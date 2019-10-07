White wins elite men's FayetteCross Day 2
Hecht and Werner round out the podium
Elite Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
|Position
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:57:23
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:25
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:01:58
|4
|Logan Owen (USA)
|0:02:11
|5
|Michael Van den Ham (Can)
|0:02:26
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:02:35
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:03:47
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:04:27
|9
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:05:14
|10
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:05:22
|11
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:05:42
|12
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:06:09
|13
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:06:28
|14
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:07:10
|15
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:07:28
|16
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:07:50
|17
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:07:56
|18
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:08:39
|19
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:09:13
|20
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:09:29
|21
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|0:09:43
|22
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:13:00
|23
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:13:50
|24
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|0:13:57
|25
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|1 lap
|26
|Ryan Currie (USA)
|1 lap
|27
|Brendan Lehman (USA)
|1 lap
|28
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|1 lap
|29
|Rob Sandusky (USA)
|2 laps
|30
|Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (USA)
|2 laps
|31
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|2 laps
|32
|Adam Saban (USA)
|2 laps
|33
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|2 laps
|34
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|2 laps
|DNF
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|DNF
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|DNS
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
|DNS
|Michael Potter (USA)
|DNS
|Jake Yackle (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy