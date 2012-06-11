Seigle wins European junior cross country title
Carod races to silver ahead of Frischknecht
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Seigle (France)
|1:00:30
|2
|Titouan Carod (France)
|0:00:18
|3
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|0:00:28
|4
|Eirik Sverdrup Augdal (Norway)
|0:01:05
|5
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|0:01:33
|6
|Jesper Slik (Netherlands)
|0:01:52
|7
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:14
|8
|Beltain Schmid (Italy)
|0:02:20
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:02:40
|10
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|0:03:07
|11
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)
|0:03:27
|12
|Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukraine)
|0:03:29
|13
|Peteris Janevics (Latvia)
|0:03:41
|14
|Krists Neilands
|15
|Vladislav Bondaruk
|0:04:02
|16
|Martin Fusek (Czech Republic)
|0:04:04
|17
|Emil Linde (Sweden)
|0:04:10
|18
|Michael Mayer (Austria)
|0:04:20
|19
|Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)
|0:04:49
|20
|Alexey Lomilov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:58
|21
|Guy Niv (Israel)
|0:05:12
|22
|Javier Cerdeño (Spain)
|0:05:25
|23
|Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Norway)
|0:05:53
|24
|Manuel Fasnacht (Switzerland)
|0:05:54
|25
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Belgium)
|0:06:16
|26
|Omer Shubi (Israel)
|0:06:27
|27
|Enea Vetsch (Switzerland)
|0:06:38
|28
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|0:06:54
|29
|Lukas Baum (Germany)
|0:07:17
|30
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:07:36
|31
|Nikita Fedorov (Russian Federation)
|0:07:49
|32
|Roman Vladykin (Russian Federation)
|0:08:23
|33
|Boris Cara (Belgium)
|0:08:38
|34
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine)
|0:09:12
|35
|Evgeny Titov (Russian Federation)
|0:09:17
|36
|Piotr Konwa (Poland)
|0:10:10
|37
|Amit Krispil (Israel)
|0:10:55
|38
|Andrea Maccagli (San Marino)
|0:11:20
|39
|Alexander Krasnov (Russian Federation)
|0:11:34
|40
|Arkadiy Rusalovskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:13:14
|41
|Denys Gromko (Ukraine)
