Honsinger wins elite women's FayetteCross Day 2
Mani and Nash round out the podium
Elite Women: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
|Position
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:40:04
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:20
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:00:36
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:00:59
|5
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:01:21
|6
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:01:43
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:02:28
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:03:35
|9
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:03:47
|10
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:04:25
|11
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:04:54
|12
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:05:09
|13
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:05:33
|14
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|0:05:47
|15
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:06:12
|16
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:06:35
|17
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:06:48
|18
|Megan Barr (USA)
|0:07:17
|19
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:07:30
|20
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:07:49
|21
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:08:01
|22
|Molly Clark-oien (USA)
|0:08:02
|23
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:08:31
|24
|Emma Maaranen (USA)
|0:09:11
|25
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:10:15
|26
|Marilyn Rayner (USA)
|0:10:44
|27
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:10:55
|28
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|0:11:15
|29
|Courtney Tanner (USA)
|0:11:45
|30
|Danielle Larson (USA)
|0:11:53
|31
|Rachel Geiter (USA)
|0:12:06
|32
|Abigail Yates (USA)
|0:12:30
|33
|Katy Giombolini (USA)
|0:13:52
|34
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:16:46
|DNS
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|DNS
|Natalie Smith (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy