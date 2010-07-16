Trending

U23 Men--25.9km
1Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)0:31:08
2Geoffrey Soupe (France)0:00:14
3Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)0:00:18
4Evgeny Kovalev (Russian Federation)0:00:25
5Nicolas Bonnet (France)0:00:30
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spain)0:00:37
7Gianluca Leonardi (Italy)0:00:43
8Valery Kaykov (Russian Federation)0:00:49
9Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)0:00:54
10Matteo Mammini (Italy)0:00:56
11Romain Bacon (France)0:01:00
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)0:01:05
13Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)0:01:07
14Sergey Shilov (Russian Federation)0:01:10
15Pawel Gawronski (Poland)0:01:23
16Blaz Jarc (Slovenia)0:01:25
17Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)0:01:28
18Eugert Zhupa (Albania)0:01:31
19Neofytos Sakellaridis-Mangouras (Greece)0:01:32
20Lorenzo Rossi (Switzerland)0:01:37
21Matias Kumar (Slovenia)0:01:39
22Tom Thill (Luxembourg)0:01:43
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:01:48
24Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
25Indulis Bekmanis (Latvia)0:01:55
26Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:01:59
27Ramlinas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:02:01
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)0:02:02
29Toms Skujins (Latvia)0:02:04
30Marcus Christie (Ireland)0:02:15
31Borislav Ivanov (Bulgaria)
32Zoltan Sipos (Romania)0:02:30
33Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:02:39
34Yovcho Yovchev (Bulgaria)0:02:44
35Siarhei Papok (Belarus)0:02:52
36Eyüp Karagöbek (Turkey)0:02:59
37Evgen Filin (Ukraine)0:03:00
38Martin Puusepp (Estonia)0:03:02
39Daniel Rinner (Liechtenstein)0:03:07
40Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)0:03:09
41Sefa Ylber (Albania)0:03:11
42Michael Hofstetter (Switzerland)0:03:14
43Dimitrio Polydoropoulos (Greece)0:03:23
44Marek Canecky (Slovakia)0:03:26
45Roman Chuchulin (Ukraine)0:03:30
46Kornel Sojka (Poland)0:03:58
47Mihran Avetisyan (Armenia)0:04:31
48Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Turkey)0:05:22
49David Mkrtchyan (Armenia)0:06:04
50Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)0:06:15

U23 Men Teams
1French Cycling Federation1:35:08
2Russian Cycling Federation0:00:40
3Latvian Cycling Federation0:03:43
4Swiss Cycling Federation0:05:06
5Belarusian Cycling Federation0:05:24
6Polish Cycling Federation0:05:39
7Hellenic Cycling Federation0:05:50
8Turkish Cycling Federation0:12:52

Junior Women--13.5km
1Anna Solovey (Ukraine)0:17:42
2Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)0:00:36
3Alexia Muffat (France)0:01:15
4Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)0:01:26
5Susanna Zorzi (Italy)0:01:31
6Kateryna Zavala (Ukraine)0:01:33
7Annelies Visser (Netherlands)0:01:34
8Rossella Ratto (Italy)0:01:35
9Viviana Gatto (Italy)0:01:52
10Dagmar Labakova (Czech Republic)0:01:53
11Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)0:01:55
12Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)0:01:58
13Marina Utkina (Russian Federation)0:02:16
14Josefine Grimbeck (Sweden)0:02:24
15Anna Zavershinskaya (Russian Federation)0:02:27
16Krystsina Zhyzha (Belarus)0:02:33
17Malgorzata Piotrowska (Poland)0:02:35
18Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)0:02:38
19Laura Brazrulyte (Lithuania)0:02:44
20Marna Shmaenkova (Belarus)0:03:08
21Bianca Martin Ortega (Spain)0:03:27
22Mariana Russu (Ukraine)0:03:37
23Roberta Barzdaite (Lithuania)0:04:00
24Ebru Dogan (Turkey)0:06:05
25Seda Ozturk (Turkey)0:09:07
26Seyda Tozduman (Turkey)0:09:28

Junior Women Teams
1Italian Cycling Federation0:58:04
2Ukrainian Cycling Federation0:00:12
3Russian Cycling Federation0:01:40
4Turkish Cycling Federation0:19:42

