Vos sprints to final stage win
Visser holds on to win overall classification
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took out a bunch sprint to claim her second stage of the EnergieWacht Tour however the day belonged to HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser who achieved overall victory in the in her home country of Holland on Sunday.
Visser moved into the overall lead after winning stage three of the four-day race on Saturday, and then finished safely in the main pack on the last stage.
"This is my first stage race victory as a pro and to get it in Holland makes it even more special," a delighted Visser said. "Today [Sunday] wasn't about winning the stage, the important thing was about me taking the leader's jersey all the way to the final finish line.
"I have to give a big thank you to everybody on the team for looking after me so well. [HTC-Highroad team-mates] Charlotte Becker, Emilia [Fahlin] and Evelyn [Stevens] all worked really hard for me during the stage, and Ina [Teutenberg] found me in the bunch and guided me through the last kilometre, which was really difficult and technical, to make sure I was ok."
Visser said the battle to get the stage win and the lead on Saturday had helped her and her team-mates raise their game even higher on Sunday.
"We did very well yesterday when we didn't have the perfect cards to play, and we had already shown our strength. Having fought so hard made us all feel extra motivated for today, and I have to say the race went perfectly. It's certainly something to celebrate!"
Vos claimed third place overall while Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was able to move into second with time bonuses.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:04:49
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|7
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|13
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|15
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|16
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|17
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|18
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|19
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|21
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|22
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|23
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|24
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|26
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|27
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|29
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|30
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|31
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|32
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|33
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|34
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|36
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|37
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|38
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|39
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|41
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|42
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|43
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|44
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|45
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|47
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|48
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|49
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|50
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|51
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|52
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|53
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|54
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|55
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|56
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|58
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|59
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|60
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|61
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|63
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|64
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|65
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|66
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|67
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|68
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|69
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|70
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|71
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|72
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|73
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|74
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|75
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|76
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|77
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|78
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:16
|79
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:20
|80
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|81
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|82
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:31
|83
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|84
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|85
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|86
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|87
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|88
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|89
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:01:03
|90
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|0:01:18
|91
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:03:29
|92
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:03:33
|93
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|0:03:57
|94
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|95
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|96
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|97
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|98
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|99
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|100
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNS
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|9:48:18
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:10
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:38
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:39
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:00
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:02
|9
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:44
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:11:44
|12
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:11:49
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:11:50
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:11:52
|15
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|16
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:11:53
|17
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:11:54
|18
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|19
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|21
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:59
|23
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|24
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|25
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|26
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|27
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:12:05
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|30
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|31
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|32
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|33
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|34
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|36
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|38
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|40
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|41
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|43
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:12:14
|46
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:12:19
|47
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:12:25
|49
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|50
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:12:51
|51
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|0:13:38
|52
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|0:13:51
|53
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|54
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|55
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:14:34
|56
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|57
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|58
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|59
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|60
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|61
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|62
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|63
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|64
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|65
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|66
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|67
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:49
|68
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|69
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|70
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:14:56
|71
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|0:15:05
|72
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:15:20
|73
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:15:38
|75
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|0:17:36
|76
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|77
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:17:47
|78
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:18:34
|79
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:19:24
|80
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:36
|81
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:19:39
|82
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|83
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:20:16
|84
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:20:31
|85
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:20:32
|86
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|0:21:02
|87
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|88
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|0:21:09
|89
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:21:18
|90
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:21:21
|91
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|0:23:21
|92
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|0:24:13
|93
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:24:44
|94
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|0:29:03
|95
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|0:29:18
|96
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|97
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|98
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:29:28
|99
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:29:31
|100
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:29:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|57
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|55
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|50
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|37
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|33
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|32
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|10
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|20
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|12
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|16
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|16
|14
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|10
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|17
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|7
|19
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|7
|20
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|21
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|22
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|23
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|5
|24
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|4
|25
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|26
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|3
|27
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|1
|28
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|6
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|5
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|2
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|8
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|1
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|10:00:07
|2
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:10
|6
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|9
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|11
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|0:02:02
|16
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:02:45
|19
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|20
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:00
|21
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:05:47
|22
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:05:58
|23
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:06:45
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|25
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:08:27
|26
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:08:43
|27
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|0:09:20
|28
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|0:12:24
|29
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|0:17:29
|30
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:17:39
