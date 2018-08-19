Trending

Viviani wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Italian champion wins the sprint of a reduced field

Image 1 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, celebrates with a large beer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

The dash to the line as Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, shows off his trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

The final sprint at EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, takes a well-deserved sip of beer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, cheers with runner-up Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Peter Sagan on the sign-in stage at EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Matteo Trentin, new European Champion, signs in at EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Quick-Step celebrate winning EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) repeated his victory in the EuroEyes Cyclassics race in Hamburg, winning the sprint of a reduced peloton. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) jumped first in the closing sprint, but had to settle for second, with Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) third.

The race was marked by a long breakaway by five riders, who were caught with only 18km left on the day. Various attacks followed, but the sprinters’ teams kept control of the situation and brought them all back. A crash near the front of the field in the final 2km made the already reduced peloton even smaller, but with many top sprinters still in the front to contest for the win.

How it unfolded

Shortly after the start in Hamburg, a group of five formed. Ivan Cortina (Bahrain Merida), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Kamil Gradek (CCC) and Evgeny Shaluna (Gazprom-RusVelo) built up a lead of up to three minutes on the mostly flat course.

Katusha-Alpecin suffered an early loss, with Jenthe Bierman having to leave the race after a crash. He was taken to the team doctor, apparently to get stitches for facial lacerations.

The field kept the break group under strict control, with the gap dropping to two minutes at the feed zone, and then slowly coming down after that. With 60 km to go, Nils Politt (Katusha) and a rider from Bahrain Merida jumped from the field to give chase. They never got far from the peloton but helped to bing the gap down to 30 seconds, before being caught. That sent the gap back up to a minute, before Politt tried again in a solo. He couldn’t stay away though.

The five leaders crossed the finish line for the first time 1:33 ahead of the field. The gap came down again on this closing circuit course, with the sprinters’ teams determined to have their way at the end. With 18km to go, the five leaders had been roped in.

Three riders got away on the final climb of the Waseberg, only 15km from the finish line. Another seven riders gave chase, and soon caught them. The group, which included Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and BMC’s Dylan Theuns and Jurgen Roelandts, fought hard to stay away from the greatly reduced peloton, down to about 50 riders, but the last of the lead group were caught with 4.4km to go.

A crash with 2km to go took down three riders, including German champion Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe). This left only a small group of some 30 riders to challenge for the win. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) opened the sprint, but Viviani easily powered his way past the Frenchman for his second consecutive win in Hamburg.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:46:02
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:02
17Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
18Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:05
22Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
23Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:11
25Michael Morkov (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
26Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:17
31Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:19
32Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:21
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
35Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:22
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
47Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
51Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
53Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
61Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
62Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
63Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
64Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
65Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
67Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
69Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
70Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:47
71Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:48
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
76Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:50
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Duijn Hubertus Martinus Cornelis
79Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
82Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
84Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
86Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
87Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
88Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
90Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:22
91Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:31
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:32
94Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
96Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
97Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:58
99Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
101Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
102Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:49
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:19
104Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:15
105Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
106William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:16
107Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:17
108Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:18
109Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:21
110Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:22
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:23
113Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
114Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:32
115Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:33
116Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
117Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:35
118Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:36
119Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:06:37
122Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:38
123Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:42
124William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:43
125Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:23
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
128Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
130Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:24
131Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
133Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:26
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSimon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFBeñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

