Romain Grégoire wins Faun Ardèche Classic in chaotic finish as riders take a wrong turn in the final
Enric Mas, Brandon McNulty and Javier Romo go off course in final roundabout
Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) emerged from a select 10-rider group in a chaotic run to the line to win the 25th edition of the Faun Ardèche Classic on Saturday.
After being active all day and taking part in multiple attacks, the 22-year-old French rider was part of a 12-man group that formed in the final climb of the day, the steep Val d’Enfer inside of seven kilometres to go.
With less than one kilometre to go, Enric Mas (Movistar) attacked the front with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Javier Romo (Movistar) on his wheel but disaster struck when the Spaniard led the trio off the course as they took a right turn on a final roundabout instead of going straight.
Very familiar with the course, second in 2024, Grégoire did not follow the trio and was able to speed to the finish line to claim the victory.
Marco Brenner (Tudor) took second, crossing the line three seconds behind the winner. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) followed to claim third place.
“I had a little trouble enjoying it [the victory], it's still weird the feeling with these riders who made a mistake with 300 meters to go. I sort of have the impression of not having made the sprint. But then, it's the riders' fault, I'm going to try to enjoy it, I won and that's what counts," Grégoire said.
“All day long, we really raced like bosses, we put ourselves in front and we really took charge all day long. I was a little afraid honestly halfway of the race that we had maybe done too much, that we would be a little too committed in the end, and in the end the guys really held up well, they were there all day long.”
The 169.5 km Faun-Ardèche Classic, starting and ending in Guilherand-Granges, with its nine climbs delivering over 3000 metres of elevation gain, is tailor-made for punchy climbers.
An early breakaway, including Jonas Grégaard (Lotto), Kamiel Bonneu (intermarché-Wanty), Baptiste Poulard (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5), Célestin Guillon (Van Rysel-Roubaix) and Joris Chaussinand (CIC U Nantes), build up a lead of two minutes before being reeled before the climb Saint-Romain-de-Lerps inside of 25 kilometres to go.
Fortunato countered an attack by Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep) on the lower slopes and escaped in a solo move. The Italian continued solo, as attacks continued in the group behind him, and he still had seven seconds on a chase group as he started the final climb of the day, the Val d’Enfer, but was soon joined by Mas.
Inside of two kilometres to go, the two riders were reeled in, leaving 12 riders to battle for the victory. Joining Fortunato and Mas were Grégoire, Romo, McNulty, Brenner and his teammate Marc Hirschi, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Fortunato’s teammate Cristian Scaroni.
Going for broke, Mas attacked before the final roundabout but went off course and lost his chance at victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrong
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold takes surprise victory in thrilling bunch sprint finish
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Lotte Claes takes surprise victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad WomenPeloton allow huge gap to breakaway as favourites denied chance to fight for win
-
Romain Grégoire wins Faun Ardèche Classic in chaotic finish as riders take a wrong turn in the finalEnric Mas, Brandon McNulty and Javier Romo go off course in final roundabout
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrongAurela Nerlo takes second in bizarre two-up sprint as Demi Vollering takes third over three minutes down
-
As it happened: Season opener Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ends in a sprintAll the action as the peloton tackles 11 climbs and 8 cobbled sectors across challenging 198km route in Flanders