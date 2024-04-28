Arnaud De Lie wins the Famenne Ardenne Classic

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) sprinted to the win at the Famenne Ardenne Classic for the second year in a row, marking his comeback from illness that disrupted his spring Classics campaign.

The Belgian beat Axel Zingle (Cofidis) to the line at the end of the 195km one-day race, while Lotto-Dstny teammate Maxim Van Gils rounded out the top three after a dominant closing display by the Belgian team.

