Image 1 of 12 Italian Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 2 of 12 The start of the team relay (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 3 of 12 Reto Indergand (Switzerland) (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 4 of 12 Dominic Grab (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 5 of 12 Katerina Nash leads Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 6 of 12 Eva Lechner (Italy) (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 7 of 12 A Czech team rider (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 8 of 12 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 9 of 12 Swiss rider Nino Schurter (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 10 of 12 The Swiss team relay squad (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 11 of 12 The team relay podium at the European Championships in Bern (Image credit: Martin Platter) Image 12 of 12 The Swiss team awaits the start of the team relay (Image credit: Martin Platter)

Italy claimed the gold medal at the European Championships team relay ahead of home crowd favorite Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Marco Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner and Gerhard Kerschbaumer powered the Italian squad to victory by 18 seconds. The Czech Republic followed another 12 seconds later.

Full Results