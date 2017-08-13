Image 1 of 43 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 German national champion Marcus Burghardt fighting to hold the wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Belgian champion Oliver Naesen following race leader Tom Dumoulin at the top of the Muur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the Muur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Michael Hepburn (Orica-scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 World champion Peter Sagan was focused pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 The fans came out for the sunny finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Hug time for stage winner Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Piet Allegaert led the Combativity classification from stage 1 through to the end of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Second place overall for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 The final GC podium at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Nathan Van Hooydonck leading the BMC train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Team Sky's Owain Doull and Jon Dibben (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 The final podium at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: BinckBank Tour) Image 19 of 43 Peter Sagan on the podium in the points jersey after the final stage of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Jasper Stuyven wins stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Jasper Stuyven after winning the final stage of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Tony Martin at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Tony Martin scaling the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Greg Van Avermaet driving up the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Peter Sagan at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Tony Martin on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Greg Van Avermaet on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Yves Lampaert on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Tom Dumoulin and Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Jasper Stuyven after his stage 7 victory at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Jasper Stuyven on the BinckBank Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Jasper Stuyven celebrates his BinckBank Tour stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Tom Dumoulin takes the BinckBank Tour podium to receive his jersey and trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Tom Dumoulin on the BinckBank Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 BinckBank Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Tom Dumoulin receives his BinckBank Tour trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Tom Dumoulin at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Tom Dumoulin celebrating his overall victory at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Niki Terpstra at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Jasper Stuyven looks over his shoulder to see where the chasers are (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Jasper Stuyven wins the final stage of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Tom Dumoulin celebrates his overall win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sealed overall victory at the BinckBank Tour as Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to stage victory in Geraardsbergen. Stuyven's win is Trek-Segafredo’s second stage win of the race after Edward Theuns claimed victory on day two.

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the chasing pack over the line just a second behind Stuyven. Dumoulin finished third on the stage to ensure that he stayed ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the overall classification. On top of his stage win, Stuyven jumped above Greg Van Avermaet in the overall classification to nab the final GC podium spot.

Stuyven is not afraid to go long and he jumped clear with just under three kilometres left to race. The many attacks before had failed to gain much ground before being reeled back in but his decision to go was vindicated when the riders behind couldn't rally together to form a chase. As often happens, many looked to Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to bridge the gap but the world champion wasn't in the mood to play their game. In a case of cutting off your nose to spit your face, Sagan threw his arm up in resignation as if to say, you'll have to do it yourself.

Quick-Step Floors did eventually create some cohesion, but it was too little too late and Stuyven had already got the gap that would hand him the win. He left it all out on the road and even though the stage finished in Geraardsbergen and avoided the toughest part of the climb, Stuyven was totally spent as he crossed the line. The Belgian lay on the ground, catching his breath as his teammates gave him a congratulatory pat on the side.

How it unfolded

After an Ardennes stage on Saturday, the BinckBank Tour moved over to Flanders for the final stage into Geraardsbergen. Dumoulin had a slim grasp on the lead of the general classification, sitting just four seconds above Wellens in the overall standings.

Initially, a group of seven riders got clear of the peloton. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was once again part of the escape group along with Elia Viviani (Team Sky), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe gobert), Elmar Reinders (Roopot) and Tim Merlier (Veranda's Willems Crelan). Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise pairing Jonas Rickaert and Preben Van Hecke decided they wanted in on the party and bridged the gap.

They forged a lead of a little over two minutes, but that would be all the rope that they would get from the peloton behind. As they approached the first ascent of the Muur van Garaardsbergen, the writing was already on the wall for the nine up front. On the Muur itself, Viviani decided to push on, breaking up the leading group and taking Martin with him.

Meanwhile, the peloton blew apart on the following climb up the Bosberg, Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) attacked with Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan).They joined up at first with Dehaes and Van Hecke, but they were then swapped for the support of Bole. The three charged on in chase of the leaders, but by the time they caught them there was very little left of their advantage over the peloton.

As it often does in any race that features it, the Muur saw another big shift in the complexion of the race. Martin attacked his companions as the peloton came within touching distance, only to see Sagan come up and pass him. The Slovakian led the fractured group over the top and down the other side with Wellens and Stuyven not too far behind.

