Rissveds wins European junior title

Moschetti, Wiedenroth round out top three

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) on her way to fourth place

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)0:54:01
2Margot Moschetti (France)0:00:19
3Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:00:30
4Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)0:01:26
5Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)0:01:50
6Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:02:26
7Sabina Zamrozniak (Poland)0:02:52
8Perrine Clauzel (France)0:03:05
9Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)0:03:35
10Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)0:03:37
11Britt Van Den Boogert (Netherlands)0:05:16
12Henriette Elvrum Handal (Norway)0:05:47
13Nikola Hlubinkova (Czech Republic)0:06:38
14Olga Terentieva (Russian Federation)0:07:02
15Sara De Leo (Italy)0:07:41
16Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)0:07:49
17Nadezhda Antonova (Russian Federation)0:07:50
18Megan Beltzer (Israel)0:08:06
19Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Netherlands)0:09:29
20Marina Filippova (Russian Federation)0:09:52
21Giulia Gaspardino (Italy)0:10:11
22Viktoria Fedorchenko (Russian Federation)0:10:19
23Alexandra Aldakushkina (Russian Federation)0:10:54
24Tina Perše (Slovenia)0:11:20
25Moran Tel Paz (Israel)0:14:58
26Liliya Priadeina (Russian Federation)0:17:12
27Anna Balashova (Russian Federation)0:18:40
28Alexandra Nesterovich (Belarus)0:30:21

