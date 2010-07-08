Trending

Walder adds another gold medal to Swiss tally

Vieider, Van Der Heijden round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Walder (Switzerland)1:37:42
2Maximilian Vieider (Italy)0:00:37
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:52
4Gregor Raggl (Austria)0:04:03
5Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)0:05:13
6Michael Millerferli (Austria)0:06:09
7Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:06:49
8Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)0:07:40
9Lukas Kuch (Germany)0:07:56
10Antonio Santos Ridao (Spain)0:08:39
11Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:09:01
12Patrick Luethi (Switzerland)0:09:53
13Shaked Frank (Israel)0:10:14
14Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spain)0:10:25
15Tomas Kristoffersson (Sweden)0:10:33
16Stefan Peter (Switzerland)0:11:34
17Anton Stepanov (Russian Federation)0:12:04
18Artem Aleksandrov (Russian Federation)0:13:06
19Rok Korosec (Slovenia)0:13:14
20Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)0:13:54
21Anton Lybiy (Ukraine)0:13:54
22Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)0:15:14
23Roi Klein (Israel)0:15:18
24Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)0:15:43
25Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)0:16:16
26Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)0:16:26
27Andrea Righettini (Italy)0:18:57
-1lapAlexey Krylov (Russian Federation)
-1lapElad Cohen (Israel)
-1lapDenny Lupato (Italy)
-1lapRoy Goldstein (Israel)
-2lapsLeontios Katsouris (Cyprus)
-2lapsMark Kuyan (Russian Federation)
-2lapsSamuli Tuominen (Finland)
-3lapsEirinaios Koutsiou (Cyprus)
DNFBartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
DNFJulian Schelb (Germany)
DNFUrban Ferencak (Slovenia)
DNFFabian Paumann (Switzerland)
DNFJonas Pedersen (Denmark)
DNSSkandarski Mirko (Serbia)
DNSStojanovic Milos (Serbia)

