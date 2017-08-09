Image 1 of 50 Peter Sagan celebrates his second win of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 The horses weren't so interested in the racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 50 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 50 Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 50 Wout van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 50 Michel Hepburn (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 50 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 50 Daniil Fominykh (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 50 A smiling Niki Terpstra on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 50 Peter Sagan is escorted to the podium after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 50 Peter Sagan was relaxed during the early stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 50 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 50 German duo Robert Wagner and Marcel Kittel chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 50 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 50 Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 German champion Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 Peter Sagan riding through the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 A smiling Tony Martin completes stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 50 Lars Boom adjusts his shoe over the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 50 Maciej Bodnar crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the 'boom' jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Sky's Elia Viviani finishes stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Jon Dibben (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Cult hero Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Race leader Stefan Kung has a Tag Heuer matching his green race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Belgian champ Oliver Naesen shows off his gift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 50 Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 Stefan Kung keeps hold of the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 50 Peter Sagan with just one of the strange prizes on offer at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 50 Peter Sagan was once again wearing his ski goggles after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 50 Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 50 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 50 Peter Sagan celebrates another victory - the 99th of his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 50 Marcel Kittel did not figure in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 AG2R were active in the closing stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 BMC work for the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 The breakaway were always going to have their work cut out today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 The breakaway group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 The breakaway group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 50 Running repairs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Dries Devenyns in relaxed mood (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 50 Ian Stannard in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Stefan Kung sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 The peloton enjoyed a day out in Belgium today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 50 Stefan Kung finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) in a bunch finish in Ardooie to clock up his second win of the week and the 99th victory of his professional career.

Expelled from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel, Sagan has been in a rich vein of form since he returned to action at the Tour de Pologne last week, and he delivered another powerful sprint effort to take the spoils on the BinckBank Tour's first Belgian stage.

The 10-second time bonus for stage victory lifts Sagan back up to third place in the general classification, just 10 seconds behind race leader Stefan Küng (BMC), and on the evidence of the week to date; the world champion will be the overwhelming favourite to claim final overall victory in Geraardsbergen on Sunday.

"For sure this is very good but there will come one day where there'll be a lot of groups and a lot of gaps," Sagan said when asked about his overall prospects. "It's about seconds and in the end, day-by-day."

On each of the BinckBank Tour's three days to date, Sagan has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew. After winning Monday's opening stage, he defly limited his losses in atrocious conditions during Tuesday's time trial, and on Wednesday afternoon, he was well-positioned throughout the rain-soaked, treacherous finishing circuit in Ardooie.

A number of the marquee sprint names were marked absent in the finale on Wednesday – most notably Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) – while others were held up by the crash involving Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) just outside the flamme rouge.

Sagan, however, didn't miss a beat, and he held his nerve when Jempy Drucker (BMC) took advantage of the late confusion by launching a spirited attack inside the final kilometre. Drucker opened a decent advantage over a fractured peloton and briefly looked set to upset the fast men and claim stage victory, only for Sagan to unfurl a crisp sprint in the finishing sprint.

Sagan's fierce acceleration saw him rip clear of the peloton and sweep past Drucker. Theuns and Barbier managed to make up some ground in the final 50 metres, but by then the result was already beyond doubt. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a distant fourth, while Loic Vliegen (BMC) took fifth.

On Monday, Sagan edged out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by mere millimetres to take stage 1, and he positioned himself carefully on the German's wheel as they dived into the final corner here. Both men opened their sprints at the same time, but while Bauhaus took the long way around by going left, and wound up in 10th, Sagan's instincts served him well as he went to the right and found nothing but open road before him. Not for the first time, it all seemed disarmingly easy for the world champion.

"For sure not," Sagan insisted. "Today I remembered we are racing again in Belgium because today was like a spring Classic. It was crazy, all day in the front, the trains trying to overtake one against another. It was a crazy day. It started to rain also, and was very dangerous - in the final there was a crash. I'm very happy because team Bora-Hansgrohe and my teammates worked very well and we took another victory, which is amazing for us."

How it unfolded

The flat run from Blankenberge to Ardooie was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Sander Cordeel (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Drapac) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) tilted at the windmill by escaping up the road in the opening kilometres.

The quintet combined well together but never established anything like the kind of lead required to upset the sprinters, and their dwindling hopes were reduced still further when Orica-Scott and then Lotto Soudal attempted to split the peloton with a bout of fierce pace-making with 50 kilometres to go. Indeed, it briefly seemed as though the escapees would be pegged back there and then, but when Greipel ordered his red guard to relent, it gave the break a stay of execution and their lead stretched back out to a minute.

Backaert proceeded to win all three of the bonus sprints during the so-called Golden Kilometre on the first of two laps of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit in Ardooie, though the sprinters' teams were already beginning to wind up the pace in advance of the inevitable bunch sprint. Backaert and company stuck to their task and remained in front until the final 9 kilometres, when they were finally swept up by the peloton.

As on Monday, Marcel Kittel seemed to be squeezed out of the business end of the bunch even before the sprint had begun to wind-up in earnest, and any poorly-placed riders had their hopes dashed irretrievably by Vanmarcke's crash a little over a kilometre from the finish. The bunch split into small groups in the confusion, though the time gaps did not count towards the general classification and Küng defended his overall lead.

Sagan's teammate Maciej Bodnar – still second overall, 4 seconds down on Küng – was very prominent at the head of the bunch on the finishing circuit, marshalling his captain as leaden drops of rain began to fall over Ardooie in the finale.

Sagan was coy, meanwhile, when asked about his prospects of landing his 100th win in Lanaken on Thursday. "We'll see," Sagan said. "First we have to survive until tomorrow."

Peter Sagan takes the win in Ardooie #BinckBankTour pic.twitter.com/ZhVMvgSXst

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:14:01 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 7 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 26 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 30 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 36 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 44 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 45 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 48 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 50 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 57 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 58 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 59 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 60 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 63 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 65 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 68 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 73 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 77 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 80 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 81 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 83 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 86 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 88 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 89 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 91 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 94 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 95 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 99 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 106 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 109 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:44 110 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 113 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 114 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 115 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 116 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 117 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 121 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 127 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 129 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 130 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 132 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 134 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 136 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 137 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 138 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 142 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 145 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 150 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 152 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 153 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:46 154 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:55 156 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 157 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:55 158 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 159 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 160 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 162 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:16 164 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:21 165 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 166 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 168 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:59 169 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 170 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 171 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 172 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 173 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:03:38 174 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:04 DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 15 7 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 10

Primus sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2

Primus sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 12:42:03 2 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Katusha-Alpecin 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Team Sunweb 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Orica-Scott 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 16 Movistar Team 17 Team Sky 18 FDJ 19 Veranda's Willems Crelan 20 Dimension Data 21 Astana Pro Team 22 Cannondale-Drapac

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8:15:08 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:10 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 8 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 9 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 11 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 13 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 14 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:00:20 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:21 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:24 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 19 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:28 26 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 29 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 30 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:32 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 33 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:33 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 39 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 41 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:36 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37 46 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 48 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:00:38 49 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 50 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 52 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 53 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 55 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 56 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 57 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 59 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 62 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 63 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 64 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:45 66 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 67 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 68 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:47 71 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 72 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:48 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 75 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 77 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 78 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 79 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 81 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 82 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 85 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:54 87 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:00:55 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:56 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 92 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:57 94 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 95 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 96 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:58 97 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:00 100 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 101 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 102 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 103 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 106 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 108 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 111 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:07 112 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 116 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10 118 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 119 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:12 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 122 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 124 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 125 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 126 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 127 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 129 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 130 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:17 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 133 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:18 134 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 0:01:19 135 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 136 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:20 137 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:22 139 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 140 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 141 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:25 142 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:27 143 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:28 145 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 146 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 147 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:38 148 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:01:40 150 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:41 151 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:43 152 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:45 153 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:46 154 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 155 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:50 156 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 157 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 158 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 159 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:33 160 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:34 161 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:59 163 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:03:03 164 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:10 165 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:20 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:23 167 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:31 168 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:43 169 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:48 170 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:04 171 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:04:29 172 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31 173 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 174 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 37 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 19 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 13 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 17 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13 18 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 19 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 20 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 22 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 23 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 25 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 38 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 4 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 14 6 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 9 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2