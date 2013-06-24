Italy claims European team relay title
Switzerland earns silver at home ahead of Czech Republic with bronze
Italy claimed the gold medal at the European Championships team relay ahead of home crowd favorite Switzerland and the Czech Republic.
Marco Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner and Gerhard Kerschbaumer powered the Italian squad to victory by 18 seconds. The Czech Republic followed another 12 seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy (Marco Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner, Gerhard Kerschbaumer)
|0:32:44
|2
|Switzerland (Reto Indergand, Dominic Grab, Jolanda Neff, Nino Schurter)
|0:00:18
|3
|Czech Republic (Jan Nesvadba, Jan Vastl, Katerina Nash, Ondrej Cink)
|0:00:30
|4
|France
|0:00:53
|5
|Germany
|0:01:09
|6
|Sweden
|0:01:22
|7
|Ukraine
|0:01:28
|8
|Netherlands
|0:01:43
|9
|Slovenia
|0:01:52
|10
|Austria
|0:01:55
|11
|Great Britain
|0:02:08
|12
|Spain
|0:02:11
|13
|Portugal
|0:03:42
