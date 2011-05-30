Ruffin wins in Namur
Vink speeds to second ahead of Guijarro Villacieros
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:01:21.66
|2
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:01.81
|3
|Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)
|0:00:01.96
|4
|Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)
|0:00:02.78
|5
|Bertrand Gilles (Bel)
|0:00:02.83
|6
|Simon Cardon (Fra)
|0:00:02.97
|7
|Fabien Sellier (Fra)
|0:00:03.55
|8
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|0:00:03.69
|9
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:04.74
|10
|Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)
|0:00:04.78
|11
|Anthony Doniol (Fra)
|0:00:04.86
|12
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|0:00:04.90
|13
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:05.01
|14
|Anthony Martin (Fra)
|0:00:05.35
|15
|Nicolas Pary (Fra)
|0:00:05.66
|16
|Cédric Moermans (Bel)
|0:00:05.86
|17
|Matthias Jansen (Ger)
|0:00:06.48
|18
|Matthieu Rome (Fra)
|0:00:07.04
|19
|Guillaume Hucher (Fra)
|0:00:07.28
|20
|Thomas Schlisteur (Fra)
|0:00:07.29
|21
|Gregory Albert (Bel)
|0:00:07.53
|22
|Laurent Georges (Bel)
|0:00:07.73
|23
|Aurelien Jaminet (Bel)
|0:00:07.85
|24
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:07.95
|25
|Jarno Veerhoek (Ned)
|0:00:08.11
|27
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:08.40
|28
|Clément Petitgrand (Fra)
|0:00:08.68
|29
|Quentin Schlisteur (Fra)
|0:00:08.69
|30
|Pierre Bauvin (Fra)
|0:00:08.85
|31
|Thibaud Radermecker (Bel)
|0:00:08.91
|32
|Alexandre Orban (Bel)
|0:00:08.92
|33
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:09.00
|34
|Thibaut Rome (Fra)
|0:00:09.29
|35
|Roel Vernelen (Bel)
|0:00:09.57
|36
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:10.17
|37
|Arno Laton (Bel)
|0:00:10.18
|38
|Philippe Hebert (Bel)
|0:00:10.68
|39
|Anthony Simon (Fra)
|0:00:11.42
|40
|Loic Roperch (Fra)
|0:00:11.65
|42
|Valentin Glorieux (Fra)
|0:00:12.13
|43
|Mathieu Poirot (Fra)
|0:00:12.63
|44
|Thibault Rossi (Fra)
|0:00:12.69
|45
|Ambroise Hebert (Fra)
|0:00:12.94
|46
|Andre Thomas (Ger)
|0:00:13.52
|47
|Benjamin Roland (Bel)
|0:00:13.99
|48
|Lionel Dumoulin (Bel)
|0:00:14.66
|49
|Koen Horemans (Bel)
|0:00:15.54
|50
|Maarten Muselaers (Ned)
|0:00:15.55
|51
|Lars Veenstra (Ned)
|0:00:15.87
|52
|Bob Garnie (Lux)
|0:00:16.11
|53
|Christoff Van Driessche (Bel)
|0:00:16.59
|54
|David Pache (Swi)
|0:00:18.15
|55
|Tristan Beau (Bel)
|0:00:18.99
|56
|Romain Toussaint (Bel)
|0:00:19.10
|57
|Xavier Guyot (Bel)
|0:00:19.43
|58
|Maarten Durzak (Ger)
|0:00:19.75
|59
|Dimitri Hurion (Bel)
|0:00:22.33
|60
|Andreas Wick (Ger)
|0:00:22.95
|61
|Xavier Lescure (Fra)
|0:00:23.12
|62
|Pierrick Berben (Bel)
|0:00:23.31
|63
|Tristan Defenfe (Bel)
|0:00:23.83
|64
|Alex Holowko (GBr)
|0:00:24.70
|65
|Brice Eglem (Bel)
|0:00:24.99
|66
|Georg Schönfelder (Ger)
|0:00:26.96
|67
|Michael Krueger (Ger)
|0:00:27.09
|69
|Jean-François Blaise (Bel)
|0:00:27.71
|70
|Burkhard Steffens (Ger)
|0:00:27.86
|71
|Phillipe Livet (Bel)
|0:00:27.89
|72
|Joey Luyten (Bel)
|0:00:28.97
|73
|Martin Wagner (Ger)
|0:00:31.79
|75
|Benoît Fichaux (Bel)
|0:00:32.38
|76
|Koen Vernelen (Bel)
|0:00:32.71
|77
|Christophe Saunier (Fra)
|0:00:32.77
|78
|Steven Lemmens (Bel)
|0:00:34.47
|79
|Samuel Anris (Bel)
|0:00:35.37
|80
|Nicolas Rogeau (Fra)
|0:00:37.67
|81
|Romain Leclerc (Fra)
|0:01:01.60
|DNS
|Jony Van Meirvenne (Bel)
|DNS
|Sebastien Sibille (Bel)
|DNS
|Filipe Jesus (Bel)
