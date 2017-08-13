Trending

Dumoulin takes overall victory at BinckBank Tour

Stuyven wins in Geraardsbergen

Image 1 of 43

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

German national champion Marcus Burghardt fighting to hold the wheel

German national champion Marcus Burghardt fighting to hold the wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen following race leader Tom Dumoulin at the top of the Muur

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen following race leader Tom Dumoulin at the top of the Muur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the Muur

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the Muur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Michael Hepburn (Orica-scott)

Michael Hepburn (Orica-scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

World champion Peter Sagan was focused pre-stage

World champion Peter Sagan was focused pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

The fans came out for the sunny finale

The fans came out for the sunny finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Hug time for stage winner Jasper Stuyven

Hug time for stage winner Jasper Stuyven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Piet Allegaert led the Combativity classification from stage 1 through to the end of the race

Piet Allegaert led the Combativity classification from stage 1 through to the end of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Second place overall for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Second place overall for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

The final GC podium at the BinckBank Tour

The final GC podium at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Nathan Van Hooydonck leading the BMC train

Nathan Van Hooydonck leading the BMC train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Team Sky's Owain Doull and Jon Dibben

Team Sky's Owain Doull and Jon Dibben
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

The final podium at the BinckBank Tour

The final podium at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: BinckBank Tour)
Image 19 of 43

Peter Sagan on the podium in the points jersey after the final stage of the BinckBank Tour

Peter Sagan on the podium in the points jersey after the final stage of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Jasper Stuyven wins stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven wins stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Jasper Stuyven after winning the final stage of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven after winning the final stage of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Tony Martin at the BinckBank Tour

Tony Martin at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Tony Martin scaling the Muur van Geraardsbergen

Tony Martin scaling the Muur van Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Greg Van Avermaet driving up the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour

Greg Van Avermaet driving up the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Peter Sagan at the BinckBank Tour

Peter Sagan at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Tony Martin on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour

Tony Martin on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour

Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Greg Van Avermaet on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour

Greg Van Avermaet on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Yves Lampaert on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour

Yves Lampaert on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Tom Dumoulin and Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour

Tom Dumoulin and Tim Wellens at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Jasper Stuyven after his stage 7 victory at the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven after his stage 7 victory at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Jasper Stuyven on the BinckBank Tour podium

Jasper Stuyven on the BinckBank Tour podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Jasper Stuyven celebrates his BinckBank Tour stage win.

Jasper Stuyven celebrates his BinckBank Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Tom Dumoulin takes the BinckBank Tour podium to receive his jersey and trophy.

Tom Dumoulin takes the BinckBank Tour podium to receive his jersey and trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Tom Dumoulin on the BinckBank Tour podium

Tom Dumoulin on the BinckBank Tour podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 BinckBank Tour.

Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 BinckBank Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Tom Dumoulin receives his BinckBank Tour trophy

Tom Dumoulin receives his BinckBank Tour trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Tom Dumoulin at the BinckBank Tour

Tom Dumoulin at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Tom Dumoulin celebrating his overall victory at the BinckBank Tour

Tom Dumoulin celebrating his overall victory at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Niki Terpstra at the BinckBank Tour

Niki Terpstra at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Jasper Stuyven looks over his shoulder to see where the chasers are

Jasper Stuyven looks over his shoulder to see where the chasers are
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Jasper Stuyven wins the final stage of the BinckBank Tour

Jasper Stuyven wins the final stage of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Tom Dumoulin celebrates his overall win

Tom Dumoulin celebrates his overall win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sealed overall victory at the BinckBank Tour as Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to stage victory in Geraardsbergen. Stuyven's win is Trek-Segafredo’s second stage win of the race after Edward Theuns claimed victory on day two.

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the chasing pack over the line just a second behind Stuyven. Dumoulin finished third on the stage to ensure that he stayed ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the overall classification. On top of his stage win, Stuyven jumped above Greg Van Avermaet in the overall classification to nab the final GC podium spot.

Stuyven is not afraid to go long and he jumped clear with just under three kilometres left to race. The many attacks before had failed to gain much ground before being reeled back in but his decision to go was vindicated when the riders behind couldn't rally together to form a chase. As often happens, many looked to Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to bridge the gap but the world champion wasn't in the mood to play their game. In a case of cutting off your nose to spit your face, Sagan threw his arm up in resignation as if to say, you'll have to do it yourself.

Quick-Step Floors did eventually create some cohesion, but it was too little too late and Stuyven had already got the gap that would hand him the win. He left it all out on the road and even though the stage finished in Geraardsbergen and avoided the toughest part of the climb, Stuyven was totally spent as he crossed the line. The Belgian lay on the ground, catching his breath as his teammates gave him a congratulatory pat on the side.

How it unfolded

After an Ardennes stage on Saturday, the BinckBank Tour moved over to Flanders for the final stage into Geraardsbergen. Dumoulin had a slim grasp on the lead of the general classification, sitting just four seconds above Wellens in the overall standings.

Initially, a group of seven riders got clear of the peloton. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was once again part of the escape group along with Elia Viviani (Team Sky), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe gobert), Elmar Reinders (Roopot) and Tim Merlier (Veranda's Willems Crelan). Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise pairing Jonas Rickaert and Preben Van Hecke decided they wanted in on the party and bridged the gap.

