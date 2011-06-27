Braumann, Paccard fastest of masters' downhillers
European downhill titles awarded to all categories
Kranjska Gora, a well known winter and summer resort in Slovenia, hosted the European Masters Downhill and Cross Country Championships this weekend for the second time since 2009. Fourteen total titles were awarded to riders from seven countries.
After some rain on Friday, the course was drying out by the hour and for the Sunday finals, it was just perfect for racing. The top forest section, with many roots and a clay surface, still presented a problem for many, white the last pedaling section was just as tough.
There were some super fast runs, and the fastest rider of the day was from France. Yoann Paccard took the title in the 30 to 34-year-old group with the only time under three minutes. In the same group, Slovenian Rok Podbevšek was third and saved the honour of the host nation of Slovenia. Other titles went to Austria, Belgium, France and Great Britain.
A list of title winners is below and complete results by category follow.
Male winners
30-34 years: Yoann Paccard (Fra)
35-39 years: Laurent Georges (Bel) Windose Granville Houffalize
40-44 years: Eddy Mollier (Fra) CK Racing Santa Cruz
45-49 years: Alastair MacLennan (GBr) Nukeproof
50-54 years: Max Schuster (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis
55+ years: Patrick Sicard (Fra) ASEC
Female winners
All ages: Birgit Braumann (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Birgit Braumann (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at
|0:03:33.441
|2
|Claire Blondeau (Fra) UCHAV
|0:00:18.078
|3
|Maria Federica Zanotto (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|0:01:16.092
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Paccard (Fra)
|0:02:57.700
|2
|Grzegorz Zielinski (Pol) SBR
|0:00:03.991
|3
|Rok Podbevšek (Slo) Enduro Maxxis Sram
|0:00:06.850
|4
|Giorgio Iannis (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:08.379
|5
|Julien Collet (Fra) Valloire Gaibier VTT
|0:00:13.356
|6
|Sebastjan Zmrzljak (Slo) MTB Trbovlje/Specialized
|0:00:14.809
|7
|Michele Pedroni (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:15.569
|8
|Matthias Reichmann (Ger) Doubledragon
|0:00:16.267
|9
|Joel Duval (Fra)
|0:00:20.083
|10
|Georg Vit (Aut) Bang Brothers Klagenfurt
|0:00:21.514
|11
|Dirk August (Ger) Banshee - Royal Bavarian Woodp
|0:00:27.202
|12
|Damien Duggan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles
|0:00:28.559
|13
|Diego Motta (Ita) Team Todesco
|0:00:34.035
|14
|Simon Daniel (Aut) Bang Brothers Klagenfurt
|0:00:35.250
|15
|Boštjan Vižin (Slo) ŠD Supersnurf Giant
|0:00:36.068
|16
|Rocco Savani (Ita) Mangusta Bike Team
|0:00:37.250
|17
|Michal Kotrba (Cze)
|0:00:42.080
|18
|Michele Pasquali (SMr) San Marino Gravity Team
|0:00:45.870
|19
|Hannes Fleischhacker (Aut)
|0:00:54.002
|20
|Nathan Floor (Bel)
|0:01:28.887
|DNF
|Frédéric Boeglin (Fra) Les Arcs
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Georges (Bel) Windose Granville Houffalize
|0:03:01.919
|2
|Markus Bast (Ger) Propain Bikes/ Sixpack Racing/
|0:00:01.307
|3
|Wojciech Koniuszewski (Pol) Totalbikes SBR
|0:00:02.272
|4
|Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com
|0:00:04.003
|5
|Paolo Alleva (Ita) Valsesia bike
|0:00:04.896
|6
|Oscar Colombo (Ita) Team Scout Da Bomb
|0:00:06.444
|7
|Cyril Meslier (Fra) Trek
|0:00:08.564
|8
|Jiri Knap (Cze) Mondraker 661 e13 KTMAR team
