Honsinger wins elite women's FayetteCross Day 2

Mani and Nash round out the podium

Image 1 of 9

Day 1 FayetteCross winner Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) took the holeshot

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 2 of 9

Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) was all smiles despite the sloppy conditions

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 3 of 9

Jennifer Jackson (Easton-Giant p/b Transitions) leads eventual winner Clara Honsinger (USA National Team) early on lap 1

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 4 of 9

Clara Honsinger (USA National Team) was focused on the slippery course, knowing that one mistake could cost her the race

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 5 of 9

At the start of the Women's race the pit still had not seen much action and was therefore the faster line - for a little while at least

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 6 of 9

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) rounded out the podium in 3rd place

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 7 of 9

Clara Honsinger (USA National Team) picked up a little mud on her way to the win

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 8 of 9

Clara Honsinger (USA National Team) enjoyed her experience in Fayetteville

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 9 of 9

Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) rode strong to finish 2nd

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)

Results
PositionRider Name (Country)Result
1Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:40:04
2Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:20
3Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:00:36
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:00:59
5Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:01:21
6Ruby West (Can) 0:01:43
7Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:02:28
8Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:03:35
9Emily Werner (USA) 0:03:47
10Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:04:25
11Sarah Sturm (USA) 0:04:54
12Anna Megale (USA) 0:05:09
13Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:05:33
14Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:05:47
15Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:06:12
16Beth Ann Orton (USA) 0:06:35
17Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:06:48
18Megan Barr (USA) 0:07:17
19Susan Livingston (USA) 0:07:30
20Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:07:49
21Leslie Ethridge (USA) 0:08:01
22Molly Clark-oien (USA) 0:08:02
23Rebecca Gross (USA) 0:08:31
24Emma Maaranen (USA) 0:09:11
25Amanda Nauman (USA) 0:10:15
26Marilyn Rayner (USA) 0:10:44
27Aubrey Drummond (USA) 0:10:55
28Carol Seipp (USA) 0:11:15
29Courtney Tanner (USA) 0:11:45
30Danielle Larson (USA) 0:11:53
31Rachel Geiter (USA) 0:12:06
32Abigail Yates (USA) 0:12:30
33Katy Giombolini (USA) 0:13:52
34Nikki Peterson (USA) 0:16:46
DNSTurner Ramsay (USA)
DNSNatalie Smith (USA)

