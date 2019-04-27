Lorena Wiebes wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele
Balsamo second, Van Gogh third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:39:37
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|3
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|4
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|7
|Franziska Koch (Ger)
|8
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
|9
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|10
|Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den)
|11
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|13
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:11
|14
|Claire Faber (Lux)
|0:01:28
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:30
|16
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|0:01:31
|17
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women'S Team
|0:01:34
|18
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:01:35
|19
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|20
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|21
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|22
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|23
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|24
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|26
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) France
|27
|Frida Knutsson (Swe)
|28
|Lauren Dolan (GBr)
|29
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|30
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:05:42
|31
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|32
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
|0:15:42
|33
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|0:16:56
|34
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned)
|35
|Nathalie Bex (Bel)
|36
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
|37
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|38
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
|40
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|41
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Daniela Gaß (Ger)
|43
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|44
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|45
|Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
|46
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|47
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|48
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|50
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|51
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|52
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned)
|53
|Maartje De Boer (Ned)
|54
|Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|55
|Emily Meakin (GBr)
|56
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|57
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|58
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|59
|Elise Maes (Lux)
|60
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)
|61
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|62
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|63
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|64
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|65
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) France
|66
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|67
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|68
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) France
|69
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|70
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|71
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|72
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|73
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned)
|74
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|75
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|76
|Rachel Jary (GBr)
|77
|Clara Lundmark (Swe)
|78
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|79
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned)
|80
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|81
|Kate Wightman (NZl)
|82
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|83
|Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
|84
|Trine Andersen (Den)
