White wins elite men's FayetteCross Day 2

Hecht and Werner round out the podium

Image 1 of 12

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) savors the victory with the fans

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 2 of 12

Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) took advantage of his holeshot and led for almost the entire race

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 3 of 12

The men's podium: Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo), Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), and Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 4 of 12

Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) comes into the pit for a bike change as Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) chases him

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 5 of 12

Kyle Johnson (ORNOT x Sahta Cruz) was one of many riders who hopped the barriers in the slick, muddy conditions. And in case you were wondering, he managed not to crash and rode over the 2nd barrier.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 6 of 12

Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) choose not to risk it and dismounted over the barriers

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 7 of 12

FayetteCross Day 2 winner Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) didn't lead the race until the last lap

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 8 of 12

Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) clings to his lead while Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) claws him back

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 9 of 12

The battle for 3rd was intense between Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), World Tour pro Logan Owen (EF Education First), and Michael Van Dem Ham (Easton Giant p/b Transitions)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 10 of 12

The race victory would ultimately come down to Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) choosing to run several sections that Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) rode.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 11 of 12

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) takes a fresh bike at half a lap to go with Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo) right behind him

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Image 12 of 12

Plenty of water on the course made for a hectic start, especially for those in the back.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)

Results
PositionRider Name (Country)Result
1Curtis White (USA) 0:57:23
2Gage Hecht (USA) 0:00:25
3Kerry Werner (USA) 0:01:58
4Logan Owen (USA) 0:02:11
5Michael Van den Ham (Can) 0:02:26
6Lance Haidet (USA) 0:02:35
7Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:03:47
8Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:04:27
9Spencer Petrov (USA) 0:05:14
10Allan Schroeder (USA) 0:05:22
11Alex Morton (USA) 0:05:42
12Brannan Fix (USA) 0:06:09
13Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 0:06:28
14Travis Livermon (USA) 0:07:10
15Brian Matter (USA) 0:07:28
16Cody Cupp (USA) 0:07:50
17Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:07:56
18Rory Jack (USA) 0:08:39
19Terol Pursell (USA) 0:09:13
20Nathan Barton (USA) 0:09:29
21Nicholas Beechan (USA) 0:09:43
22Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:13:00
23Josh Direen (USA) 0:13:50
24Dylan Postier (USA) 0:13:57
25Joseph Schmalz (USA) 1 lap
26Ryan Currie (USA) 1 lap
27Brendan Lehman (USA) 1 lap
28Skyler Mackey (USA) 1 lap
29Rob Sandusky (USA) 2 laps
30Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (USA) 2 laps
31Kyle Johnson (USA) 2 laps
32Adam Saban (USA) 2 laps
33Kobi Gyetvan (USA) 2 laps
34Rhys Louis (USA) 2 laps
DNFStephan Davoust (USA)
DNFKaler Marshall (USA)
DNSHector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
DNSMichael Potter (USA)
DNSJake Yackle (USA)
DNSJacob Lasley (USA)