The race would eventually come back together and the attack and reform became the feature of the final 20 kilometres of the stage. Martin and Viviani weren't done with their efforts and both tried to go off the front at times. Attempts to break free also came from many of the big favourites, including Sagan, Van Avermaet and Gilbert.

The longest attempt came from Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), which allowed his teammate Sagan some brief respite in the peloton. Postlberger led through the so-called golden kilometre, but was brought back into the clutches of the bunch by the end of it.

With three kilometres to go, two small groups of favourites joined together and Stuyven saw his opportunity as the pace lulled briefly. Well practiced at this sort of move, Stuyven quickly built an advantage, helped by the shrugging and arguing behind. Quick-Step Floors eventually made the chase, but Stuyven had done enough to seal the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:06:48 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:01 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 12 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:07 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 31 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 33 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 36 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 37 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24 38 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 39 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:01 42 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:03 43 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 45 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:09 47 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 49 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 50 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 51 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 55 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 57 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 58 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:04:42 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 71 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:52 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:31 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:09 75 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 79 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 80 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:15 81 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 83 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 86 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 87 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 90 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 91 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 92 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 93 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 94 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 99 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:26 100 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:28 101 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:40 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:49 103 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 105 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:19 106 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 109 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 110 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 111 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 112 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 115 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 120 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:27 122 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:10:32 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:48 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:11:23 DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates DNF Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates DNF Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ DNF Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team DNF Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Primus checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 pts 2 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Primus checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 3 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 5 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 12 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek - Segafredo 12:20:45 2 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:02 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:11 6 Movistar Team 0:01:54 7 Cannondale Drapac Professional 0:04:18 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:26 9 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:13 10 Astana Pro Team 0:06:13 11 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:06:24 12 Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:08:07 13 Team Sky 0:08:27 14 Lotto Soudal 0:08:38 15 Team Dimension Data 0:09:10 16 Bahrain - Merida 0:10:14 17 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:11:05 18 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:09 19 FDJ 0:12:37 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:14:47 21 Orica - Scott 0:16:15 22 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:02

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 24:34:33 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:53 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:59 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 10 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:23 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:24 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:27 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:02:37 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:02 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:03 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:20 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:33 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:47 21 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:44 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:09 24 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:29 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:30 26 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:32 27 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:50 28 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:33 30 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:42 31 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:57 32 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:22 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:14:58 34 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:22 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:19 36 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:23 37 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:16:24 38 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:29 39 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:14 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:17:39 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:55 42 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:05 43 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:18:18 44 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:48 45 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:06 46 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:13 47 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:19:30 48 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:33 49 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:42 50 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:44 51 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:48 52 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:03 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:02 54 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:53 55 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:04 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:00 57 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:02 58 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:53 59 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:23:59 60 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:01 61 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:24:08 62 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:31 63 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:34 64 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:26:40 65 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:26:42 66 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:46 67 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:01 68 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:10 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:15 70 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:37 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:28:34 72 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:28:44 73 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:28:45 74 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:12 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:19 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:30:23 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:40 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:09 79 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:19 80 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:30 81 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:32 82 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:40 83 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:43 84 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:54 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:59 86 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:33:19 87 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:29 88 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:30 89 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:33:38 90 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:54 91 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:34:10 92 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:34:50 93 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:07 94 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:35:10 95 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:35:37 96 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:58 97 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:36:29 98 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:34 99 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:55 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:57 101 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:01 102 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:38:23 103 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:38:25 104 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:45 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:56 106 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:39:09 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:39:12 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:15 109 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:22 110 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:39:33 111 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:30 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:40:53 113 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:41:18 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:29 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:43:03 116 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:43:04 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:44:22 118 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:44:34 119 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:19 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:45:38 121 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:45:39 122 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:05 123 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:57 124 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:07 125 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:30

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 53 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 17 5 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 7 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 11 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 12 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 8 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 18 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 19 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 20 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 23 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 26 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 29 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 30 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 32 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 33 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 69 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 55 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 46 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 40 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 34 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 26 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 17 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 18 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 19 21 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 12 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 12 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 29 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 31 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 32 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 33 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10