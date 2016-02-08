Evelyn Stevens to make UCI Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 4 of 5 America’s Evelyn Stevens on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans)

American Evelyn Stevens confirmed today she will make an attempt to break the UCI Hour Record, which currently stands at 46.882km, set by Australian Bridie O'Donnell in January. Stevens will try to better that distance on February 27 in the newly covered Colorado Springs velodrome.

Stevens is the second American woman to make an attempt. Molly Shaffer Van Houweling broke the long-standing record of 46.065km set by Leontien van Moorsel without aerodynamic gear in Mexico City in 2003. Van Houweling rode 46.273km over the hour in September, 2015 in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

“While attempting to break the UCI Hour Record is exciting for me and my career, I’m also proud to help shine a light on women’s cycling,” Stevens said. “This will be a special day, and it’s an honour to make my record attempt under the new dome at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center Velodrome.”





Stevens' attempt will be made using her Boels Dolmans team equipment, which has been honed in the wind tunnel with Bioracer, Specialized and Zipp. She will use a Specialized Shiv modified for the track with a Zipp 900 front wheel and a Super 9 rear disc, and a Bioracer skinsuit.

She will start at 12:00 MST/14:00EST/20:00CET, and the attempt will be streamed live online.