Trending

Ruffin wins in Namur

Vink speeds to second ahead of Guijarro Villacieros

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:01:21.66
2Nico Vink (Bel)0:00:01.81
3Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)0:00:01.96
4Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)0:00:02.78
5Bertrand Gilles (Bel)0:00:02.83
6Simon Cardon (Fra)0:00:02.97
7Fabien Sellier (Fra)0:00:03.55
8Kristof Lenssens (Bel)0:00:03.69
9Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:04.74
10Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)0:00:04.78
11Anthony Doniol (Fra)0:00:04.86
12Daniel Prijkel (Ned)0:00:04.90
13Robert Williams (GBr)0:00:05.01
14Anthony Martin (Fra)0:00:05.35
15Nicolas Pary (Fra)0:00:05.66
16Cédric Moermans (Bel)0:00:05.86
17Matthias Jansen (Ger)0:00:06.48
18Matthieu Rome (Fra)0:00:07.04
19Guillaume Hucher (Fra)0:00:07.28
20Thomas Schlisteur (Fra)0:00:07.29
21Gregory Albert (Bel)0:00:07.53
22Laurent Georges (Bel)0:00:07.73
23Aurelien Jaminet (Bel)0:00:07.85
24James Stock (GBr)0:00:07.95
25Jarno Veerhoek (Ned)0:00:08.11
27Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:08.40
28Clément Petitgrand (Fra)0:00:08.68
29Quentin Schlisteur (Fra)0:00:08.69
30Pierre Bauvin (Fra)0:00:08.85
31Thibaud Radermecker (Bel)0:00:08.91
32Alexandre Orban (Bel)0:00:08.92
33Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:09.00
34Thibaut Rome (Fra)0:00:09.29
35Roel Vernelen (Bel)0:00:09.57
36Nicolas Simon (Bel)0:00:10.17
37Arno Laton (Bel)0:00:10.18
38Philippe Hebert (Bel)0:00:10.68
39Anthony Simon (Fra)0:00:11.42
40Loic Roperch (Fra)0:00:11.65
42Valentin Glorieux (Fra)0:00:12.13
43Mathieu Poirot (Fra)0:00:12.63
44Thibault Rossi (Fra)0:00:12.69
45Ambroise Hebert (Fra)0:00:12.94
46Andre Thomas (Ger)0:00:13.52
47Benjamin Roland (Bel)0:00:13.99
48Lionel Dumoulin (Bel)0:00:14.66
49Koen Horemans (Bel)0:00:15.54
50Maarten Muselaers (Ned)0:00:15.55
51Lars Veenstra (Ned)0:00:15.87
52Bob Garnie (Lux)0:00:16.11
53Christoff Van Driessche (Bel)0:00:16.59
54David Pache (Swi)0:00:18.15
55Tristan Beau (Bel)0:00:18.99
56Romain Toussaint (Bel)0:00:19.10
57Xavier Guyot (Bel)0:00:19.43
58Maarten Durzak (Ger)0:00:19.75
59Dimitri Hurion (Bel)0:00:22.33
60Andreas Wick (Ger)0:00:22.95
61Xavier Lescure (Fra)0:00:23.12
62Pierrick Berben (Bel)0:00:23.31
63Tristan Defenfe (Bel)0:00:23.83
64Alex Holowko (GBr)0:00:24.70
65Brice Eglem (Bel)0:00:24.99
66Georg Schönfelder (Ger)0:00:26.96
67Michael Krueger (Ger)0:00:27.09
69Jean-François Blaise (Bel)0:00:27.71
70Burkhard Steffens (Ger)0:00:27.86
71Phillipe Livet (Bel)0:00:27.89
72Joey Luyten (Bel)0:00:28.97
73Martin Wagner (Ger)0:00:31.79
75Benoît Fichaux (Bel)0:00:32.38
76Koen Vernelen (Bel)0:00:32.71
77Christophe Saunier (Fra)0:00:32.77
78Steven Lemmens (Bel)0:00:34.47
79Samuel Anris (Bel)0:00:35.37
80Nicolas Rogeau (Fra)0:00:37.67
81Romain Leclerc (Fra)0:01:01.60
DNSJony Van Meirvenne (Bel)
DNSSebastien Sibille (Bel)
DNSFilipe Jesus (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews