Sagan wins stage 3 of BinckBank Tour
World champ tops Theuns and Barbier
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) in a bunch finish in Ardooie to clock up his second win of the week and the 99th victory of his professional career.
Expelled from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel, Sagan has been in a rich vein of form since he returned to action at the Tour de Pologne last week, and he delivered another powerful sprint effort to take the spoils on the BinckBank Tour's first Belgian stage.
The 10-second time bonus for stage victory lifts Sagan back up to third place in the general classification, just 10 seconds behind race leader Stefan Küng (BMC), and on the evidence of the week to date; the world champion will be the overwhelming favourite to claim final overall victory in Geraardsbergen on Sunday.
"For sure this is very good but there will come one day where there'll be a lot of groups and a lot of gaps," Sagan said when asked about his overall prospects. "It's about seconds and in the end, day-by-day."
On each of the BinckBank Tour's three days to date, Sagan has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew. After winning Monday's opening stage, he defly limited his losses in atrocious conditions during Tuesday's time trial, and on Wednesday afternoon, he was well-positioned throughout the rain-soaked, treacherous finishing circuit in Ardooie.
A number of the marquee sprint names were marked absent in the finale on Wednesday – most notably Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) – while others were held up by the crash involving Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) just outside the flamme rouge.
Sagan, however, didn't miss a beat, and he held his nerve when Jempy Drucker (BMC) took advantage of the late confusion by launching a spirited attack inside the final kilometre. Drucker opened a decent advantage over a fractured peloton and briefly looked set to upset the fast men and claim stage victory, only for Sagan to unfurl a crisp sprint in the finishing sprint.
Sagan's fierce acceleration saw him rip clear of the peloton and sweep past Drucker. Theuns and Barbier managed to make up some ground in the final 50 metres, but by then the result was already beyond doubt. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a distant fourth, while Loic Vliegen (BMC) took fifth.
On Monday, Sagan edged out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by mere millimetres to take stage 1, and he positioned himself carefully on the German's wheel as they dived into the final corner here. Both men opened their sprints at the same time, but while Bauhaus took the long way around by going left, and wound up in 10th, Sagan's instincts served him well as he went to the right and found nothing but open road before him. Not for the first time, it all seemed disarmingly easy for the world champion.
"For sure not," Sagan insisted. "Today I remembered we are racing again in Belgium because today was like a spring Classic. It was crazy, all day in the front, the trains trying to overtake one against another. It was a crazy day. It started to rain also, and was very dangerous - in the final there was a crash. I'm very happy because team Bora-Hansgrohe and my teammates worked very well and we took another victory, which is amazing for us."
How it unfolded
The flat run from Blankenberge to Ardooie was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Sander Cordeel (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Drapac) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) tilted at the windmill by escaping up the road in the opening kilometres.
The quintet combined well together but never established anything like the kind of lead required to upset the sprinters, and their dwindling hopes were reduced still further when Orica-Scott and then Lotto Soudal attempted to split the peloton with a bout of fierce pace-making with 50 kilometres to go. Indeed, it briefly seemed as though the escapees would be pegged back there and then, but when Greipel ordered his red guard to relent, it gave the break a stay of execution and their lead stretched back out to a minute.
Backaert proceeded to win all three of the bonus sprints during the so-called Golden Kilometre on the first of two laps of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit in Ardooie, though the sprinters' teams were already beginning to wind up the pace in advance of the inevitable bunch sprint. Backaert and company stuck to their task and remained in front until the final 9 kilometres, when they were finally swept up by the peloton.
As on Monday, Marcel Kittel seemed to be squeezed out of the business end of the bunch even before the sprint had begun to wind-up in earnest, and any poorly-placed riders had their hopes dashed irretrievably by Vanmarcke's crash a little over a kilometre from the finish. The bunch split into small groups in the confusion, though the time gaps did not count towards the general classification and Küng defended his overall lead.
Sagan's teammate Maciej Bodnar – still second overall, 4 seconds down on Küng – was very prominent at the head of the bunch on the finishing circuit, marshalling his captain as leaden drops of rain began to fall over Ardooie in the finale.
Sagan was coy, meanwhile, when asked about his prospects of landing his 100th win in Lanaken on Thursday. "We'll see," Sagan said. "First we have to survive until tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:14:01
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|38
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|44
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|45
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|48
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|57
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|58
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|73
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|77
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|80
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|81
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|86
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|109
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:44
|110
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|113
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|114
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|116
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|127
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|130
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|134
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|150
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|152
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|153
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:46
|154
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:55
|156
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|157
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|158
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|159
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|160
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|162
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|164
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:21
|165
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|168
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:59
|169
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|170
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|171
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17
|172
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|173
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:03:38
|174
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:04
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|15
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:42:03
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Orica-Scott
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|FDJ
|19
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|20
|Dimension Data
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8:15:08
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|13
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:20
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:21
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|19
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:28
|26
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|29
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|30
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:32
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|33
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|39
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:36
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:37
|46
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:00:38
|49
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|52
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|53
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|55
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|56
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|57
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|59
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|63
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|64
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|66
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|68
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|71
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|72
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:48
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|77
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|79
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|81
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:54
|87
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:55
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:56
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|92
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|96
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:58
|97
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:00
|100
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|101
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|102
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|103
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|106
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|108
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|111
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:07
|112
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|116
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|118
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|124
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|125
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|126
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|127
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|129
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|130
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:18
|134
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:19
|135
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|137
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|139
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|140
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|141
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:25
|142
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:27
|143
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:28
|145
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|146
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|147
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:38
|148
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:01:40
|150
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:41
|151
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:43
|152
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:45
|153
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:46
|154
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|155
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:50
|156
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|157
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|158
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|159
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:33
|160
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:34
|161
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:59
|163
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|164
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:10
|165
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:20
|166
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:23
|167
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:31
|168
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|169
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|170
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:04
|171
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:04:29
|172
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:31
|173
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|174
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|37
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|19
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|13
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|17
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|18
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|19
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|23
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|25
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|6
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|9
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|24:46:07
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|9
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:50
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:51
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|13
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:05
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|15
|Team Sky
|0:01:22
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|17
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:34
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|21
|FDJ
|0:02:02
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
