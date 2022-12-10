Aniek Van Alphen goes solo to win Exact Cross Essen
777 rider surges away from Frank, Kastelijn and Kay
Aniek Van Alphen (777) used her bike skills to bunny hop the barriers and then surge away from her rival to win the Exact Cross Essen race near Antwerp.
With many of the biggest women on their way to Ireland for Sunday’s Dublin World Cup, Van Alphen took advantage, confirmed her success in last week’s Superprestige Boom race and impressed on the fast course despite the freezing temperatures of Belgium in mid-December.
While her rivals were forced to dismount for the barriers, Van Alphen was able to bunny hop them each time and gain an advantage. She got a gap after three of the seven laps and never looked back.
Behind Alicia Frank (De Ceuster-Bonache) eventually got away to take second, with Yara Kastelijn (Crelans-Fristads) beating Britain’s Anna Kay (777) to take third place.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
