Todone, Spiesser fastest among European master cross country racers
European cross country titles awarded to all categories
Kranjska Gora, a well known winter and summer resort in Slovenia, hosted the European Masters Downhill and Cross Country Championships this weekend for the second time since 2009. Fourteen titles were awarded to riders from seven countries.
A technical and physically demanding cross country course presented a problem for many riders, but not for the masters at the top of each age group. The strongest races were in the youngest groups, 30-34 and 35-39, in which the fastest set some amazing lap times.
Laurent Spiesser from France was the fastest of the day and took the title in the 30 to 34-year-old group, but the Italians got an excuse for the biggest party - their riders won four out of seven titles.
A list of title winners is below and complete results by category follow.
Male winners
30-34 years: Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace
35-39 years: Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team
40-44 years: Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
45-49 years: Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon Squadre Corse
50-54 years: Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec
55+ years: Benny Andrersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing
Female winner
All ages: Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi
|1:19:52
|2
|Anna Persson (Swe)
|0:05:05
|3
|Lorena Zocca (Ita) Carraro Team
|0:07:30
|-1lap
|Gjertrud Bö (Nor) DFI
|-1lap
|Veronika Cseh (Hun) KTM-Erste Leasing
|-1lap
|Carina Börjesson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing
|-2laps
|Pascale Devie (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
|-5laps
|Chiara Selva (Ita) Spezzotto Bike Team - Morgantini…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace
|1:17:54
|2
|Mirco Balducci (Ita) Team Galluzzi Acqua e Sapone
|0:01:40
|3
|Ivan Degasperi (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|0:02:31
|4
|Manuel Moro (Ita) KI.CO.SYS. Cussigh Bike
|0:02:46
|5
|Ivan Pintarelli (Ita) Team BSR
|0:04:36
|6
|Marcell Grüner (Aut) URC Ötztal
|0:04:59
|7
|Federico Ciani (Ita) Caprivesi
|0:05:08
|8
|Denis Onuk (Slo) Ganesha team
|0:08:21
|9
|Yoan Piguet (Fra) CCDIE
|0:08:59
|10
|Tomasz Pierwocha (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:09:21
|11
|Kevin Graux (Fra)
|0:10:42
|-1lap
|Christian Berger (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein
|-2laps
|Aleš Verbnik (Slo) KD Rajd Trek
|-2laps
|Milo Burzi (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
|-2laps
|Boštjan Vižin (Slo) ŠD Supersnurf Giant
|-3laps
|Mirco Donadel (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
|-4laps
|Tomaž Kucan (Slo) KD Rajd Trek
|-5laps
|Christian Leghissa (Ita) RCP-Stevens
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna
|1:20:27
|2
|Vega Burzi (Ita) ASD Cicli Taddei
|0:01:27
|3
|Dimitri Modesti (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|0:02:02
|4
|Massimiliano Leali (Ita) Team Manuel Bike
|0:06:18
|5
|Marco Agricola (Ita) ADV Corratec
|0:08:26
|-1lap
|Primož Štrancar (Slo) Orbea Geax
|-1lap
|Aljoša Martinjaš (Slo) Calcit bike team
|-1lap
|Giuseppe Calò (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna
|-1lap
|Igor Cornacchini (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team
|-2laps
|Alesandro Chiades (Ita) Caprivesi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|1:22:52
|2
|Gunnar Tojren (Swe) CK Norrtalje
|0:01:50
|3
|Andrea Pendini (Ita) ADV Corratec
|0:03:04
|4
|Gianni Panzarini (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna
|0:04:50
|-1lap
|Emiliano Ballardini (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|-1lap
|Markus Hahn (Aut) ARBÖ Merida PSV Wien
|-1lap
|Michele Bazzanella (Ita) Team BSR
|-1lap
|Luca Zanandrea (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
|-1lap
|Manfred Stiegler (Aut) RC Star Bike
|-1lap
|Milan Urbancic (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team
|-1lap
|Panu Vainio (Fin) Cycle Club Helsinki
|-1lap
|Joachim Nischler (Ita) Lindenhof.it
|-2laps
|Saša Javorovic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|-2laps
|Franz Höllrigl (Ita) Lindenhof.it
|-2laps
|Francesco Castioni (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|-2laps
|Roberto Dominici (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic…
|-3laps
|Martin Bauer (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
|1:13:46
|2
|Roberto Pesavento (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
|0:01:23
|3
|Fco Javier Oki-Orbea Salamero Subias (Spa)
|0:02:42
|4
|Christian Rolland (Fra) Alpes de Haute Provence
|0:04:57
|5
|Peter Vesel (Slo) Uni Team Ljubljana
|0:05:04
|6
|Peter Carlsson (Swe) Falkenbergs Cykeklubb
|0:06:45
|7
|Hans-Peter Schmidt (Ger)
|0:07:28
|8
|Rolf Svensson (Swe) Varbergs MTB
|0:07:51
|9
|Johann Neumüller (Aut) RC ARBÖ Freistadt
|0:09:03
|10
|Jacek Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:10:00
|-1lap
|Simon Marquart (Swi) Pink Gili/VC Altstätten
|-1lap
|Aleš Boben (Slo) KK Postojna
|-4laps
|Renato Papaveri (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
|-7laps
|Massimiliano Fraiegari (Ita) ASD Francesco Moser Cycling Tea… 00:00:06.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec
|1:16:57
|2
|Walter Perkmann (Ita) A.S.C. Sarntal Raiffeisen/Rad
|0:01:29
|3
|Tommy Olsson (Swe) Norbegs CK
|0:02:06
|4
|Urs Graf (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein
|0:02:43
|5
|Mads Bødker (Den) Team T-bikes
|0:03:46
|6
|Werner Höpperger (Aut) Radclub Sonnpark Axams
|0:05:40
|7
|Mauro Braidot (Ita) Caprivesi
|0:07:30
|8
|Tine Zupan (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team
|0:07:32
|9
|Hans Ritzl (Ger) RC72 Peiting Erharts Bike Shop-M…
|0:09:02
|-1lap
|Andy Widmer (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein
|-1lap
|Serge Giraud (Fra)
|-1lap
|Giorgio Fontana (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
|-2laps
|Leonardo Arici (Ita) Racing Rosola Bike ASD
|-3laps
|Hartmannthomas (Ger) Team 3w.hardi.net/Germany
|-7laps
|Giuseppe Zamparini (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benny Andersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing
|1:18:46
|2
|Renzo Valentini (Ita) Team BSR
|0:01:02
|3
|Roberto Viviani (Ita)
|0:03:04
|-1lap
|Massimo Burzi (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
|-1lap
|Christian Jupillat (Fra)
|-2laps
|Gérard Bertrand (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
|-2laps
|Alain Bordin (Fra) Thionville VTT
|-3laps
|Guy Durand (Fra)
