Arnaud De Lie wins the Famenne Ardenne Classic
Belgian takes sprint win for second year in a row ahead of Zingle, Van Gils
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) sprinted to the win at the Famenne Ardenne Classic for the second year in a row, marking his comeback from illness that disrupted his spring Classics campaign.
The Belgian beat Axel Zingle (Cofidis) to the line at the end of the 195km one-day race, while Lotto-Dstny teammate Maxim Van Gils rounded out the top three after a dominant closing display by the Belgian team.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
