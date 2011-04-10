Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) dashes toward victory (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 24 Lindsay Myers (USA National Team) was a DNF on the final stage. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 24 GC Podium: Adrie Visser, Loes Gunnewijk, Marianne Vos (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 24 Roxane Knetemann (Skil-Koga Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 24 Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products - UCK) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 24 The AA Drink Leontien.nl ladies before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 24 The HTC-Highroad train (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 24 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 24 Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 24 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 24 Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - UCK) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 24 Joan Boskamp (Batavus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 24 Sprint classification leader Martine Bras (Dolmans Landscaping Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) on the podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) won the overall (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 24 Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) racing in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 24 Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women) keeps the peloton in check for her team leader (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 24 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) controls the peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 24 Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) shows off her jersey (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 24 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 24 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) in the peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 24 Overall leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 24 Points leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 24 Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) in the bunch (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took out a bunch sprint to claim her second stage of the EnergieWacht Tour however the day belonged to HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser who achieved overall victory in the in her home country of Holland on Sunday.

Visser moved into the overall lead after winning stage three of the four-day race on Saturday, and then finished safely in the main pack on the last stage.

"This is my first stage race victory as a pro and to get it in Holland makes it even more special," a delighted Visser said. "Today [Sunday] wasn't about winning the stage, the important thing was about me taking the leader's jersey all the way to the final finish line.

"I have to give a big thank you to everybody on the team for looking after me so well. [HTC-Highroad team-mates] Charlotte Becker, Emilia [Fahlin] and Evelyn [Stevens] all worked really hard for me during the stage, and Ina [Teutenberg] found me in the bunch and guided me through the last kilometre, which was really difficult and technical, to make sure I was ok."

Visser said the battle to get the stage win and the lead on Saturday had helped her and her team-mates raise their game even higher on Sunday.

"We did very well yesterday when we didn't have the perfect cards to play, and we had already shown our strength. Having fought so hard made us all feel extra motivated for today, and I have to say the race went perfectly. It's certainly something to celebrate!"

Vos claimed third place overall while Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was able to move into second with time bonuses.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:04:49 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 3 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 6 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 7 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 8 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 11 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 12 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 13 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 15 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 16 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 17 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 18 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 19 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 21 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 22 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 23 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 24 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 25 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 26 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 27 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 28 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 29 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 30 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 31 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 32 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 33 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 34 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 35 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 36 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 37 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 38 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 39 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 40 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 41 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 42 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 43 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 44 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 45 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 47 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 48 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 49 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 50 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 51 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 52 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 53 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 54 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 55 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 56 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 57 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 58 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 59 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 60 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 61 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 63 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 64 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 65 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 66 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 67 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 68 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 69 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 70 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 71 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 72 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 73 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 74 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 75 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 76 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 77 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 78 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:00:16 79 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:20 80 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:22 81 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 82 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 0:00:31 83 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 84 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 85 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 86 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 87 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 88 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 89 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:01:03 90 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 0:01:18 91 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:03:29 92 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:03:33 93 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 0:03:57 94 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 95 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 96 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 97 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 98 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 99 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 100 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling DNS Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNF Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team DNF Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 9:48:18 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:10 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:38 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:39 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:59 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:01:00 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:19 8 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:02 9 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:44 10 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:07:58 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:11:44 12 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:11:49 13 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:11:50 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:11:52 15 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 16 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:11:53 17 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:11:54 18 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 19 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 21 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 22 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:59 23 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 24 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 25 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 26 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 27 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:12:05 28 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 29 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 30 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 31 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 32 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 33 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 34 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 35 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 36 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 37 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 38 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 39 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 40 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 41 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 42 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 43 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 44 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:12:13 45 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:12:14 46 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:12:19 47 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:12:20 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:12:25 49 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:12:35 50 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:12:51 51 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 0:13:38 52 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 0:13:51 53 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:14:06 54 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 55 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:14:34 56 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 57 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 58 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 59 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 60 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 61 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 62 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 63 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 64 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 65 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 66 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 67 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:14:49 68 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 69 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 70 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:14:56 71 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 0:15:05 72 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:15:20 73 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 74 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:15:38 75 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 0:17:36 76 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 77 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:17:47 78 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:18:34 79 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:19:24 80 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:19:36 81 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:19:39 82 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 83 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:20:16 84 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:20:31 85 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:20:32 86 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 0:21:02 87 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 88 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 0:21:09 89 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:21:18 90 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:21:21 91 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 0:23:21 92 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 0:24:13 93 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:24:44 94 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 0:29:03 95 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 0:29:18 96 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 97 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 98 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:29:28 99 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:29:31 100 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:29:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 76 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 57 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 55 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 50 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 37 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 33 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 32 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 26 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 25 10 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 20 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 12 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 16 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 16 14 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 15 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 10 16 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 17 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 18 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 7 19 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 7 20 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 6 21 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 6 22 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 5 23 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 5 24 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 4 25 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 26 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 3 27 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 1 28 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 6 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 5 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 2 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 8 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 9 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 1 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1