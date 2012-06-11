Trending

Seigle wins European junior cross country title

Carod races to silver ahead of Frischknecht

Image 1 of 3

Junior men's podium at European XC Championships: Titouan Carod (France), Romain Seigle (France), Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)

Junior men's podium at European XC Championships: Titouan Carod (France), Romain Seigle (France), Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 3

Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) on his way to a bronze medal

Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) on his way to a bronze medal
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 3

Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) in action in the junior men's race

Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) in action in the junior men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Seigle (France)1:00:30
2Titouan Carod (France)0:00:18
3Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)0:00:28
4Eirik Sverdrup Augdal (Norway)0:01:05
5Victor Koretzky (France)0:01:33
6Jesper Slik (Netherlands)0:01:52
7Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:02:14
8Beltain Schmid (Italy)0:02:20
9Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:02:40
10Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)0:03:07
11Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:03:27
12Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukraine)0:03:29
13Peteris Janevics (Latvia)0:03:41
14Krists Neilands
15Vladislav Bondaruk0:04:02
16Martin Fusek (Czech Republic)0:04:04
17Emil Linde (Sweden)0:04:10
18Michael Mayer (Austria)0:04:20
19Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:04:49
20Alexey Lomilov (Russian Federation)0:04:58
21Guy Niv (Israel)0:05:12
22Javier Cerdeño (Spain)0:05:25
23Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Norway)0:05:53
24Manuel Fasnacht (Switzerland)0:05:54
25Mathieu Dehaeze (Belgium)0:06:16
26Omer Shubi (Israel)0:06:27
27Enea Vetsch (Switzerland)0:06:38
28Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:06:54
29Lukas Baum (Germany)0:07:17
30Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)0:07:36
31Nikita Fedorov (Russian Federation)0:07:49
32Roman Vladykin (Russian Federation)0:08:23
33Boris Cara (Belgium)0:08:38
34Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine)0:09:12
35Evgeny Titov (Russian Federation)0:09:17
36Piotr Konwa (Poland)0:10:10
37Amit Krispil (Israel)0:10:55
38Andrea Maccagli (San Marino)0:11:20
39Alexander Krasnov (Russian Federation)0:11:34
40Arkadiy Rusalovskiy (Russian Federation)0:13:14
41Denys Gromko (Ukraine)

Latest on Cyclingnews