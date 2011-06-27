Trending

Todone, Spiesser fastest among European master cross country racers

European cross country titles awarded to all categories

Image 1 of 6

A racer on the cross country course in Slovenia

A racer on the cross country course in Slovenia
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)
Image 2 of 6

A racer climbs at the European Masters' championships

A racer climbs at the European Masters' championships
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)
Image 3 of 6

Samira Todone (Caprivesi) wins the women's race

Samira Todone (Caprivesi) wins the women's race
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)
Image 4 of 6

The start of the men's 30-34 race

The start of the men's 30-34 race
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)
Image 5 of 6

Laurent Spiesser (Batibois Alsace) wins the men's 30-34 race

Laurent Spiesser (Batibois Alsace) wins the men's 30-34 race
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)
Image 6 of 6

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)

Kranjska Gora, a well known winter and summer resort in Slovenia, hosted the European Masters Downhill and Cross Country Championships this weekend for the second time since 2009. Fourteen titles were awarded to riders from seven countries.

A technical and physically demanding cross country course presented a problem for many riders, but not for the masters at the top of each age group. The strongest races were in the youngest groups, 30-34 and 35-39, in which the fastest set some amazing lap times.

Laurent Spiesser from France was the fastest of the day and took the title in the 30 to 34-year-old group, but the Italians got an excuse for the biggest party - their riders won four out of seven titles.

A list of title winners is below and complete results by category follow.

Male winners
30-34 years: Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace
35-39 years: Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team
40-44 years: Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
45-49 years: Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon Squadre Corse
50-54 years: Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec
55+ years: Benny Andrersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing

Female winner
All ages: Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi1:19:52
2Anna Persson (Swe)0:05:05
3Lorena Zocca (Ita) Carraro Team0:07:30
-1lapGjertrud Bö (Nor) DFI
-1lapVeronika Cseh (Hun) KTM-Erste Leasing
-1lapCarina Börjesson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing
-2lapsPascale Devie (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
-5lapsChiara Selva (Ita) Spezzotto Bike Team - Morgantini…

Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace1:17:54
2Mirco Balducci (Ita) Team Galluzzi Acqua e Sapone0:01:40
3Ivan Degasperi (Ita) Team Todesco ASD0:02:31
4Manuel Moro (Ita) KI.CO.SYS. Cussigh Bike0:02:46
5Ivan Pintarelli (Ita) Team BSR0:04:36
6Marcell Grüner (Aut) URC Ötztal0:04:59
7Federico Ciani (Ita) Caprivesi0:05:08
8Denis Onuk (Slo) Ganesha team0:08:21
9Yoan Piguet (Fra) CCDIE0:08:59
10Tomasz Pierwocha (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:09:21
11Kevin Graux (Fra)0:10:42
-1lapChristian Berger (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein
-2lapsAleš Verbnik (Slo) KD Rajd Trek
-2lapsMilo Burzi (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
-2lapsBoštjan Vižin (Slo) ŠD Supersnurf Giant
-3lapsMirco Donadel (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
-4lapsTomaž Kucan (Slo) KD Rajd Trek
-5lapsChristian Leghissa (Ita) RCP-Stevens

Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna1:20:27
2Vega Burzi (Ita) ASD Cicli Taddei0:01:27
3Dimitri Modesti (Ita) Team Todesco ASD0:02:02
4Massimiliano Leali (Ita) Team Manuel Bike0:06:18
5Marco Agricola (Ita) ADV Corratec0:08:26
-1lapPrimož Štrancar (Slo) Orbea Geax
-1lapAljoša Martinjaš (Slo) Calcit bike team
-1lapGiuseppe Calò (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna
-1lapIgor Cornacchini (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team
-2lapsAlesandro Chiades (Ita) Caprivesi

Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD1:22:52
2Gunnar Tojren (Swe) CK Norrtalje0:01:50
3Andrea Pendini (Ita) ADV Corratec0:03:04
4Gianni Panzarini (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna0:04:50
-1lapEmiliano Ballardini (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
-1lapMarkus Hahn (Aut) ARBÖ Merida PSV Wien
-1lapMichele Bazzanella (Ita) Team BSR
-1lapLuca Zanandrea (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse
-1lapManfred Stiegler (Aut) RC Star Bike
-1lapMilan Urbancic (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team
-1lapPanu Vainio (Fin) Cycle Club Helsinki
-1lapJoachim Nischler (Ita) Lindenhof.it
-2lapsSaša Javorovic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
-2lapsFranz Höllrigl (Ita) Lindenhof.it
-2lapsFrancesco Castioni (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
-2lapsRoberto Dominici (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic…
-3lapsMartin Bauer (Aut)

Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse1:13:46
2Roberto Pesavento (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse0:01:23
3Fco Javier Oki-Orbea Salamero Subias (Spa)0:02:42
4Christian Rolland (Fra) Alpes de Haute Provence0:04:57
5Peter Vesel (Slo) Uni Team Ljubljana0:05:04
6Peter Carlsson (Swe) Falkenbergs Cykeklubb0:06:45
7Hans-Peter Schmidt (Ger)0:07:28
8Rolf Svensson (Swe) Varbergs MTB0:07:51
9Johann Neumüller (Aut) RC ARBÖ Freistadt0:09:03
10Jacek Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:10:00
-1lapSimon Marquart (Swi) Pink Gili/VC Altstätten
-1lapAleš Boben (Slo) KK Postojna
-4lapsRenato Papaveri (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
-7lapsMassimiliano Fraiegari (Ita) ASD Francesco Moser Cycling Tea… 00:00:06.0

Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec1:16:57
2Walter Perkmann (Ita) A.S.C. Sarntal Raiffeisen/Rad0:01:29
3Tommy Olsson (Swe) Norbegs CK0:02:06
4Urs Graf (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein0:02:43
5Mads Bødker (Den) Team T-bikes0:03:46
6Werner Höpperger (Aut) Radclub Sonnpark Axams0:05:40
7Mauro Braidot (Ita) Caprivesi0:07:30
8Tine Zupan (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team0:07:32
9Hans Ritzl (Ger) RC72 Peiting Erharts Bike Shop-M…0:09:02
-1lapAndy Widmer (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein
-1lapSerge Giraud (Fra)
-1lapGiorgio Fontana (Ita) Team Todesco ASD
-2lapsLeonardo Arici (Ita) Racing Rosola Bike ASD
-3lapsHartmannthomas (Ger) Team 3w.hardi.net/Germany
-7lapsGiuseppe Zamparini (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic…

Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benny Andersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing1:18:46
2Renzo Valentini (Ita) Team BSR0:01:02
3Roberto Viviani (Ita)0:03:04
-1lapMassimo Burzi (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra
-1lapChristian Jupillat (Fra)
-2lapsGérard Bertrand (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
-2lapsAlain Bordin (Fra) Thionville VTT
-3lapsGuy Durand (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews