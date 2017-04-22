Markus claims Omloop van Borsele victory
Bujak out-paced by Dutch rider from breakaway, Vos fills final podium spot
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:29:04
|2
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|4
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|8
|Melanie Klement (Ned) District Oost - Noordoos
|9
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|10
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Team Drenthe
|11
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Emily Nelson (GBr) British National Team
|13
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
|14
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|16
|Laura Vainionpaa Isorex Cycling Team
|17
|Alice Sharpe NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
|18
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies - WV Ze
|20
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|21
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arkel
|22
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|23
|Minke Bakker Restore Cycling
|24
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|25
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|26
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arkel
|27
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|28
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies - WV Ze
|29
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
|30
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jan van Arkel
|31
|Gabby Shaw (GBr) WNT Pro Cycling
|32
|Alice Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|33
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) British National Team
|34
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|35
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|36
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) TWC de Kempen
|37
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|39
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|40
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|41
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arkel
|42
|Simone de Vries (Ned) Jan van Arkel
|43
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:03
|44
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned) District Oost - Noordoos
|45
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:07
|46
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|47
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|48
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWV Groningen
|0:01:10
|49
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:04:30
|50
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|51
|Britt Teunissen (Ned) TWC de Kempen
|52
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swabo Ladies
|53
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|54
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
|55
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen
|56
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|57
|Vera Dorrestijn (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|58
|Marije Joling (Ned) Team Drenthe
|59
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) WV Breda
|60
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) British National Team
|61
|Maaike Brandwagt (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|62
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|63
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|64
|Roos Anneveldt (Ned) WV Breda
|65
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Restore Cycling
|66
|Steph Mottram (Ned) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
|67
|Anne Marij van der Graaf (Ned) NWV Groningen
|68
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|69
|Danielle Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|70
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|71
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|72
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned) Swabo Ladies
