40
7Australia Drapac Porsche0:12:36
8Wales0:17:45
9New Zealand0:38:05
10Ireland Subway National Team0:41:59
11Japan - Nippo0:42:01
12Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis1:05:56
13Team PlanetX1:33:54
14Ireland Development2:05:25
15USA Inside-Out Sports3:19:31

County teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles64:58:36
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:09:18
3Limerick BDO Get BACk0:51:20
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie1:03:12
5Mayo Castlebar Western Edge1:19:01
6Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin1:57:16
7Meath Martin Donnelly2:17:47
8Kildare Newbridge2:37:01
9Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn2:40:13
10Kildare Murphy Surveys2:44:49
11Wexford3:10:24
12An Dún Newry Whs. CC3:41:54
13Galway Bay4:17:51
14Dublin UCD5:05:10
15Cork Kanturk Town8:47:14

 

