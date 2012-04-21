Van Dijk wins Omloop van Borsele
Elvin and Duester round out top three
Elle Van Dijk (Specialized Lululemon) took her second win in less than 24 hours in Borsele on Saturday. She won the road race ahead of Gracie Elvin (Australian National Team) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team).
After winning the time trial on Friday evening, Van Dijk backed up and put herself in the winning break in Omloop Van Borsele, eventually winning the sprint from her six companions.
"I'm just in a winning mood I think," smiled Van Dijk after the race.
"It's nice. Except for the rain and the cold. It's really freezing here. At the beginning, I was just happy I was in the break so I could warm up a bit. I think my teammates in the bunch were freezing all day.
The break went really early in the day after only 15km with Van Dijk and six others.
At 80km we almost got caught," she said. "We had Iris [Slappendel] from Rabobank in the break with us but I think she punctured so Rabobank started chasing and the gap came down to about 40 seconds. But then Sarah Duester bridged to the break so they were happy again and the gap opened up to about a minute.
"At the end there were a lot of attacks. People were looking at me a lot so I had to be pretty active, but in the end it was a sprint and that went well."
"Ellen just looks really strong right now," said Specialized Lululemon Team Director Ronny Lauke. "She was out there all day and at the end she was both attacking and covering attacks. I started to get a bit worried that she was doing too much but she was able to pull it off. A great couple of days for her. "
Many of the women will race tomorrow at a one-day race in Roeselare in the Belgium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Specialized Lululemon)
|3:03:18
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Australian National Cycling Team)
|3
|Sarah Duester (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|4
|Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
|5
|Amy Pieters (Skil Argos)
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA National Team)
|8
|Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
|0:00:46
|9
|Laura van der Kamp (Dolmans-Boels CT)
|10
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russian National Team)
|11
|Kimberley Buyl (Sengers Ladies Cycl Team)
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Canadian Cycling Ass)
|13
|Samantha van Steenis (People's Trust Ladies CT)
|14
|Kim de Baat (Middelkamp/Snelle)
|15
|Bianca van den Hoek (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
|16
|Eline de Roover (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|17
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA National Team)
|18
|Silinyte Agné (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|19
|Dirkje Bazuin (Restore Cycling Team)
|20
|Anouska Koster (Dolmans-Boels CT)
|21
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Vaiano Tepso)
|22
|Suzanne de Goede (Skil Argos)
|23
|Larisa Pankova (Russian National Team)
|24
|Nina Kessler (Dolmans-Boels CT)
|25
|Willeke Knol (WV Jan van Arckel)
|26
|Natalia Mielnik (Polska National Team)
|27
|Julia Soek (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
|28
|Rasa Leleivyte (Vaiano Tepso)
|29
|Aagtje Dijkman (People's Trust Ladies CT)
|30
|Desiree Ehrler (Bigla Cycling Team)
|31
|Monique van de Ree (Skil Argos)
|32
|Kelly Markus (Skil Argos)
|33
|Baukje Doedee (Team Nutswerk)
|34
|Ines Klok (Team Nutswerk)
|35
|Paulina Guz (Polska National Team)
|36
|Iris Slappendel (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|37
|Claudia Koster (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|38
|Lucy Martin (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
|39
|Thea Thorsen (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
|40
|Joanie Caron (Canadian Cycling Ass)
|41
|Iris van der Stelt (Team Nutswerk)
|42
|Sarah Coney (Matrix Fitness-Prendas)
|43
|Olivia Koster (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
|44
|Tone Lima-Hatteland (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
|45
