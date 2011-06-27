Image 1 of 6 A racer on the cross country course in Slovenia (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 2 of 6 A racer climbs at the European Masters' championships (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 3 of 6 Samira Todone (Caprivesi) wins the women's race (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 4 of 6 The start of the men's 30-34 race (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 5 of 6 Laurent Spiesser (Batibois Alsace) wins the men's 30-34 race (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 6 of 6 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)

Kranjska Gora, a well known winter and summer resort in Slovenia, hosted the European Masters Downhill and Cross Country Championships this weekend for the second time since 2009. Fourteen titles were awarded to riders from seven countries.

A technical and physically demanding cross country course presented a problem for many riders, but not for the masters at the top of each age group. The strongest races were in the youngest groups, 30-34 and 35-39, in which the fastest set some amazing lap times.

Laurent Spiesser from France was the fastest of the day and took the title in the 30 to 34-year-old group, but the Italians got an excuse for the biggest party - their riders won four out of seven titles.

A list of title winners is below and complete results by category follow.

Male winners

30-34 years: Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace

35-39 years: Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team

40-44 years: Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD

45-49 years: Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon Squadre Corse

50-54 years: Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec

55+ years: Benny Andrersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing

Female winner

All ages: Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samira Todone (Ita) Caprivesi 1:19:52 2 Anna Persson (Swe) 0:05:05 3 Lorena Zocca (Ita) Carraro Team 0:07:30 -1lap Gjertrud Bö (Nor) DFI -1lap Veronika Cseh (Hun) KTM-Erste Leasing -1lap Carina Börjesson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing -2laps Pascale Devie (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims -5laps Chiara Selva (Ita) Spezzotto Bike Team - Morgantini…

Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Spiesser (Fra) Batibois Alsace 1:17:54 2 Mirco Balducci (Ita) Team Galluzzi Acqua e Sapone 0:01:40 3 Ivan Degasperi (Ita) Team Todesco ASD 0:02:31 4 Manuel Moro (Ita) KI.CO.SYS. Cussigh Bike 0:02:46 5 Ivan Pintarelli (Ita) Team BSR 0:04:36 6 Marcell Grüner (Aut) URC Ötztal 0:04:59 7 Federico Ciani (Ita) Caprivesi 0:05:08 8 Denis Onuk (Slo) Ganesha team 0:08:21 9 Yoan Piguet (Fra) CCDIE 0:08:59 10 Tomasz Pierwocha (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:09:21 11 Kevin Graux (Fra) 0:10:42 -1lap Christian Berger (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein -2laps Aleš Verbnik (Slo) KD Rajd Trek -2laps Milo Burzi (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra -2laps Boštjan Vižin (Slo) ŠD Supersnurf Giant -3laps Mirco Donadel (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse -4laps Tomaž Kucan (Slo) KD Rajd Trek -5laps Christian Leghissa (Ita) RCP-Stevens

Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Massimo Folcarelli (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna 1:20:27 2 Vega Burzi (Ita) ASD Cicli Taddei 0:01:27 3 Dimitri Modesti (Ita) Team Todesco ASD 0:02:02 4 Massimiliano Leali (Ita) Team Manuel Bike 0:06:18 5 Marco Agricola (Ita) ADV Corratec 0:08:26 -1lap Primož Štrancar (Slo) Orbea Geax -1lap Aljoša Martinjaš (Slo) Calcit bike team -1lap Giuseppe Calò (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna -1lap Igor Cornacchini (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team -2laps Alesandro Chiades (Ita) Caprivesi

Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlo Manfredi Zaglio (Ita) Team Todesco ASD 1:22:52 2 Gunnar Tojren (Swe) CK Norrtalje 0:01:50 3 Andrea Pendini (Ita) ADV Corratec 0:03:04 4 Gianni Panzarini (Ita) ASD Dream Team Cisterna 0:04:50 -1lap Emiliano Ballardini (Ita) Team Todesco ASD -1lap Markus Hahn (Aut) ARBÖ Merida PSV Wien -1lap Michele Bazzanella (Ita) Team BSR -1lap Luca Zanandrea (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse -1lap Manfred Stiegler (Aut) RC Star Bike -1lap Milan Urbancic (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team -1lap Panu Vainio (Fin) Cycle Club Helsinki -1lap Joachim Nischler (Ita) Lindenhof.it -2laps Saša Javorovic (Cro) Ghost Croatia -2laps Franz Höllrigl (Ita) Lindenhof.it -2laps Francesco Castioni (Ita) Team Todesco ASD -2laps Roberto Dominici (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic… -3laps Martin Bauer (Aut)

Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nereo Canale (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse 1:13:46 2 Roberto Pesavento (Ita) Scavezzon squadra corse 0:01:23 3 Fco Javier Oki-Orbea Salamero Subias (Spa) 0:02:42 4 Christian Rolland (Fra) Alpes de Haute Provence 0:04:57 5 Peter Vesel (Slo) Uni Team Ljubljana 0:05:04 6 Peter Carlsson (Swe) Falkenbergs Cykeklubb 0:06:45 7 Hans-Peter Schmidt (Ger) 0:07:28 8 Rolf Svensson (Swe) Varbergs MTB 0:07:51 9 Johann Neumüller (Aut) RC ARBÖ Freistadt 0:09:03 10 Jacek Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:10:00 -1lap Simon Marquart (Swi) Pink Gili/VC Altstätten -1lap Aleš Boben (Slo) KK Postojna -4laps Renato Papaveri (Ita) Team Scott Pasquini Stella Azzurra -7laps Massimiliano Fraiegari (Ita) ASD Francesco Moser Cycling Tea… 00:00:06.0

Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Ball (Ger) Trek Domatec 1:16:57 2 Walter Perkmann (Ita) A.S.C. Sarntal Raiffeisen/Rad 0:01:29 3 Tommy Olsson (Swe) Norbegs CK 0:02:06 4 Urs Graf (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein 0:02:43 5 Mads Bødker (Den) Team T-bikes 0:03:46 6 Werner Höpperger (Aut) Radclub Sonnpark Axams 0:05:40 7 Mauro Braidot (Ita) Caprivesi 0:07:30 8 Tine Zupan (Slo) KRK Sova Scott Team 0:07:32 9 Hans Ritzl (Ger) RC72 Peiting Erharts Bike Shop-M… 0:09:02 -1lap Andy Widmer (Swi) BSK Graf/RV Altenrhein -1lap Serge Giraud (Fra) -1lap Giorgio Fontana (Ita) Team Todesco ASD -2laps Leonardo Arici (Ita) Racing Rosola Bike ASD -3laps Hartmannthomas (Ger) Team 3w.hardi.net/Germany -7laps Giuseppe Zamparini (Ita) ASD Ciclomontanini Alice Ceramic…