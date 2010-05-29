Cassidy wins stage
Wetterhall leads race with one stage to go
Two years after crashing out of the FBD Insurance Rás while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, Mark Cassidy returned to the top of the podium when he won the penultimate stage of the event. The victory brought things full circle, and showed that after a period of injury and fluctuating morale, that he is now back on track.
The An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly rider attacked with Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket) after ten kilometres of racing, was joined by four others - Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Simon Williams (Ireland Subway National Team), Jakob Steigmiller (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Frazer Duncan (Dublin Eurocycles) - then pressed ahead alone with Stieigmiller on the first of four categorised climbs, the cat one ascent of Drumgoff.
Over the remaining three climbs, they held off the chasers behind and raced in to the finish in Kilcullen together, where Cassidy finished well clear in the uphill sprint to the line.
"I'm happy, very happy," he said after the stage. "Crossing the line, I was in complete shock and couldn't really believe it. It was such a strange moment but it is starting to settle in now.
"You could say it is a big relief. I think this is my seventh Rás.I've tried so hard every year but hadn't really won anything in the race. To finally get it is a really nice feeling."
Cassidy's father Philip won the event twice, triumphing in 1983 and 1999. He also took multiple stages. He was delighted with today's result, saying that it was important in his development. "It was great to see. I think it will help Mark's confidence a lot," he said.
Cassidy and Steigmiller were out front for a long, long time and when the general classification battle heated up behind, it looked like they could be caught. However they remained focussed and the gap started to go up again, ensuring that the stage win would be decided between the two of them.
"I knew the decisive moment would be the first climb," he explained. "The German guy pushed on there so I just stayed with him. At first I was trying to take the KOH [King of the Hills] points so that the Swedish guy with us wouldn't take it off [team-mate] David O'Loughlin. But then we got a good gap.he was strong and I was quite strong as well, and we worked quite well.
"It looked like we were going to get caught with 25 kilometres to go as the gap came down to a minute, but we had a bit more left in the tank. We just gave it everything to the finish. He got a bit of jump on me in the sprint, but I think for once I wasn't nervous. I had great confidence. He got the jump but I knew it was uphill and I just went as hard as I could to get after him. I came around him in the last 100
metres or so, I was really happy."
It is the second stage win for the An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly squad this week; Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won stage three. O'Loughlin went into today's stage leading the King of the Mountains classification, but missed the break. Cassidy went for the climbs in order to prevent others from hoovering up the points. As things worked out, he won all four of them, cresting Drumgoff, Wicklow Gap, Slieve Corragh and Tober ahead of Steigmiller.
He ended the day precisely level on points with O'Loughlin, but took over the jersey.
Overnight leader Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket) had a tough day today, being under attack from all of his main rivals, but he has retained the yellow jersey. At times he was distanced slightly, but he was able to fight his way back on each occasion.
"I am really happy with the day, except that I was left alone in the last 25 kilometres. Our team worked in the beginning and everyone worked fine until the first climb, then after that I was more or less left alone. It was hard in the last 25 kilometres when everybody in my 20-25 man group attacked me.
"The most dangerous riders were the Motorpoint guy [Peter Williams] and [Dan] Craven from Rapha Condor. They were the strongest ones that were attacking. But the other ones, the Sean Kelly and the Thuringer guys are really strong as well, so I had a rough day today."
Wetterhall said that he was gapped on the second climb, that of Wicklow Gap, but was able to fight back on after about a kilometre. "I thought I could catch them at the top.I did it and that was great,"
Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialized) were third and fourth, 47 and 50 seconds back respectively, while John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) led home the chase group one minute and three
seconds after Cassidy. Irish riders David O'Loughlin and Connor McConvey (both An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) took tenth and fourteenth, and Wetterhall also finished in this group.
The most notable abstentee was Josef Kugler (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), whostarted the day eight seconds off the race lead in second overall. He cracked and lost five minutes and 36 seconds. Williams is consequently the closest to Wetterhall now, but is 59 seconds back.
Craven is third overall, a minute and a half behind, while McConvey is one minute 45 seconds back in fourth overall.
