Dumoulin takes overall victory at BinckBank Tour
Stuyven wins in Geraardsbergen
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sealed overall victory at the BinckBank Tour as Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to stage victory in Geraardsbergen. Stuyven's win is Trek-Segafredo’s second stage win of the race after Edward Theuns claimed victory on day two.
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) led the chasing pack over the line just a second behind Stuyven. Dumoulin finished third on the stage to ensure that he stayed ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the overall classification. On top of his stage win, Stuyven jumped above Greg Van Avermaet in the overall classification to nab the final GC podium spot.
Stuyven is not afraid to go long and he jumped clear with just under three kilometres left to race. The many attacks before had failed to gain much ground before being reeled back in but his decision to go was vindicated when the riders behind couldn't rally together to form a chase. As often happens, many looked to Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to bridge the gap but the world champion wasn't in the mood to play their game. In a case of cutting off your nose to spit your face, Sagan threw his arm up in resignation as if to say, you'll have to do it yourself.
Quick-Step Floors did eventually create some cohesion, but it was too little too late and Stuyven had already got the gap that would hand him the win. He left it all out on the road and even though the stage finished in Geraardsbergen and avoided the toughest part of the climb, Stuyven was totally spent as he crossed the line. The Belgian lay on the ground, catching his breath as his teammates gave him a congratulatory pat on the side.
How it unfolded
After an Ardennes stage on Saturday, the BinckBank Tour moved over to Flanders for the final stage into Geraardsbergen. Dumoulin had a slim grasp on the lead of the general classification, sitting just four seconds above Wellens in the overall standings.
Initially, a group of seven riders got clear of the peloton. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was once again part of the escape group along with Elia Viviani (Team Sky), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe gobert), Elmar Reinders (Roopot) and Tim Merlier (Veranda's Willems Crelan). Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise pairing Jonas Rickaert and Preben Van Hecke decided they wanted in on the party and bridged the gap.
They forged a lead of a little over two minutes, but that would be all the rope that they would get from the peloton behind. As they approached the first ascent of the Muur van Garaardsbergen, the writing was already on the wall for the nine up front. On the Muur itself, Viviani decided to push on, breaking up the leading group and taking Martin with him.
Meanwhile, the peloton blew apart on the following climb up the Bosberg, Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) attacked with Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan).They joined up at first with Dehaes and Van Hecke, but they were then swapped for the support of Bole. The three charged on in chase of the leaders, but by the time they caught them there was very little left of their advantage over the peloton.
As it often does in any race that features it, the Muur saw another big shift in the complexion of the race. Martin attacked his companions as the peloton came within touching distance, only to see Sagan come up and pass him. The Slovakian led the fractured group over the top and down the other side with Wellens and Stuyven not too far behind.
The race would eventually come back together and the attack and reform became the feature of the final 20 kilometres of the stage. Martin and Viviani weren't done with their efforts and both tried to go off the front at times. Attempts to break free also came from many of the big favourites, including Sagan, Van Avermaet and Gilbert.
The longest attempt came from Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), which allowed his teammate Sagan some brief respite in the peloton. Postlberger led through the so-called golden kilometre, but was brought back into the clutches of the bunch by the end of it.
With three kilometres to go, two small groups of favourites joined together and Stuyven saw his opportunity as the pace lulled briefly. Well practiced at this sort of move, Stuyven quickly built an advantage, helped by the shrugging and arguing behind. Quick-Step Floors eventually made the chase, but Stuyven had done enough to seal the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:06:48
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|33
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|37
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:24
|38
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|39
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|43
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|45
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:09
|47
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|50
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|58
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:42
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|70
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:52
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:31
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:09
|75
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|80
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:15
|81
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|83
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|86
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|87
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|90
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|91
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|92
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|94
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:26
|100
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:28
|101
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:40
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:49
|103
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:19
|106
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|109
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|110
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|111
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|120
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:27
|122
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:10:32
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:48
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:11:23
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|3
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|12
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:20:45
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|7
|Cannondale Drapac Professional
|0:04:18
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:26
|9
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:13
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:13
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:06:24
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:08:07
|13
|Team Sky
|0:08:27
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:38
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:10
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:10:14
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:11:05
|18
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:09
|19
|FDJ
|0:12:37
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:47
|21
|Orica - Scott
|0:16:15
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24:34:33
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:53
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:23
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:27
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:02:37
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:02
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:03:03
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:20
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:33
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:47
|21
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:44
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:09
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:29
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:30
|26
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:32
|27
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:50
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:33
|30
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:42
|31
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:57
|32
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:14:58
|34
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:22
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:19
|36
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:23
|37
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:24
|38
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:29
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:14
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:17:39
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:55
|42
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:05
|43
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:18:18
|44
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:48
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:06
|46
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:13
|47
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:30
|48
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:33
|49
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:42
|50
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:44
|51
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:48
|52
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:03
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:02
|54
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:53
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:04
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:00
|57
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:02
|58
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:53
|59
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:23:59
|60
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:01
|61
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:08
|62
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:31
|63
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:34
|64
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:40
|65
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:26:42
|66
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:46
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:01
|68
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:10
|69
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:15
|70
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:27:37
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:28:34
|72
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:44
|73
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:45
|74
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:12
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:19
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:30:23
|77
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:40
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:09
|79
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:19
|80
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:30
|81
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:32
|82
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:40
|83
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:43
|84
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:54
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:59
|86
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:33:19
|87
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:29
|88
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:30
|89
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:33:38
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:54
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:10
|92
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:34:50
|93
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:07
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:10
|95
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:35:37
|96
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:58
|97
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:36:29
|98
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:34
|99
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:55
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:57
|101
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:01
|102
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:23
|103
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:38:25
|104
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:38:45
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:56
|106
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:39:09
|107
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:39:12
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:15
|109
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:22
|110
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:39:33
|111
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:30
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:53
|113
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:41:18
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:29
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:03
|116
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:43:04
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:44:22
|118
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:44:34
|119
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:19
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:45:38
|121
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:45:39
|122
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:05
|123
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:57
|124
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:07
|125
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|26
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|5
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|7
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|12
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|18
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|19
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|20
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|26
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|29
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|30
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|32
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|33
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|46
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|17
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|18
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|19
|21
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|12
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|29
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|31
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|33
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|73:54:33
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:06:35
|7
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:10:00
|8
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:16:22
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:30
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:23:35
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:55
|12
|Cannondale Drapac Professional
|0:28:36
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:31:03
|14
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:31:21
|15
|Orica - Scott
|0:34:16
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:36:54
|17
|Team Sky
|0:39:34
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:42:46
|19
|FDJ
|0:47:51
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:48
|21
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:59:42
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:04:02
