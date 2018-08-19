Viviani wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg
Italian champion wins the sprint of a reduced field
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) repeated his victory in the EuroEyes Cyclassics race in Hamburg, winning the sprint of a reduced peloton. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) jumped first in the closing sprint, but had to settle for second, with Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) third.
The race was marked by a long breakaway by five riders, who were caught with only 18km left on the day. Various attacks followed, but the sprinters’ teams kept control of the situation and brought them all back. A crash near the front of the field in the final 2km made the already reduced peloton even smaller, but with many top sprinters still in the front to contest for the win.
How it unfolded
Shortly after the start in Hamburg, a group of five formed. Ivan Cortina (Bahrain Merida), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Kamil Gradek (CCC) and Evgeny Shaluna (Gazprom-RusVelo) built up a lead of up to three minutes on the mostly flat course.
Katusha-Alpecin suffered an early loss, with Jenthe Bierman having to leave the race after a crash. He was taken to the team doctor, apparently to get stitches for facial lacerations.
The field kept the break group under strict control, with the gap dropping to two minutes at the feed zone, and then slowly coming down after that. With 60 km to go, Nils Politt (Katusha) and a rider from Bahrain Merida jumped from the field to give chase. They never got far from the peloton but helped to bing the gap down to 30 seconds, before being caught. That sent the gap back up to a minute, before Politt tried again in a solo. He couldn’t stay away though.
The five leaders crossed the finish line for the first time 1:33 ahead of the field. The gap came down again on this closing circuit course, with the sprinters’ teams determined to have their way at the end. With 18km to go, the five leaders had been roped in.
Three riders got away on the final climb of the Waseberg, only 15km from the finish line. Another seven riders gave chase, and soon caught them. The group, which included Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and BMC’s Dylan Theuns and Jurgen Roelandts, fought hard to stay away from the greatly reduced peloton, down to about 50 riders, but the last of the lead group were caught with 4.4km to go.
A crash with 2km to go took down three riders, including German champion Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe). This left only a small group of some 30 riders to challenge for the win. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) opened the sprint, but Viviani easily powered his way past the Frenchman for his second consecutive win in Hamburg.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:46:02
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:02
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|22
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|23
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:11
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|26
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|31
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:19
|32
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|40
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|51
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|54
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|61
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|62
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
|63
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|65
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:33
|67
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|69
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|70
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|75
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Duijn Hubertus Martinus Cornelis
|79
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|83
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|86
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|87
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|89
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|90
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:31
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|94
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|96
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|97
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:58
|99
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|102
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:49
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:19
|104
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:15
|105
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|106
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:16
|107
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|108
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:18
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:22
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|112
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:23
|113
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:32
|115
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:33
|116
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|117
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:35
|118
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|119
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:38
|123
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:42
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:43
|125
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:23
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:24
|131
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:26
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
