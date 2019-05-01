Trending

Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann broke Alexander Kristoff's four-time winning streak in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint over John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) with Kristoff slipping in for third.

An ecstatic Ackermann punched the air as he crossed the line, thrilled to tack win number three for the 2019 season on his palmares.

"We came here to Frankfurt with a goal, and that was to take the win. It’s a great feeling to have finished it off," Ackermann said. "The guys rode at the front of the peloton the whole day, and in the end it was nice to be able to win."

Bora-Hansgrohe worked to reel in a five-man breakaway in the final 10km, then pulled back a few dangerous attacks before leading Ackermann through the last corner. Israel Cycling Academy, battling Bora-Hansgrohe the whole way, dropped Vuelta a Castilla y Leon winner Davide Cimolai at the front, but the Italian started his sprint too soon and Ackermann was able to squeeze between him and the barriers and sprint for the win.

"I was admittedly under quite some pressure today," Ackermann said. "We are a German team competing at a German race, and of course we wanted to do everything we could to win. The team is in top form, and so we’re looking forward to the upcoming Giro d’Italia."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:23:36
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
7Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
8Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
10Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
12Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
20Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
25Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
26Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
29Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
30Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
32Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
34Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
36Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
38Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
43Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
45Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
46Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
49Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
56Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
57Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
58Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
59Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
61Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
63Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
64Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
65Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
68Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
70Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
71Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
75Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
76Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
77Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
78James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:00:29
79Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
80Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
82Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
83Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:22
84José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
85Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:52
87François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:17
89Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
91Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
92Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:03:41
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFThimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFMathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFStepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFJustin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFCasper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFRob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFDamien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFScott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFKoen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFAugust Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
DNFSzymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
DNFArtyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFLogan Owen (USA) EF Education First
DNFMassimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

