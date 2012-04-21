Trending

Van Dijk wins Omloop van Borsele

Elvin and Duester round out top three

Image 1 of 28

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) takes the win ahead of Gracie Elvyn (Australia) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 28

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) signs on

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 28

Danni King - one of a number of track world champions in the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 28

Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) led the bunch chase, but it was too late

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 28

Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 28

Alona Andruk (Diadora Pasta Zara) also tried to lead a chase to the break, for sprinter, Giorgia Bronzini

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 28

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) with Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) at the front of the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 28

Diadora Pasta Zara try once more to organise a chase

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 28

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) and Megan Guarnier (United States) in the closing kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 28

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) looked comfortable as the race neared completion

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 28

The leaders with 7 km to go - still a minute ahead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 28

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) takes the win ahead of Gracie Elvyn (Australia) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 28

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) took the bunch sprint for eighth place

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 28

Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) bridged across to the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 28

Gracie Elvyn (Australia) leads the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 28

The race area before the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 28

An early move by Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 28

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) with eventual winner, Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 28

Top Competition leader, Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 28

The bunch quickly split into several groups

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 28

The break formed early and lasted throughout the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 28

American, Megan Guarnier has had a superb European campaign so far in 2012

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 28

Megan Guarnier (United States) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) lead the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 28

The bunch allowed the break to gain almost 2 minutes

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 28

It was cold and rainy for most of the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 28

Amy Pieters (Skil-Argos) in the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 28

During one of the wetter sections of the race.......

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 28

Gracie Elvyn (Australia), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) and Sarah Duester (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Elle Van Dijk (Specialized Lululemon) took her second win in less than 24 hours in Borsele on Saturday. She won the road race ahead of Gracie Elvin (Australian National Team) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team).

After winning the time trial on Friday evening, Van Dijk backed up and put herself in the winning break in Omloop Van Borsele, eventually winning the sprint from her six companions.

"I'm just in a winning mood I think," smiled Van Dijk after the race.

"It's nice. Except for the rain and the cold. It's really freezing here. At the beginning, I was just happy I was in the break so I could warm up a bit. I think my teammates in the bunch were freezing all day.

The break went really early in the day after only 15km with Van Dijk and six others.

At 80km we almost got caught," she said. "We had Iris [Slappendel] from Rabobank in the break with us but I think she punctured so Rabobank started chasing and the gap came down to about 40 seconds. But then Sarah Duester bridged to the break so they were happy again and the gap opened up to about a minute.

"At the end there were a lot of attacks. People were looking at me a lot so I had to be pretty active, but in the end it was a sprint and that went well."

"Ellen just looks really strong right now," said Specialized Lululemon Team Director Ronny Lauke. "She was out there all day and at the end she was both attacking and covering attacks. I started to get a bit worried that she was doing too much but she was able to pull it off. A great couple of days for her. "