|0:00:10.336
|9
|Gaël Gougne (Fra)
|0:00:11.096
|10
|Daniele Simonetti (Ita) ASD Bikeland 2003
|0:00:11.379
|11
|Boštjan Felc (Slo) Sloga 1902 Idrija
|0:00:13.087
|12
|Saša Merljak (Slo) DEŠ Fleš
|0:00:13.819
|13
|Primož Štrancar (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:00:14.752
|14
|Werner Jessner (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at
|0:00:18.648
|15
|Milan Cižinsky (Cze) MAD
|0:00:18.662
|16
|Christoph Grill (Aut) Revolution Racing Team
|0:00:21.047
|17
|Aljoša Martinjaš (Slo) Calcit bike team
|0:00:22.617
|18
|Carsten Portsch (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker
|0:00:24.321
|19
|Patrick Schickengruber (Aut) BC Stoahupfa Leibnitz
|0:00:25.029
|20
|Olivier Moine (Fra)
|0:00:26.997
|21
|Renzo Ottina (Ita) Eli-Ca RRide
|0:00:29.517
|22
|Marcello Pedroni (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:51.906
|23
|Matteo Ambrosi (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:53.635
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddy Mollier (Fra) CK Racing Santa Cruz
|0:03:05.412
|2
|Nicolas Vaxelaire (Fra)
|0:00:07.773
|3
|Neil Wilson (GBr) Glentress Riders
|0:00:11.360
|4
|Stéphane Routin (Fra) Trek
|0:00:14.860
|5
|Enrico Carlassara (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|0:00:18.914
|6
|Gianluca Vigna (Ita) Valsesia bike
|0:00:19.976
|7
|Rene Van Der Heide (Ned)
|0:00:20.674
|8
|Roberto Piropo (Ita) ASD Sport Bike-DDS
|0:00:24.369
|9
|Burkhard Steffens (Ger) Bodenhaftung
|0:00:27.948
|10
|Rafal Wypior (Pol)
|0:00:36.750
|11
|Fabrice Delanzy (Fra)
|0:00:42.682
|12
|Georg Danner (Aut) Revolution-Racing
|0:01:03.571
|13
|Gabriele Incaudo (Ita) Valsesia bike
|0:01:18.851
|14
|Marcel Kramer (Ned)
|0:02:00.815
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alastair Maclennan (GBr) Nukeproof
|0:03:08.533
|2
|Giuseppe Lividini (SMr) San Marino Gravity Team
|0:00:07.281
|3
|Jirí Cila (Cze) Shaman
|0:00:20.656
|4
|Stefano Caiola (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:28.333
|5
|Jean-Paul Alberti (Fra) Ventoux Sports
|0:00:30.421
|6
|Grzegorz Gora (Pol)
|0:00:30.550
|7
|Mats Andersson (Swe) Sportson CK
|0:00:32.935
|8
|Samuele Roma (Ita) Valsesia bike
|0:00:33.201
|9
|Mark Mackarel (GBr) Mojo Suspension
|0:00:35.294
|10
|Gianluca Piazzi (Ita) Team Scout Da Bomb
|0:00:36.042
|11
|Michael Krüger (Ger) Team Bodenhaftung
|0:00:37.316
|12
|Massimo Tosadori (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:38.010
|13
|Mauro Marini (Ita) Vallone delle Cese
|0:00:38.820
|14
|Milan Suchomel (Cze) DH Brutal team Frýdek Místek
|0:00:45.624
|15
|Flavio Zallocco (Ita) Smile Bike Team
|0:00:48.307
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Schuster (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis
|0:03:21.294
|2
|Benoît Fellay (Swi)
|0:00:07.667
|3
|Miroslav Pek (Cze) Peksport Specialized Concept S
|0:00:07.780
|4
|Philippe Da Silva (Fra) Ryde-Racing
|0:00:09.107
|5
|Stephan Mangelsdorff (Ger) ChainReactionCycles.com
|0:00:22.085
|6
|Raffaele De Pietro (Ita) ASD Sport Bike-DDS
|0:00:22.444
|7
|Giuseppe Lorenzoni (Ita) Mangusta Bike Team
|0:00:41.070
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Sicard (Fra) ASEC
|0:03:34.194
|2
|Rolf Von Steinhausen (Swe) Länna Sport / Scott
|0:00:07.474
|3
|Ernesto Pedroni (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team
|0:00:26.947
|4
|Francesco Cotta (Ita) ASD Sport Bike-DDS
|0:00:35.973
|5
|Claude Gex (Swi)
|0:00:44.503
|6
|Peter Popham (Irl) Bespoke Cycles
|0:00:53.804
