Image 1 of 28 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) takes the win ahead of Gracie Elvyn (Australia) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 28 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) signs on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 28 Danni King - one of a number of track world champions in the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 28 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) led the bunch chase, but it was too late (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 28 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 28 Alona Andruk (Diadora Pasta Zara) also tried to lead a chase to the break, for sprinter, Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 28 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) with Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) at the front of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 28 Diadora Pasta Zara try once more to organise a chase (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 28 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) and Megan Guarnier (United States) in the closing kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 28 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) looked comfortable as the race neared completion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 28 The leaders with 7 km to go - still a minute ahead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 28 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) takes the win ahead of Gracie Elvyn (Australia) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 28 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) took the bunch sprint for eighth place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 28 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) bridged across to the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 28 Gracie Elvyn (Australia) leads the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 28 The race area before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 28 An early move by Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 28 World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) with eventual winner, Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 28 Top Competition leader, Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 28 The bunch quickly split into several groups (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 28 The break formed early and lasted throughout the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 28 American, Megan Guarnier has had a superb European campaign so far in 2012 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 28 Megan Guarnier (United States) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) lead the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 28 The bunch allowed the break to gain almost 2 minutes (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 28 It was cold and rainy for most of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 28 Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 28 During one of the wetter sections of the race....... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 28 Gracie Elvyn (Australia), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Elle Van Dijk (Specialized Lululemon) took her second win in less than 24 hours in Borsele on Saturday. She won the road race ahead of Gracie Elvin (Australian National Team) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team).

After winning the time trial on Friday evening, Van Dijk backed up and put herself in the winning break in Omloop Van Borsele, eventually winning the sprint from her six companions.

"I'm just in a winning mood I think," smiled Van Dijk after the race.

"It's nice. Except for the rain and the cold. It's really freezing here. At the beginning, I was just happy I was in the break so I could warm up a bit. I think my teammates in the bunch were freezing all day.

The break went really early in the day after only 15km with Van Dijk and six others.

At 80km we almost got caught," she said. "We had Iris [Slappendel] from Rabobank in the break with us but I think she punctured so Rabobank started chasing and the gap came down to about 40 seconds. But then Sarah Duester bridged to the break so they were happy again and the gap opened up to about a minute.

"At the end there were a lot of attacks. People were looking at me a lot so I had to be pretty active, but in the end it was a sprint and that went well."

"Ellen just looks really strong right now," said Specialized Lululemon Team Director Ronny Lauke. "She was out there all day and at the end she was both attacking and covering attacks. I started to get a bit worried that she was doing too much but she was able to pull it off. A great couple of days for her. "

Many of the women will race tomorrow at a one-day race in Roeselare in the Belgium.

Results