Many of the women will race tomorrow at a one-day race in Roeselare in the Belgium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Specialized Lululemon)3:03:18
2Gracie Elvin (Australian National Cycling Team)
3Sarah Duester (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
4Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
5Amy Pieters (Skil Argos)
6Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
7Megan Guarnier (USA National Team)
8Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)0:00:46
9Laura van der Kamp (Dolmans-Boels CT)
10Anastasia Chulkova (Russian National Team)
11Kimberley Buyl (Sengers Ladies Cycl Team)
12Leah Kirchmann (Canadian Cycling Ass)
13Samantha van Steenis (People's Trust Ladies CT)
14Kim de Baat (Middelkamp/Snelle)
15Bianca van den Hoek (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
16Eline de Roover (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
17Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA National Team)
18Silinyte Agné (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
19Dirkje Bazuin (Restore Cycling Team)
20Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels CT)
21Aleksandra Sosenko (Vaiano Tepso)
22Suzanne de Goede (Skil Argos)
23Larisa Pankova (Russian National Team)
24Nina Kessler (Dolmans-Boels CT)
25Willeke Knol (WV Jan van Arckel)
26Natalia Mielnik (Polska National Team)
27Julia Soek (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
28Rasa Leleivyte (Vaiano Tepso)
29Aagtje Dijkman (People's Trust Ladies CT)
30Desiree Ehrler (Bigla Cycling Team)
31Monique van de Ree (Skil Argos)
32Kelly Markus (Skil Argos)
33Baukje Doedee (Team Nutswerk)
34Ines Klok (Team Nutswerk)
35Paulina Guz (Polska National Team)
36Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
37Claudia Koster (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
38Lucy Martin (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
39Thea Thorsen (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
40Joanie Caron (Canadian Cycling Ass)
41Iris van der Stelt (Team Nutswerk)
42Sarah Coney (Matrix Fitness-Prendas)
43Olivia Koster (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
44Tone Lima-Hatteland (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
45Guiseppina Grassi (Faren Honda Team)
46Manon Klomp (Restore Cycling Team)
47Chloe Hosking (Specialized Lululemon)
48Agnieta Francke (WV Jan van Arckel)
49Sinead Noonan (Australian National Cycling Team)
50Laura Turpijn (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
51Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian National Team)
52Aizan Zhaparova (Russian National Team)
53Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
54Janel Holcomb (USA National Team)
55Madelene Olsson (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
56Joanne Hogan (Australian National Cycling Team)
57Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
58Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
59Sosna Katarzina (Vaiano Tepso)
60Janneke Kanis (Skil Argos)
61Jessica Glasbergen (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
62Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
63Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
64Polona Batagelj (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
65Chloe McConville (Australian National Cycling Team)
66Ingeborg Kreuze (People's Trust Ladies CT)
67Lotte van Hoek (Restore Cycling Team)
68Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
69Tatiana Antoshina (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
70Dani King (Matrix Fitness-Prendas)
71Esra Tromp (Skil Argos)
72Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canadian Cycling Ass)
73Iona Andruk (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
74Linda Villumsen (Greenedge-AIS)
75Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
76Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)
77Kristin McGrath (USA National Team)
78Birgit Lavrijssen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
79Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
80Claudia Hausler (Greenedge-AIS)
81Loes Gunnewijk (Greenedge-AIS)
82Clara Hughes (Specialized Lululemon)
83Alexis Rhodes (Greenedge-AIS)
84Paulina Brezna (Polska National Team)
85Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
86Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:59
87Elena Utrobina (Faren Honda Team)0:01:03
88Aafke Eshuis (Team Ibis Cycles)0:01:23
89Joukje Braam (Team Nutswerk)0:01:46
90Kimberly van den Berg (WV Jan van Arckel)0:03:33
91Ilona Hoeksma (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)0:06:58
92Domenique van Santen (Swabo Ladies CT)
93Rozanne Slik (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
94Veerle Goossens (Restore Cycling Team)
95Karolina Garczynska (Polska National Team)
96Bernadette Jeremiasse (Water-Land en Dijken)
97Malgorzata Zieminska (Polska National Team)
98Myfanway Galloway (Faren Honda Team)
99Nathalie van Katwijk (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
100Tessa de Moyer (Dura Vermeer CT)
101Cecilie Johansen (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
102Jessica Allen (Australian National Cycling Team)
103Christel Janssen (Team Nutswerk)
104Esmee Janssen (Middelkamp/Snelle)
105Johanne Bergseth (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
106Ivana Tiessens (Ronald McDonald Huis-GWP)
107Chiara Roberti (Restore Cycling Team)
108Hilde Oudman (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)
109Melissa Slewe (Water-Land en Dijken)
110Marjan Stokman (People's Trust Ladies CT)
111Janien Lubben (WV De Peddelaars)
112Rebecca Talen (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
113Anouk Rockx (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
114Sarah Cramoysan (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)
115Chiara Nadalutti (Faren Honda Team)
116Danielle Meijering (WV De Peddelaars)
117Eltina van Wijk (WV Jan van Arckel)
118Sofie Verdonck (Dura Vermeer CT)
119Henriette Woering (Team Nutswerk)
120Olga de Boer (Swabo Ladies CT)
121Kim van Dijk (Ronald McDonald Huis-GWP)
122Suzan Simons (Dura Vermeer CT)
123Laura Trott (Team Ibis Cycles)
124Daniële Lissenberg (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)0:07:09
125Marielle van Ooijen (WV Jan van Arckel)0:07:36
126Mathilde Matthijsse (Middelkamp/Snelle)0:08:32
127Ingeborg Bremmers (Middelkamp/Snelle)0:09:58

 

