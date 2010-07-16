Dowsett powers to U23 TT title
Solovey claims Junior women's gold
|1
|Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)
|0:31:08
|2
|Geoffrey Soupe (France)
|0:00:14
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:00:18
|4
|Evgeny Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:25
|5
|Nicolas Bonnet (France)
|0:00:30
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spain)
|0:00:37
|7
|Gianluca Leonardi (Italy)
|0:00:43
|8
|Valery Kaykov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:49
|9
|Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)
|0:00:54
|10
|Matteo Mammini (Italy)
|0:00:56
|11
|Romain Bacon (France)
|0:01:00
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|0:01:05
|13
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)
|0:01:07
|14
|Sergey Shilov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:10
|15
|Pawel Gawronski (Poland)
|0:01:23
|16
|Blaz Jarc (Slovenia)
|0:01:25
|17
|Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)
|0:01:28
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Albania)
|0:01:31
|19
|Neofytos Sakellaridis-Mangouras (Greece)
|0:01:32
|20
|Lorenzo Rossi (Switzerland)
|0:01:37
|21
|Matias Kumar (Slovenia)
|0:01:39
|22
|Tom Thill (Luxembourg)
|0:01:43
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:01:48
|24
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|25
|Indulis Bekmanis (Latvia)
|0:01:55
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|0:01:59
|27
|Ramlinas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
|0:02:01
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|0:02:02
|29
|Toms Skujins (Latvia)
|0:02:04
|30
|Marcus Christie (Ireland)
|0:02:15
|31
|Borislav Ivanov (Bulgaria)
|32
|Zoltan Sipos (Romania)
|0:02:30
|33
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:02:39
|34
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bulgaria)
|0:02:44
|35
|Siarhei Papok (Belarus)
|0:02:52
|36
|Eyüp Karagöbek (Turkey)
|0:02:59
|37
|Evgen Filin (Ukraine)
|0:03:00
|38
|Martin Puusepp (Estonia)
|0:03:02
|39
|Daniel Rinner (Liechtenstein)
|0:03:07
|40
|Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)
|0:03:09
|41
|Sefa Ylber (Albania)
|0:03:11
|42
|Michael Hofstetter (Switzerland)
|0:03:14
|43
|Dimitrio Polydoropoulos (Greece)
|0:03:23
|44
|Marek Canecky (Slovakia)
|0:03:26
|45
|Roman Chuchulin (Ukraine)
|0:03:30
|46
|Kornel Sojka (Poland)
|0:03:58
|47
|Mihran Avetisyan (Armenia)
|0:04:31
|48
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Turkey)
|0:05:22
|49
|David Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|0:06:04
|50
|Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)
|0:06:15
|1
|French Cycling Federation
|1:35:08
|2
|Russian Cycling Federation
|0:00:40
|3
|Latvian Cycling Federation
|0:03:43
|4
|Swiss Cycling Federation
|0:05:06
|5
|Belarusian Cycling Federation
|0:05:24
|6
|Polish Cycling Federation
|0:05:39
|7
|Hellenic Cycling Federation
|0:05:50
|8
|Turkish Cycling Federation
|0:12:52
|1
|Anna Solovey (Ukraine)
|0:17:42
|2
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
|0:00:36
|3
|Alexia Muffat (France)
|0:01:15
|4
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|0:01:26
|5
|Susanna Zorzi (Italy)
|0:01:31
|6
|Kateryna Zavala (Ukraine)
|0:01:33
|7
|Annelies Visser (Netherlands)
|0:01:34
|8
|Rossella Ratto (Italy)
|0:01:35
|9
|Viviana Gatto (Italy)
|0:01:52
|10
|Dagmar Labakova (Czech Republic)
|0:01:53
|11
|Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
|0:01:55
|12
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|0:01:58
|13
|Marina Utkina (Russian Federation)
|0:02:16
|14
|Josefine Grimbeck (Sweden)
|0:02:24
|15
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Russian Federation)
|0:02:27
|16
|Krystsina Zhyzha (Belarus)
|0:02:33
|17
|Malgorzata Piotrowska (Poland)
|0:02:35
|18
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:02:38
|19
|Laura Brazrulyte (Lithuania)
|0:02:44
|20
|Marna Shmaenkova (Belarus)
|0:03:08
|21
|Bianca Martin Ortega (Spain)
|0:03:27
|22
|Mariana Russu (Ukraine)
|0:03:37
|23
|Roberta Barzdaite (Lithuania)
|0:04:00
|24
|Ebru Dogan (Turkey)
|0:06:05
|25
|Seda Ozturk (Turkey)
|0:09:07
|26
|Seyda Tozduman (Turkey)
|0:09:28
|1
|Italian Cycling Federation
|0:58:04
|2
|Ukrainian Cycling Federation
|0:00:12
|3
|Russian Cycling Federation
|0:01:40
|4
|Turkish Cycling Federation
|0:19:42
