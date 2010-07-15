Burchenkova, Yatsevich claim European titles
Russian grabs first golds of championship in Ankara
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian Federation)
|0:34:37
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|0:00:11
|3
|Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)
|0:00:52
|4
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|0:01:02
|5
|Latoya Brulee (Belgium)
|0:01:07
|6
|Lesia Kalitovska (Ukraine)
|0:01:43
|7
|Larisa Pankova (Russian Federation)
|0:01:49
|8
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|0:02:00
|9
|Melodie Lesueur (France)
|0:02:05
|10
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Russian Federation)
|11
|Aude Biannic (France)
|0:02:14
|12
|Denise Zuckermandel (Germany)
|13
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)
|0:02:17
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:02:27
|15
|Tetiana Ryabchenko (Ukraine)
|0:02:31
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|0:02:48
|17
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:02:52
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|0:02:53
|19
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:03:00
|20
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|21
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus)
|22
|Emilie Aubry (Switzerland)
|0:03:10
|23
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|0:03:23
|24
|Martyna Klekot (Poland)
|0:03:29
|25
|Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)
|0:03:37
|26
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Luxembourg)
|0:03:45
|27
|Dorle Zorrilla Braceras (Spain)
|0:04:00
|28
|Gloria Presti (Italy)
|0:04:38
|29
|Mehtap Demircioglu (Turkey)
|0:09:37
|30
|Gul Celebi (Turkey)
|0:11:31
|31
|Duygu Cokal (Turkey)
|0:11:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Cycling Federation
|1:47:45
|2
|Belarusian Cycling Federation
|0:02:56
|3
|Ukrainian Cycling Federation
|0:03:12
|4
|German Cycling Federation
|0:03:47
|5
|Turkish Cycling Federation
|0:28:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)
|0:32:08
|2
|Emilien Viennet (France)
|0:00:04
|3
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|0:00:35
|4
|Andrii Orlov (Ukraine)
|0:00:38
|5
|Alexander Sulimov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:41
|6
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|0:00:45
|7
|Frederik Frison (Belgium)
|0:01:05
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:01:10
|9
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|0:01:11
|10
|Anthony Haspot (France)
|0:01:14
|11
|Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)
|0:01:24
|12
|Mike De Bie (Belgium)
|0:01:33
|13
|Luca Sterbini (Italy)
|0:01:38
|14
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)
|15
|Yaroslav Rubakha (Ukraine)
|16
|Olivier Le Gac (France)
|0:01:48
|17
|Nicola Rossi (Italy)
|0:01:52
|18
|Marek Kulas (Poland)
|0:01:55
|19
|Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:57
|20
|Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|0:02:06
|21
|Mikael Myllymaki (Finland)
|0:02:10
|22
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:13
|23
|Eduardo Ardaiz Maneru (Spain)
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
|0:02:21
|25
|Uros Beg (Slovenia)
|0:02:33
|26
|Rasim Reis (Turkey)
|0:02:37
|27
|Felix English (Ireland)
|0:02:41
|28
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:03:03
|29
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:03:08
|30
|Pavel Ragel (Belarus)
|0:03:15
|31
|Jozef Mazan (Slovakia)
|0:03:35
|32
|Nikolay Ivanov (Bulgaria)
|0:03:37
|33
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)
|0:03:56
|34
|Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
|0:04:19
|35
|Nikolay Boiadziev (Bulgaria)
|0:04:38
|36
|Veaceslav Colotenco (Republic of Moldova)
|0:04:51
|37
|Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)
|0:04:52
|38
|Marius Hugi (Albania)
|0:05:52
|39
|Stivens Duka (Albania)
|0:08:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Cycling Federation
|1:39:02
|2
|Ukrainian Cycling Federation
|0:00:13
|3
|French Cycling Federation
|0:00:28
|4
|Hellenic Cycling Federation
|0:05:45
|5
|Slovenian Cycling Federation
|0:06:35
