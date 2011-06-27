Image 1 of 8 All the European Masters downhill champions pose for a group shot (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 2 of 8 Patrick Sicard (ASEC) is the 55 champion (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 3 of 8 A downhiller racing in Slovenia (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 4 of 8 A racer speeds along on the downhill track (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 5 of 8 Slovenian rider Rok Podbevšek (Enduro Maxxis Sram) is a local favorite. (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 6 of 8 Alastair Maclennan (Nukeproof) races to win the 45-49 men's championship (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 7 of 8 Eddy Mollier (Fra) CK Racing Santa Cruz) on his way to winning men's 40-44 championship (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 8 of 8 The downhill podium (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)

Kranjska Gora, a well known winter and summer resort in Slovenia, hosted the European Masters Downhill and Cross Country Championships this weekend for the second time since 2009. Fourteen total titles were awarded to riders from seven countries.

After some rain on Friday, the course was drying out by the hour and for the Sunday finals, it was just perfect for racing. The top forest section, with many roots and a clay surface, still presented a problem for many, white the last pedaling section was just as tough.

There were some super fast runs, and the fastest rider of the day was from France. Yoann Paccard took the title in the 30 to 34-year-old group with the only time under three minutes. In the same group, Slovenian Rok Podbevšek was third and saved the honour of the host nation of Slovenia. Other titles went to Austria, Belgium, France and Great Britain.

A list of title winners is below and complete results by category follow.

Male winners

30-34 years: Yoann Paccard (Fra)

35-39 years: Laurent Georges (Bel) Windose Granville Houffalize

40-44 years: Eddy Mollier (Fra) CK Racing Santa Cruz

45-49 years: Alastair MacLennan (GBr) Nukeproof

50-54 years: Max Schuster (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis

55+ years: Patrick Sicard (Fra) ASEC

Female winners

All ages: Birgit Braumann (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Birgit Braumann (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at 0:03:33.441 2 Claire Blondeau (Fra) UCHAV 0:00:18.078 3 Maria Federica Zanotto (Ita) Team Todesco ASD 0:01:16.092

Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Paccard (Fra) 0:02:57.700 2 Grzegorz Zielinski (Pol) SBR 0:00:03.991 3 Rok Podbevšek (Slo) Enduro Maxxis Sram 0:00:06.850 4 Giorgio Iannis (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:08.379 5 Julien Collet (Fra) Valloire Gaibier VTT 0:00:13.356 6 Sebastjan Zmrzljak (Slo) MTB Trbovlje/Specialized 0:00:14.809 7 Michele Pedroni (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:15.569 8 Matthias Reichmann (Ger) Doubledragon 0:00:16.267 9 Joel Duval (Fra) 0:00:20.083 10 Georg Vit (Aut) Bang Brothers Klagenfurt 0:00:21.514 11 Dirk August (Ger) Banshee - Royal Bavarian Woodp 0:00:27.202 12 Damien Duggan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles 0:00:28.559 13 Diego Motta (Ita) Team Todesco 0:00:34.035 14 Simon Daniel (Aut) Bang Brothers Klagenfurt 0:00:35.250 15 Boštjan Vižin (Slo) ŠD Supersnurf Giant 0:00:36.068 16 Rocco Savani (Ita) Mangusta Bike Team 0:00:37.250 17 Michal Kotrba (Cze) 0:00:42.080 18 Michele Pasquali (SMr) San Marino Gravity Team 0:00:45.870 19 Hannes Fleischhacker (Aut) 0:00:54.002 20 Nathan Floor (Bel) 0:01:28.887 DNF Frédéric Boeglin (Fra) Les Arcs

Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Georges (Bel) Windose Granville Houffalize 0:03:01.919 2 Markus Bast (Ger) Propain Bikes/ Sixpack Racing/ 0:00:01.307 3 Wojciech Koniuszewski (Pol) Totalbikes SBR 0:00:02.272 4 Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com 0:00:04.003 5 Paolo Alleva (Ita) Valsesia bike 0:00:04.896 6 Oscar Colombo (Ita) Team Scout Da Bomb 0:00:06.444 7 Cyril Meslier (Fra) Trek 0:00:08.564 8 Jiri Knap (Cze) Mondraker 661 e13 KTMAR team 0:00:10.336 9 Gaël Gougne (Fra) 0:00:11.096 10 Daniele Simonetti (Ita) ASD Bikeland 2003 0:00:11.379 11 Boštjan Felc (Slo) Sloga 1902 Idrija 0:00:13.087 12 Saša Merljak (Slo) DEŠ Fleš 0:00:13.819 13 Primož Štrancar (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:00:14.752 14 Werner Jessner (Aut) Specialized Mountainbiker.at 0:00:18.648 15 Milan Cižinsky (Cze) MAD 0:00:18.662 16 Christoph Grill (Aut) Revolution Racing Team 0:00:21.047 17 Aljoša Martinjaš (Slo) Calcit bike team 0:00:22.617 18 Carsten Portsch (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker 0:00:24.321 19 Patrick Schickengruber (Aut) BC Stoahupfa Leibnitz 0:00:25.029 20 Olivier Moine (Fra) 0:00:26.997 21 Renzo Ottina (Ita) Eli-Ca RRide 0:00:29.517 22 Marcello Pedroni (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:51.906 23 Matteo Ambrosi (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:53.635

Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eddy Mollier (Fra) CK Racing Santa Cruz 0:03:05.412 2 Nicolas Vaxelaire (Fra) 0:00:07.773 3 Neil Wilson (GBr) Glentress Riders 0:00:11.360 4 Stéphane Routin (Fra) Trek 0:00:14.860 5 Enrico Carlassara (Ita) Team Todesco ASD 0:00:18.914 6 Gianluca Vigna (Ita) Valsesia bike 0:00:19.976 7 Rene Van Der Heide (Ned) 0:00:20.674 8 Roberto Piropo (Ita) ASD Sport Bike-DDS 0:00:24.369 9 Burkhard Steffens (Ger) Bodenhaftung 0:00:27.948 10 Rafal Wypior (Pol) 0:00:36.750 11 Fabrice Delanzy (Fra) 0:00:42.682 12 Georg Danner (Aut) Revolution-Racing 0:01:03.571 13 Gabriele Incaudo (Ita) Valsesia bike 0:01:18.851 14 Marcel Kramer (Ned) 0:02:00.815

Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alastair Maclennan (GBr) Nukeproof 0:03:08.533 2 Giuseppe Lividini (SMr) San Marino Gravity Team 0:00:07.281 3 Jirí Cila (Cze) Shaman 0:00:20.656 4 Stefano Caiola (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:28.333 5 Jean-Paul Alberti (Fra) Ventoux Sports 0:00:30.421 6 Grzegorz Gora (Pol) 0:00:30.550 7 Mats Andersson (Swe) Sportson CK 0:00:32.935 8 Samuele Roma (Ita) Valsesia bike 0:00:33.201 9 Mark Mackarel (GBr) Mojo Suspension 0:00:35.294 10 Gianluca Piazzi (Ita) Team Scout Da Bomb 0:00:36.042 11 Michael Krüger (Ger) Team Bodenhaftung 0:00:37.316 12 Massimo Tosadori (Ita) Pedroni Kjub racing team 0:00:38.010 13 Mauro Marini (Ita) Vallone delle Cese 0:00:38.820 14 Milan Suchomel (Cze) DH Brutal team Frýdek Místek 0:00:45.624 15 Flavio Zallocco (Ita) Smile Bike Team 0:00:48.307

Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Schuster (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis 0:03:21.294 2 Benoît Fellay (Swi) 0:00:07.667 3 Miroslav Pek (Cze) Peksport Specialized Concept S 0:00:07.780 4 Philippe Da Silva (Fra) Ryde-Racing 0:00:09.107 5 Stephan Mangelsdorff (Ger) ChainReactionCycles.com 0:00:22.085 6 Raffaele De Pietro (Ita) ASD Sport Bike-DDS 0:00:22.444 7 Giuseppe Lorenzoni (Ita) Mangusta Bike Team 0:00:41.070