Lorena Wiebes wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Balsamo second, Van Gogh third

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:39:37
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
3Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
4Clara Copponi (Fra) France
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
7Franziska Koch (Ger)
8Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
9Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
10Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den)
11Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
13Jelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:00:11
14Claire Faber (Lux)0:01:28
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:01:30
16Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)0:01:31
17Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women'S Team0:01:34
18Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:01:35
19Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
20Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
21Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
22Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:05:38
23Annet Pit (Ned)
24Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
25Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
26Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) France
27Frida Knutsson (Swe)
28Lauren Dolan (GBr)
29Mareille Meijering (Ned)
30Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:05:42
31Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
32Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)0:15:42
33Femke Verstichelen (Bel)0:16:56
34Eva Bijwaard (Ned)
35Nathalie Bex (Bel)
36Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
37Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate - Ladies Team
38Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
40Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
41Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
42Daniela Gaß (Ger)
43Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
44Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
45Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
46Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
47Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
48Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
49Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
50Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
51Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
52Ilse Miltenburg (Ned)
53Maartje De Boer (Ned)
54Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
55Emily Meakin (GBr)
56Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
57Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
58Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
59Elise Maes (Lux)
60Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)
61Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
62Minke Bakker (Ned)
63Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
64Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
65Lucie Jounier (Fra) France
66Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
67Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
68Gladys Verhulst (Fra) France
69Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
70Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
71Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
72Berdine Bakker (Ned)
73Tessa Paardekooper (Ned)
74Lone Meertens (Bel)
75Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
76Rachel Jary (GBr)
77Clara Lundmark (Swe)
78Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
79Anneke Dijkstra (Ned)
80Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
81Kate Wightman (NZl)
82Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
83Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
84Trine Andersen (Den)