|Guiseppina Grassi (Faren Honda Team)
|46
|Manon Klomp (Restore Cycling Team)
|47
|Chloe Hosking (Specialized Lululemon)
|48
|Agnieta Francke (WV Jan van Arckel)
|49
|Sinead Noonan (Australian National Cycling Team)
|50
|Laura Turpijn (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
|51
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian National Team)
|52
|Aizan Zhaparova (Russian National Team)
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|54
|Janel Holcomb (USA National Team)
|55
|Madelene Olsson (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
|56
|Joanne Hogan (Australian National Cycling Team)
|57
|Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|58
|Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
|59
|Sosna Katarzina (Vaiano Tepso)
|60
|Janneke Kanis (Skil Argos)
|61
|Jessica Glasbergen (TM Specialized-DPD-SRAM)
|62
|Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|63
|Roxane Knetemann (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|64
|Polona Batagelj (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|65
|Chloe McConville (Australian National Cycling Team)
|66
|Ingeborg Kreuze (People's Trust Ladies CT)
|67
|Lotte van Hoek (Restore Cycling Team)
|68
|Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
|69
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|70
|Dani King (Matrix Fitness-Prendas)
|71
|Esra Tromp (Skil Argos)
|72
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canadian Cycling Ass)
|73
|Iona Andruk (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|74
|Linda Villumsen (Greenedge-AIS)
|75
|Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|76
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)
|77
|Kristin McGrath (USA National Team)
|78
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|79
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara)
|80
|Claudia Hausler (Greenedge-AIS)
|81
|Loes Gunnewijk (Greenedge-AIS)
|82
|Clara Hughes (Specialized Lululemon)
|83
|Alexis Rhodes (Greenedge-AIS)
|84
|Paulina Brezna (Polska National Team)
|85
|Amber Neben (Specialized Lululemon)
|86
|Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:59
|87
|Elena Utrobina (Faren Honda Team)
|0:01:03
|88
|Aafke Eshuis (Team Ibis Cycles)
|0:01:23
|89
|Joukje Braam (Team Nutswerk)
|0:01:46
|90
|Kimberly van den Berg (WV Jan van Arckel)
|0:03:33
|91
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
|0:06:58
|92
|Domenique van Santen (Swabo Ladies CT)
|93
|Rozanne Slik (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
|94
|Veerle Goossens (Restore Cycling Team)
|95
|Karolina Garczynska (Polska National Team)
|96
|Bernadette Jeremiasse (Water-Land en Dijken)
|97
|Malgorzata Zieminska (Polska National Team)
|98
|Myfanway Galloway (Faren Honda Team)
|99
|Nathalie van Katwijk (Ruiter Dakkapellen WT)
|100
|Tessa de Moyer (Dura Vermeer CT)
|101
|Cecilie Johansen (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
|102
|Jessica Allen (Australian National Cycling Team)
|103
|Christel Janssen (Team Nutswerk)
|104
|Esmee Janssen (Middelkamp/Snelle)
|105
|Johanne Bergseth (Hitec-Prod-Mistral Home)
|106
|Ivana Tiessens (Ronald McDonald Huis-GWP)
|107
|Chiara Roberti (Restore Cycling Team)
|108
|Hilde Oudman (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)
|109
|Melissa Slewe (Water-Land en Dijken)
|110
|Marjan Stokman (People's Trust Ladies CT)
|111
|Janien Lubben (WV De Peddelaars)
|112
|Rebecca Talen (Rabobank Women's Cycling Team)
|113
|Anouk Rockx (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|114
|Sarah Cramoysan (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)
|115
|Chiara Nadalutti (Faren Honda Team)
|116
|Danielle Meijering (WV De Peddelaars)
|117
|Eltina van Wijk (WV Jan van Arckel)
|118
|Sofie Verdonck (Dura Vermeer CT)
|119
|Henriette Woering (Team Nutswerk)
|120
|Olga de Boer (Swabo Ladies CT)
|121
|Kim van Dijk (Ronald McDonald Huis-GWP)
|122
|Suzan Simons (Dura Vermeer CT)
|123
|Laura Trott (Team Ibis Cycles)
|124
|Daniële Lissenberg (NWVG Bike4Air Dames CT)
|0:07:09
|125
|Marielle van Ooijen (WV Jan van Arckel)
|0:07:36
|126
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Middelkamp/Snelle)
|0:08:32
|127
|Ingeborg Bremmers (Middelkamp/Snelle)
|0:09:58
