Image 1 of 5 Pascal Ackermann wins Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) surges to the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann broke Alexander Kristoff's four-time winning streak in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint over John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) with Kristoff slipping in for third.

An ecstatic Ackermann punched the air as he crossed the line, thrilled to tack win number three for the 2019 season on his palmares.

"We came here to Frankfurt with a goal, and that was to take the win. It’s a great feeling to have finished it off," Ackermann said. "The guys rode at the front of the peloton the whole day, and in the end it was nice to be able to win."

Bora-Hansgrohe worked to reel in a five-man breakaway in the final 10km, then pulled back a few dangerous attacks before leading Ackermann through the last corner. Israel Cycling Academy, battling Bora-Hansgrohe the whole way, dropped Vuelta a Castilla y Leon winner Davide Cimolai at the front, but the Italian started his sprint too soon and Ackermann was able to squeeze between him and the barriers and sprint for the win.

"I was admittedly under quite some pressure today," Ackermann said. "We are a German team competing at a German race, and of course we wanted to do everything we could to win. The team is in top form, and so we’re looking forward to the upcoming Giro d’Italia."

