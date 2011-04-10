Trending

Vos sprints to final stage win

Visser holds on to win overall classification

Image 1 of 24

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) dashes toward victory

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) dashes toward victory
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 24

Lindsay Myers (USA National Team) was a DNF on the final stage.

Lindsay Myers (USA National Team) was a DNF on the final stage.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 24

GC Podium: Adrie Visser, Loes Gunnewijk, Marianne Vos

GC Podium: Adrie Visser, Loes Gunnewijk, Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 24

Roxane Knetemann (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)

Roxane Knetemann (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 24

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products - UCK)

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products - UCK)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 24

The AA Drink Leontien.nl ladies before the start.

The AA Drink Leontien.nl ladies before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 24

The HTC-Highroad train

The HTC-Highroad train
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 24

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 24

Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women)

Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 24

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women)

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 24

Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - UCK)

Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - UCK)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 24

Joan Boskamp (Batavus)

Joan Boskamp (Batavus)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 24

Sprint classification leader Martine Bras (Dolmans Landscaping Team)

Sprint classification leader Martine Bras (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) on the podium

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) on the podium
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) won the overall

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) won the overall
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 24

Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) racing in the best young rider jersey

Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) racing in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 24

Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women) keeps the peloton in check for her team leader

Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad Women) keeps the peloton in check for her team leader
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 24

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) controls the peloton

Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) controls the peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 24

Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) shows off her jersey

Evelyn Arys (Belgium National Team) shows off her jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 24

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 24

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) in the peloton

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) in the peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 24

Overall leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)

Overall leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 24

Points leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)

Points leader Ina Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 24

Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) in the bunch

Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) in the bunch
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took out a bunch sprint to claim her second stage of the EnergieWacht Tour however the day belonged to HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser who achieved overall victory in the in her home country of Holland on Sunday.

Visser moved into the overall lead after winning stage three of the four-day race on Saturday, and then finished safely in the main pack on the last stage.

"This is my first stage race victory as a pro and to get it in Holland makes it even more special," a delighted Visser said. "Today [Sunday] wasn't about winning the stage, the important thing was about me taking the leader's jersey all the way to the final finish line.

"I have to give a big thank you to everybody on the team for looking after me so well. [HTC-Highroad team-mates] Charlotte Becker, Emilia [Fahlin] and Evelyn [Stevens] all worked really hard for me during the stage, and Ina [Teutenberg] found me in the bunch and guided me through the last kilometre, which was really difficult and technical, to make sure I was ok."

Visser said the battle to get the stage win and the lead on Saturday had helped her and her team-mates raise their game even higher on Sunday.

"We did very well yesterday when we didn't have the perfect cards to play, and we had already shown our strength. Having fought so hard made us all feel extra motivated for today, and I have to say the race went perfectly. It's certainly something to celebrate!"

Vos claimed third place overall while Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was able to move into second with time bonuses.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:04:49
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
3Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
6Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
7Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
9Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
11Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
12Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
13Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
14Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
15Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
16Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
17Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
18Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
19Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
20Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
21Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
22Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
23Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
24Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
25Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
26Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
27Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
29Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
30Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
31Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
32Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
33Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
34Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
35Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
36Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
37Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
38Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
39Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
40Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
41Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
42Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
43Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
44Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
45Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
47Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
48Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
49Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
50Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
51Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
52Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
53Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
54Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
56Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
58Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
59Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
60Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
61Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
63Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
64Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
65Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
66Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
67Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
68Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
69Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
70Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
71Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
72Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
73Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
74Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
75Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
76Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
77Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
78Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:16
79Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:20
80Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:22
81Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
82Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team0:00:31
83Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
84Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
85Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
86Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
87Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
88Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
89Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:01:03
90Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus0:01:18
91Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:03:29
92Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:03:33
93Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH0:03:57
94Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
95Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
96Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
97Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
98Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
99Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
100Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNSAnnemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFLindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
DNFInge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women9:48:18
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:10
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:38
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:39
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:59
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:00
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:19
8Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:02
9Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:44
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:58
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:11:44
12Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:11:49
13Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:11:50
14Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:11:52
15Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
16Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:11:53
17Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:11:54
18Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
19Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
21Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
22Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:59
23Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
24Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
25Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
26Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
27Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:12:05
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
29Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
30Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
31Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
32Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
33Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
34Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
35Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
36Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
38Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
39Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
40Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
43Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:13
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:12:14
46Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:12:19
47Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:20
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:12:25
49Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:35
50Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:12:51
51Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus0:13:38
52Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus0:13:51
53Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:14:06
54Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
55Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:14:34
56Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
57Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
58Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
59Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
60Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
61Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
62Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
63Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
64Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
65Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
66Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
67Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:49
68Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
69Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
70Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:14:56
71Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team0:15:05
72Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:15:20
73Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
74Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:15:38
75Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD0:17:36
76Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
77Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:17:47
78Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:18:34
79Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:19:24
80Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:19:36
81Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:19:39
82Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
83Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:20:16
84Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:20:31
85Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:20:32
86Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam0:21:02
87Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
88Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus0:21:09
89Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:21:18
90Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:21:21
91Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH0:23:21
92Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH0:24:13
93Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:24:44
94Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD0:29:03
95Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion0:29:18
96Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
97Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
98Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:29:28
99Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:29:31
100Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling0:29:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit76pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team57
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women55
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo50
5Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara37
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK33
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team32
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team26
9Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women25
10Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team20
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
12Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top16
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara16
14Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo13
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo10
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
17Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
18Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team7
19Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team7
20Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK6
21Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit6
22Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team5
23Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team5
24Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team4
25Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
26Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam3
27Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD1
28Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team10pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo6
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women3
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
5Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top2
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
8Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
9Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss1
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK10:00:07
2Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:03
3Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:00:04
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team0:00:05
5Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:10
6Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:16
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
9Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
10Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
11Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
12Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:00:25
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:31
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:46
15Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus0:02:02
16Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:02:17
17Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
18Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:02:45
19Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
20Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:03:00
21Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:05:47
22Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:05:58
23Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:06:45
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:07:35
25Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:08:27
26Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:08:43
27Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus0:09:20
28Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH0:12:24
29Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion0:17:29
30Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:17:39

 

