Ackermann wins Eschborn-Frankfurt
Degenkolb, Kristoff round out podium
Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann broke Alexander Kristoff's four-time winning streak in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint over John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) with Kristoff slipping in for third.
An ecstatic Ackermann punched the air as he crossed the line, thrilled to tack win number three for the 2019 season on his palmares.
"We came here to Frankfurt with a goal, and that was to take the win. It’s a great feeling to have finished it off," Ackermann said. "The guys rode at the front of the peloton the whole day, and in the end it was nice to be able to win."
Bora-Hansgrohe worked to reel in a five-man breakaway in the final 10km, then pulled back a few dangerous attacks before leading Ackermann through the last corner. Israel Cycling Academy, battling Bora-Hansgrohe the whole way, dropped Vuelta a Castilla y Leon winner Davide Cimolai at the front, but the Italian started his sprint too soon and Ackermann was able to squeeze between him and the barriers and sprint for the win.
"I was admittedly under quite some pressure today," Ackermann said. "We are a German team competing at a German race, and of course we wanted to do everything we could to win. The team is in top form, and so we’re looking forward to the upcoming Giro d’Italia."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:23:36
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|8
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|20
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|26
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|29
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|34
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|38
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|43
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|46
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|49
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|56
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|57
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|58
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|61
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|63
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|68
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|75
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|76
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|77
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:29
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|80
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|82
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|83
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:22
|84
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|85
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:52
|87
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:17
|89
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|91
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|92
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|DNF
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|DNF
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
