Walder adds another gold medal to Swiss tally
Vieider, Van Der Heijden round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Walder (Switzerland)
|1:37:42
|2
|Maximilian Vieider (Italy)
|0:00:37
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:52
|4
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|0:04:03
|5
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|0:05:13
|6
|Michael Millerferli (Austria)
|0:06:09
|7
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:06:49
|8
|Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)
|0:07:40
|9
|Lukas Kuch (Germany)
|0:07:56
|10
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spain)
|0:08:39
|11
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|0:09:01
|12
|Patrick Luethi (Switzerland)
|0:09:53
|13
|Shaked Frank (Israel)
|0:10:14
|14
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spain)
|0:10:25
|15
|Tomas Kristoffersson (Sweden)
|0:10:33
|16
|Stefan Peter (Switzerland)
|0:11:34
|17
|Anton Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|0:12:04
|18
|Artem Aleksandrov (Russian Federation)
|0:13:06
|19
|Rok Korosec (Slovenia)
|0:13:14
|20
|Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)
|0:13:54
|21
|Anton Lybiy (Ukraine)
|0:13:54
|22
|Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)
|0:15:14
|23
|Roi Klein (Israel)
|0:15:18
|24
|Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)
|0:15:43
|25
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)
|0:16:16
|26
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
|0:16:26
|27
|Andrea Righettini (Italy)
|0:18:57
|-1lap
|Alexey Krylov (Russian Federation)
|-1lap
|Elad Cohen (Israel)
|-1lap
|Denny Lupato (Italy)
|-1lap
|Roy Goldstein (Israel)
|-2laps
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyprus)
|-2laps
|Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)
|-2laps
|Samuli Tuominen (Finland)
|-3laps
|Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|DNF
|Julian Schelb (Germany)
|DNF
|Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Fabian Paumann (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|DNS
|Skandarski Mirko (Serbia)
|DNS
|Stojanovic Milos (Serbia)
