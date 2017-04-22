Trending

Markus claims Omloop van Borsele victory

Bujak out-paced by Dutch rider from breakaway, Vos fills final podium spot

Riejanne Markus waits backstage for the biggest podium appearance of her career at the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3:29:04
2Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:56
4Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
6Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
8Melanie Klement (Ned) District Oost - Noordoos
9Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
10Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Team Drenthe
11Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
12Emily Nelson (GBr) British National Team
13Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
14Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
16Laura Vainionpaa Isorex Cycling Team
17Alice Sharpe NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
18Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
19Céline van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies - WV Ze
20Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
21Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arkel
22Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
23Minke Bakker Restore Cycling
24Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
25Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
26Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arkel
27Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
28Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies - WV Ze
29Abigail Dentus (GBr) British National Team
30Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jan van Arkel
31Gabby Shaw (GBr) WNT Pro Cycling
32Alice Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
33Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) British National Team
34Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
35Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
36Maaike Boogaard (Ned) TWC de Kempen
37Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
38Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
39Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
40Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
41Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arkel
42Simone de Vries (Ned) Jan van Arkel
43Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:03
44Willemiek Meinders (Ned) District Oost - Noordoos
45Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:07
46Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
47Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
48Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWV Groningen0:01:10
49Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:04:30
50Jessica Lane (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
51Britt Teunissen (Ned) TWC de Kempen
52Bonne Knibbe (Ned) Swabo Ladies
53Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
54Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
55Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen
56Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
57Vera Dorrestijn (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
58Marije Joling (Ned) Team Drenthe
59Alicja Verhagen (Ned) WV Breda
60Rebecca Raybould (GBr) British National Team
61Maaike Brandwagt (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
62Denise Betsema (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
63Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
64Roos Anneveldt (Ned) WV Breda
65Merel Hofman (Ned) Restore Cycling
66Steph Mottram (Ned) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
67Anne Marij van der Graaf (Ned) NWV Groningen
68Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
69Danielle Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
70Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
71Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
72Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned) Swabo Ladies

