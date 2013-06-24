Trending

Italy claims European team relay title

Switzerland earns silver at home ahead of Czech Republic with bronze

Image 1 of 12

Italian Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Italian Gerhard Kerschbaumer
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 2 of 12

The start of the team relay

The start of the team relay
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 3 of 12

Reto Indergand (Switzerland)

Reto Indergand (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 4 of 12

Dominic Grab

Dominic Grab
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 5 of 12

Katerina Nash leads Jolanda Neff

Katerina Nash leads Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 6 of 12

Eva Lechner (Italy)

Eva Lechner (Italy)
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 7 of 12

A Czech team rider

A Czech team rider
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 8 of 12

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 9 of 12

Swiss rider Nino Schurter

Swiss rider Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 10 of 12

The Swiss team relay squad

The Swiss team relay squad
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 11 of 12

The team relay podium at the European Championships in Bern

The team relay podium at the European Championships in Bern
(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 12 of 12

The Swiss team awaits the start of the team relay

The Swiss team awaits the start of the team relay
(Image credit: Martin Platter)

Italy claimed the gold medal at the European Championships team relay ahead of home crowd favorite Switzerland and the Czech Republic. 

Marco Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner and Gerhard Kerschbaumer powered the Italian squad to victory by 18 seconds.  The Czech Republic followed another 12 seconds later.

Full Results

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy (Marco Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner, Gerhard Kerschbaumer)0:32:44
2Switzerland (Reto Indergand, Dominic Grab, Jolanda Neff, Nino Schurter)0:00:18
3Czech Republic (Jan Nesvadba, Jan Vastl, Katerina Nash, Ondrej Cink)0:00:30
4France0:00:53
5Germany0:01:09
6Sweden0:01:22
7Ukraine0:01:28
8Netherlands0:01:43
9Slovenia0:01:52
10Austria0:01:55
11Great Britain0:02:08
12Spain0:02:11
13Portugal0:03:42

Latest on Cyclingnews