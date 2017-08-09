Trending

Sagan wins stage 3 of BinckBank Tour

World champ tops Theuns and Barbier

Image 1 of 50

Peter Sagan celebrates his second win of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

The horses weren't so interested in the racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 50

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 50

Alex Edmondson (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 50

Wout van Aert (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 50

Michel Hepburn (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 50

Daniil Fominykh (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 50

A smiling Niki Terpstra on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 50

Peter Sagan is escorted to the podium after his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 50

Peter Sagan was relaxed during the early stages

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 50

Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

German duo Robert Wagner and Marcel Kittel chat in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

German champion Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) drives the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

Peter Sagan riding through the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

A smiling Tony Martin completes stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Lars Boom adjusts his shoe over the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Maciej Bodnar crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the 'boom' jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Sky's Elia Viviani finishes stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 50

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Cult hero Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 50

Race leader Stefan Kung has a Tag Heuer matching his green race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 50

Belgian champ Oliver Naesen shows off his gift

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 50

Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 50

Peter Sagan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 50

Stefan Kung keeps hold of the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 50

Peter Sagan with just one of the strange prizes on offer at the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 50

Peter Sagan was once again wearing his ski goggles after the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 50

Peter Sagan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 50

Peter Sagan wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 50

Peter Sagan celebrates another victory - the 99th of his career

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 50

Marcel Kittel did not figure in the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 50

AG2R were active in the closing stages

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 50

BMC work for the race leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 50

The breakaway were always going to have their work cut out today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 50

The breakaway group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 50

The breakaway group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 50

Running repairs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 50

Dries Devenyns in relaxed mood

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 50

Ian Stannard in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 50

Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 50

Stefan Kung sits in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 50

The peloton enjoyed a day out in Belgium today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 50

Stefan Kung finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the BinckBank Tour, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) in a bunch finish in Ardooie to clock up his second win of the week and the 99th victory of his professional career.

Expelled from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel, Sagan has been in a rich vein of form since he returned to action at the Tour de Pologne last week, and he delivered another powerful sprint effort to take the spoils on the BinckBank Tour's first Belgian stage.

The 10-second time bonus for stage victory lifts Sagan back up to third place in the general classification, just 10 seconds behind race leader Stefan Küng (BMC), and on the evidence of the week to date; the world champion will be the overwhelming favourite to claim final overall victory in Geraardsbergen on Sunday.

"For sure this is very good but there will come one day where there'll be a lot of groups and a lot of gaps," Sagan said when asked about his overall prospects. "It's about seconds and in the end, day-by-day."

On each of the BinckBank Tour's three days to date, Sagan has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew. After winning Monday's opening stage, he defly limited his losses in atrocious conditions during Tuesday's time trial, and on Wednesday afternoon, he was well-positioned throughout the rain-soaked, treacherous finishing circuit in Ardooie.

A number of the marquee sprint names were marked absent in the finale on Wednesday – most notably Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) – while others were held up by the crash involving Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) just outside the flamme rouge.

Sagan, however, didn't miss a beat, and he held his nerve when Jempy Drucker (BMC) took advantage of the late confusion by launching a spirited attack inside the final kilometre. Drucker opened a decent advantage over a fractured peloton and briefly looked set to upset the fast men and claim stage victory, only for Sagan to unfurl a crisp sprint in the finishing sprint.

Sagan's fierce acceleration saw him rip clear of the peloton and sweep past Drucker. Theuns and Barbier managed to make up some ground in the final 50 metres, but by then the result was already beyond doubt. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a distant fourth, while Loic Vliegen (BMC) took fifth.

On Monday, Sagan edged out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by mere millimetres to take stage 1, and he positioned himself carefully on the German's wheel as they dived into the final corner here. Both men opened their sprints at the same time, but while Bauhaus took the long way around by going left, and wound up in 10th, Sagan's instincts served him well as he went to the right and found nothing but open road before him. Not for the first time, it all seemed disarmingly easy for the world champion.

"For sure not," Sagan insisted. "Today I remembered we are racing again in Belgium because today was like a spring Classic. It was crazy, all day in the front, the trains trying to overtake one against another. It was a crazy day. It started to rain also, and was very dangerous - in the final there was a crash. I'm very happy because team Bora-Hansgrohe and my teammates worked very well and we took another victory, which is amazing for us."

How it unfolded

The flat run from Blankenberge to Ardooie was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Sander Cordeel (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Drapac) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) tilted at the windmill by escaping up the road in the opening kilometres.