The final stage of the race tends not to produce large time gaps and so Wetterhall is looking good for the final overall win. However he is taking nothing for granted. "Tomorrow is a hard stage as well. So we have to do it well in the team, have good team-work," he said. "Then we can take the jersey for the whole Tour."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3:43:48
|2
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:02
|3
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:47
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:00:50
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:03
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|7
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|9
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|10
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|13
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|14
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|16
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|17
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:01:24
|18
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|19
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|20
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|21
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|22
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|23
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|24
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|25
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|26
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:32
|27
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:05:36
|28
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|29
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|30
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|31
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|32
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|33
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|34
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|35
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|36
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|37
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|38
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|39
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|40
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|41
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|42
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|43
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|44
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|45
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|46
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|47
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|48
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|49
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:05:45
|50
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|51
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|52
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|53
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|54
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|55
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|56
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|57
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|58
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|59
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|60
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|61
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|62
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|63
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|64
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|65
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|66
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|67
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|68
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:05:51
|69
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|70
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|71
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|72
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|73
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|74
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:05:57
|75
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:06:00
|76
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:06:02
|77
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|78
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|79
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:06:04
|80
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:10
|81
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:06:17
|82
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:15:24
|83
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:15:27
|84
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:16:35
|85
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|86
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:16:37
|87
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|88
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|89
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|90
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|91
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|92
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|93
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|94
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|95
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|96
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|97
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|98
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|99
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|100
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|101
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|102
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|103
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|104
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|105
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|106
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|107
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:16:43
|108
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|109
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|110
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|111
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|112
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|113
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:18:00
|114
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:20:55
|115
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|116
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|117
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|118
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|119
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|120
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|121
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|122
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|123
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|124
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|125
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:23:04
|126
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|127
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:26:58
|128
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:30:57
|129
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:31:28
|130
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|131
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|132
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:32:53
|133
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|134
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|135
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:33:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|10
|4
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|8
|5
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|6
|6
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|5
|7
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|10
|4
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|8
|5
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|6
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|5
|7
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|pts
|2
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|8
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4
|5
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|3
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|4
|3
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|3
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|11:13:16
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:14
|3
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:38
|4
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:01:59
|5
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:05:37
|6
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:05:50
|7
|Wales
|0:06:11
|8
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:10:44
|9
|New Zealand
|0:15:14
|10
|Ireland Development
|0:15:29
|11
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:15:35
|12
|Japan - Nippo
|0:15:40
|13
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:15:46
|14
|Team PlanetX
|0:17:33
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:30:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|11:19:57
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:08:33
|3
|Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:08:39
|4
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:08:43
|5
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:14:58
|6
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:19:46
|7
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:29:07
|8
|Galway Bay
|0:30:17
|9
|Dublin UCD
|0:34:35
|10
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|11
|Wexford
|0:41:18
|12
|Kildare Newbridge
|13
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:44:23
|14
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:45:40
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|1:20:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|21:31:09
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:59
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:32
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:45
|5
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|0:01:49
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:04
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:02:07
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:19
|10
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:41
|11
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:04:03
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:04:28
|13
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:04:41
|14
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:06:01
|15
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:06:07
|16
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|0:06:39
|17
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:45
|18
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:06:50
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:07:08
|20
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:07:30
|21
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:08:02
|22
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:08:16
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:08:18
|24
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:08:39
|25
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|26
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:25
|27
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:09:30
|28
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:09:41
|29
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:09:51
|30
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:13
|31
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:55
|32
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:10:56
|33
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|0:11:13
|34
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|35
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:11:25
|36
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:11:37
|37
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|38
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:12:48
|39
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:12:58
|40
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:13:50
|41
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|0:13:55
|42
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:57
|43
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:14:10
|44
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:14:45
|45
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:15:46
|46
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|0:16:17
|47
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:17:44
|48
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|0:17:49
|49
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:18:30
|50
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:18:33
|51
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:18:52
|52
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:19:17
|53
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:21:50
|54
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:25:17
|55
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:25:45
|56
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:29:19
|57
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:30:01
|58
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:30:28
|59
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:31:42
|60
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:32:42
|61
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:33:17
|62
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:33:53
|63
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:34:30
|64
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:36:16
|65
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:37:07
|66
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:37:21
|67
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:38:57
|68
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:40:09
|69
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:40:42
|70
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:41:18
|71
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:42:17
|72
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:42:30
|73
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:43:54
|74
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:47:03
|75
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:48:04
|76
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:51:24
|77
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:52:53
|78
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:54:11
|79
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:56:10
|80
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:56:21
|81
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:56:49
|82
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:57:09
|83
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:57:53
|84
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:58:29
|85
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|1:00:17
|86
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|1:00:32
|87
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:02:16
|88
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:02:25
|89
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:04:32
|90
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:05:54
|91
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|1:06:30
|92
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:07:47
|93
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:09:30
|94
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|1:11:10
|95
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:11:13
|96
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:15:23
|97
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:15:26
|98
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:16:36
|99
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|1:18:58
|100
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:24:35
|101
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:25:38
|102
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|1:28:42
|103
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:28:45
|104
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|1:33:02
|105
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:34:10
|106
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:37:05
|107
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:37:35
|108
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:39:20
|109
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:41:07
|110
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:42:19
|111
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|1:43:51
|112
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:46:08
|113
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:49:36
|114
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:50:05
|115
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:51:49
|116
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|1:57:09
|117
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:02:51
|118
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:09:59
|119
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:11:14
|120
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:17:42
|121
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:19:04
|122
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:25:30
|123
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:28:33
|124
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|2:32:02
|125
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:33:46
|126
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|2:39:11
|127
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:43:37
|128
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:53:27
|129
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|3:07:01
|130
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:16:21
|131
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|3:17:41
|132
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:21:29
|133
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:22:22
|134
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|3:30:23
|135
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|3:31:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|53
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|50
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|46
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|38
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|37
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|30
|7
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|28
|8
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|27
|9
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|26
|10
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|57
|pts
|2
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|57
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|54
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|42
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|39
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|35
|7
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|25
|8
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|24
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|22
|10
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|21:37:54
|2
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:02:40
|3
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:04:28
|4
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:04:52
|5
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|21:32:54
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:22
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:34
|4
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:56
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|64:35:10
|2
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:02:50
|3
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:40
|4
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:04:23
|5
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:07:37
|6
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:11:40
|7
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:12:36
|8
|Wales
|0:17:45
|9
|New Zealand
|0:38:05
|10
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:41:59
|11
|Japan - Nippo
|0:42:01
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|1:05:56
|13
|Team PlanetX
|1:33:54
|14
|Ireland Development
|2:05:25
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|3:19:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|64:58:36
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:09:18
|3
|Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:51:20
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|1:03:12
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:19:01
|6
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:57:16
|7
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|2:17:47
|8
|Kildare Newbridge
|2:37:01
|9
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|2:40:13
|10
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:44:49
|11
|Wexford
|3:10:24
|12
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|3:41:54
|13
|Galway Bay
|4:17:51
|14
|Dublin UCD
|5:05:10
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|8:47:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy