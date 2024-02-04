Mads Pedersen goes deep to win Etoile de Bessèges

Image 1 of 6 Mads Pedersen on the way to overall victory at the Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen went deep to win the Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images) Kevin Vauquelin won the final Etoile de Besseges time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Alberto Bettiol in action in the Etoile de Besseges time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen pulls on the Etoile de Besseges winner's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen also won the Etoile de Besseges points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the overall classification at the Etoile de Bessèges in the south of France, going deep in the final time trial to hold off Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

The French rider won the 10.6km time trial around the village or Arles, impressing on the climb up to the finish.

Vauquelin set a time of 15:02 but started the time trial 12 seconds behind Pedersen in the GC. The Dane set a time of 15:12 and so won overall by just two seconds.

EF Education-Easypost packed the top ten in the time trial and Alberto Bettiol finished third in a time of 15:11 and so third overall at 32 seconds.

Ben Healy was fourth on the stage and so fourth overall, at 43 seconds.

San Quinn, Simon Carr and Stefan Bissegger completed EF Education-Easypost dominance of the stage.

Pedersen pulled on the orange race winner’s jersey in central Arles. He won stage 2 in Rousson, was second the day after in Besseges and then second in the final time trial. He is the first Dan to win the overall classification of the early-season stage race.

He will now target the four-day Tour de la Provence that starts in the same area of France on February 8 with a five-kilometre time trial around Marseille.

Results