They forged a lead of a little over two minutes, but that would be all the rope that they would get from the peloton behind. As they approached the first ascent of the Muur van Garaardsbergen, the writing was already on the wall for the nine up front. On the Muur itself, Viviani decided to push on, breaking up the leading group and taking Martin with him.

Meanwhile, the peloton blew apart on the following climb up the Bosberg, Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) attacked with Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan).They joined up at first with Dehaes and Van Hecke, but they were then swapped for the support of Bole. The three charged on in chase of the leaders, but by the time they caught them there was very little left of their advantage over the peloton.

As it often does in any race that features it, the Muur saw another big shift in the complexion of the race. Martin attacked his companions as the peloton came within touching distance, only to see Sagan come up and pass him. The Slovakian led the fractured group over the top and down the other side with Wellens and Stuyven not too far behind.

The race would eventually come back together and the attack and reform became the feature of the final 20 kilometres of the stage. Martin and Viviani weren't done with their efforts and both tried to go off the front at times. Attempts to break free also came from many of the big favourites, including Sagan, Van Avermaet and Gilbert.

The longest attempt came from Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), which allowed his teammate Sagan some brief respite in the peloton. Postlberger led through the so-called golden kilometre, but was brought back into the clutches of the bunch by the end of it.

With three kilometres to go, two small groups of favourites joined together and Stuyven saw his opportunity as the pace lulled briefly. Well practiced at this sort of move, Stuyven quickly built an advantage, helped by the shrugging and arguing behind. Quick-Step Floors eventually made the chase, but Stuyven had done enough to seal the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4:06:48
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
12Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:07
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
21Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
28Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
31Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:19
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
33Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:24
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
39Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:56
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:02:03
43Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
45Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:09
47Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:37
50Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
55Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
57Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
58Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
64Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:04:42
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
70Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
71Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:52
72Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:31
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:09
75Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
80Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:15
81Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
83Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
86Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
90Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
91Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
92Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
93Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
94Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
99Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:26
100Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:28
101Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:40
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:49
103Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
105Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:19
106Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
109Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
110Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
111Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
112Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
113Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
117Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
120Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:27
122Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:10:32
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:10:48
125Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:11:23
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFDayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Primus checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10pts
2Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
3Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Primus checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
3Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe19
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ12
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo12:20:45
2Quick - Step Floors0:00:02
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Team Sunweb0:00:11
6Movistar Team0:01:54
7Cannondale Drapac Professional0:04:18
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:26
9Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:13
10Astana Pro Team0:06:13
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:06:24
12Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:08:07
13Team Sky0:08:27
14Lotto Soudal0:08:38
15Team Dimension Data0:09:10
16Bahrain - Merida0:10:14
17Team Katusha Alpecin0:11:05
18Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:09
19FDJ0:12:37
20UAE Team Emirates0:14:47
21Orica - Scott0:16:15
22Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:02

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb24:34:33
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:53
8Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:59
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:23
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:24
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:27
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:02:37
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:02
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:03
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:20
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:33
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:47
21Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:44
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:09
24Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:29
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:30
26Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:32
27Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:50
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:20
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:33
30Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:13:42
31Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:13:57
32Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:22
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:14:58
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:22
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:19
36Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:23
37Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:24
38Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:16:29
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:14
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:17:39
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:55
42Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:05
43Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:18:18
44Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:48
45Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:06
46Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:19:13
47Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:19:30
48Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:33
49Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:42
50Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:44
51Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:48
52Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:03
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:02
54Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:53
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:04
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:23:00
57Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:02
58Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:53
59Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:23:59
60Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:01
61Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:24:08
62Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:31
63Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:34
64Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:26:40
65Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:26:42
66Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:46
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:01
68Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:27:10
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:27:15
70Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:37
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:28:34
72Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:28:44
73Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:28:45
74Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:12
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:19
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:30:23
77Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:40
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:32:09
79Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:32:19
80Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:30
81Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:32
82Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:40
83Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:43
84Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:32:54
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:59
86Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:33:19
87Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:29
88Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:30
89Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:33:38
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:54
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:10
92Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:34:50
93Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:07
94Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:10
95Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:35:37
96Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:58
97Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:36:29
98Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:34
99Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:37:55
100Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:37:57
101Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:01
102Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:38:23
103Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:38:25
104Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:45
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:56
106Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:39:09
107Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:39:12
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:15
109Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:22
110Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:39:33
111Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:30
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:40:53
113Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:41:18
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:29
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:43:03
116Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:43:04
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:44:22
118Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:44:34
119Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:19
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:45:38
121Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:45:39
122Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:05
123Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:57
124Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:07
125Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky1:05:30

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise64pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij53
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team26
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky17
5Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
7Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky11
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team11
11Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
12Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9
15Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors8
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
18Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
19Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
20Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe6
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott4
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
30Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
32Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
33Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe123pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo69
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb69
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo55
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo55
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team54
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal53
8Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale47
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb46
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors40
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac34
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal34
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky26
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
17Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25
18Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb19
21Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team15
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ12
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ12
28Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
29Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team10
31Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
33Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo73:54:33
2Team Sunweb0:02:35
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
4Lotto Soudal0:06:26
5BMC Racing Team
6Movistar Team0:06:35
7Quick - Step Floors0:10:00
8Bora - Hansgrohe0:16:22
9Astana Pro Team0:16:30
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:23:35
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:55
12Cannondale Drapac Professional0:28:36
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:31:03
14Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:31:21
15Orica - Scott0:34:16
16Bahrain - Merida0:36:54
17Team Sky0:39:34
18Team Dimension Data0:42:46
19FDJ0:47:51
20UAE Team Emirates0:50:48
21Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:59:42
22Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:04:02

