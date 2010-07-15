Trending

Burchenkova, Yatsevich claim European titles

Russian grabs first golds of championship in Ankara

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian Federation)0:34:37
2Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)0:00:11
3Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)0:00:52
4Aksana Papko (Belarus)0:01:02
5Latoya Brulee (Belgium)0:01:07
6Lesia Kalitovska (Ukraine)0:01:43
7Larisa Pankova (Russian Federation)0:01:49
8Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)0:02:00
9Melodie Lesueur (France)0:02:05
10Oxana Kozonchuk (Russian Federation)
11Aude Biannic (France)0:02:14
12Denise Zuckermandel (Germany)
13Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)0:02:17
14Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:02:27
15Tetiana Ryabchenko (Ukraine)0:02:31
16Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)0:02:48
17Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)0:02:52
18Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)0:02:53
19Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:03:00
20Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
21Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus)
22Emilie Aubry (Switzerland)0:03:10
23Amy Pieters (Netherlands)0:03:23
24Martyna Klekot (Poland)0:03:29
25Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)0:03:37
26Anne-Marie Schmitt (Luxembourg)0:03:45
27Dorle Zorrilla Braceras (Spain)0:04:00
28Gloria Presti (Italy)0:04:38
29Mehtap Demircioglu (Turkey)0:09:37
30Gul Celebi (Turkey)0:11:31
31Duygu Cokal (Turkey)0:11:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Cycling Federation1:47:45
2Belarusian Cycling Federation0:02:56
3Ukrainian Cycling Federation0:03:12
4German Cycling Federation0:03:47
5Turkish Cycling Federation0:28:58

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)0:32:08
2Emilien Viennet (France)0:00:04
3Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)0:00:35
4Andrii Orlov (Ukraine)0:00:38
5Alexander Sulimov (Russian Federation)0:00:41
6Rafael Reis (Portugal)0:00:45
7Frederik Frison (Belgium)0:01:05
8Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:01:10
9Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)0:01:11
10Anthony Haspot (France)0:01:14
11Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)0:01:24
12Mike De Bie (Belgium)0:01:33
13Luca Sterbini (Italy)0:01:38
14Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)
15Yaroslav Rubakha (Ukraine)
16Olivier Le Gac (France)0:01:48
17Nicola Rossi (Italy)0:01:52
18Marek Kulas (Poland)0:01:55
19Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:01:57
20Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)0:02:06
21Mikael Myllymaki (Finland)0:02:10
22Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)0:02:13
23Eduardo Ardaiz Maneru (Spain)
24Jan Polanc (Slovenia)0:02:21
25Uros Beg (Slovenia)0:02:33
26Rasim Reis (Turkey)0:02:37
27Felix English (Ireland)0:02:41
28Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:03:03
29Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:03:08
30Pavel Ragel (Belarus)0:03:15
31Jozef Mazan (Slovakia)0:03:35
32Nikolay Ivanov (Bulgaria)0:03:37
33Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)0:03:56
34Doron Hekic (Slovenia)0:04:19
35Nikolay Boiadziev (Bulgaria)0:04:38
36Veaceslav Colotenco (Republic of Moldova)0:04:51
37Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)0:04:52
38Marius Hugi (Albania)0:05:52
39Stivens Duka (Albania)0:08:19

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Cycling Federation1:39:02
2Ukrainian Cycling Federation0:00:13
3French Cycling Federation0:00:28
4Hellenic Cycling Federation0:05:45
5Slovenian Cycling Federation0:06:35

