Rissveds wins European junior title
Moschetti, Wiedenroth round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|0:54:01
|2
|Margot Moschetti (France)
|0:00:19
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)
|0:00:30
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|0:01:26
|5
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
|0:01:50
|6
|Emilie Collomb (Italy)
|0:02:26
|7
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Poland)
|0:02:52
|8
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:03:05
|9
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)
|0:03:35
|10
|Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:37
|11
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Netherlands)
|0:05:16
|12
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Norway)
|0:05:47
|13
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Czech Republic)
|0:06:38
|14
|Olga Terentieva (Russian Federation)
|0:07:02
|15
|Sara De Leo (Italy)
|0:07:41
|16
|Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)
|0:07:49
|17
|Nadezhda Antonova (Russian Federation)
|0:07:50
|18
|Megan Beltzer (Israel)
|0:08:06
|19
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Netherlands)
|0:09:29
|20
|Marina Filippova (Russian Federation)
|0:09:52
|21
|Giulia Gaspardino (Italy)
|0:10:11
|22
|Viktoria Fedorchenko (Russian Federation)
|0:10:19
|23
|Alexandra Aldakushkina (Russian Federation)
|0:10:54
|24
|Tina Perše (Slovenia)
|0:11:20
|25
|Moran Tel Paz (Israel)
|0:14:58
|26
|Liliya Priadeina (Russian Federation)
|0:17:12
|27
|Anna Balashova (Russian Federation)
|0:18:40
|28
|Alexandra Nesterovich (Belarus)
|0:30:21