The quintet combined well together but never established anything like the kind of lead required to upset the sprinters, and their dwindling hopes were reduced still further when Orica-Scott and then Lotto Soudal attempted to split the peloton with a bout of fierce pace-making with 50 kilometres to go. Indeed, it briefly seemed as though the escapees would be pegged back there and then, but when Greipel ordered his red guard to relent, it gave the break a stay of execution and their lead stretched back out to a minute.

Backaert proceeded to win all three of the bonus sprints during the so-called Golden Kilometre on the first of two laps of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit in Ardooie, though the sprinters' teams were already beginning to wind up the pace in advance of the inevitable bunch sprint. Backaert and company stuck to their task and remained in front until the final 9 kilometres, when they were finally swept up by the peloton.

As on Monday, Marcel Kittel seemed to be squeezed out of the business end of the bunch even before the sprint had begun to wind-up in earnest, and any poorly-placed riders had their hopes dashed irretrievably by Vanmarcke's crash a little over a kilometre from the finish. The bunch split into small groups in the confusion, though the time gaps did not count towards the general classification and Küng defended his overall lead.

Sagan's teammate Maciej Bodnar – still second overall, 4 seconds down on Küng – was very prominent at the head of the bunch on the finishing circuit, marshalling his captain as leaden drops of rain began to fall over Ardooie in the finale.

Sagan was coy, meanwhile, when asked about his prospects of landing his 100th win in Lanaken on Thursday. "We'll see," Sagan said. "First we have to survive until tomorrow."

Peter Sagan takes the win in Ardooie #BinckBankTour pic.twitter.com/ZhVMvgSXst

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4:14:01
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
24Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
26Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
40Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
41Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
42Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
44Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
45Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
48Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
50Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
56Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
57Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
58Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
60Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
65Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
68Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
73Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
77Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
80Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
81Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
83Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
86David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
88Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
89Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
90Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
91Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
94Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
95Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
96Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
107Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
108Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
109Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:44
110Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
114Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
115Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
116Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
117Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
121Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
122Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
123Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
126Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
127Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
129Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
130Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
132Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
134Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
136Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
137Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
138Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
142Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
145Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
150Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
152Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
153Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:46
154Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:55
156Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
157Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:55
158Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
159Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
160Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
161Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
162Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:16
164Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:21
165Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
166Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
167Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
168Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:59
169Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
170Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
171Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:17
172Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
173Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:03:38
174Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:05:04
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo25
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott15
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
8Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb10

Primus sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2

Primus sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo12:42:03
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Katusha-Alpecin
4BMC Racing Team
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Quick-Step Floors
7UAE Team Emirates
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Team Sunweb
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Lotto Soudal
13Orica-Scott
14Bahrain-Merida
15Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Movistar Team
17Team Sky
18FDJ
19Veranda's Willems Crelan
20Dimension Data
21Astana Pro Team
22Cannondale-Drapac

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8:15:08
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:05
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:08
6Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:10
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
9Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
13Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:00:20
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:21
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:24
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
19Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
20Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:26
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:28
26Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
29Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
30Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:32
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
33Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
37Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
39Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
41Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
42Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:36
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
45Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
46Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
47Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
48Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:00:38
49Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
50Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
52Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
53Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
54Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
55Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
56Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
57Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
59Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
61Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
62Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:44
63Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
64Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:45
66Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
68Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:47
71Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
72David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
75Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
77Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
78Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
79Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
81Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
82Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:54
87Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:00:55
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
92Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
95Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
96Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:58
97Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:00
100Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
101Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
102Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
103Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
106Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
108Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
111Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:07
112Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
116Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:10
118Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
119Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:12
121Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
122Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
124Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
125Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
126Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:15
127Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
129Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
130Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:17
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
133Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:18
134Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:01:19
135Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
136Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:01:20
137Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:22
139Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
140Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
141Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:25
142Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:01:27
143Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:28
145Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
146Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
147Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:38
148Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:01:40
150Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:41
151Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:43
152Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:45
153Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:46
154Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49
155Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:50
156Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:07
157Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:09
158Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
159Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:33
160Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:34
161Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:59
163Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:03:03
164Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:10
165Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:20
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:23
167Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:31
168Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:43
169Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:48
170Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:04
171Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:04:29
172Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:31
173Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
174Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:05:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe60pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo38
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott37
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb35
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo25
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb22
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb19
12Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
13Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
17Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13
18Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13
19Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
20Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
22André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
23Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
25Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise48pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij38
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
4Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac14
6Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan12
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
8Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
9Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team24:46:07
2Team Sunweb0:00:01
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:03
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
5Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
7Movistar Team
8UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
9Orica-Scott0:00:50
10Cannondale-Drapac0:00:51
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
13Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:05
14Lotto Soudal0:01:11
15Team Sky0:01:22
16Astana Pro Team0:01:28
17Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:34
18Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
20Dimension Data0:01:49
21FDJ0:02:02
22Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14

 

