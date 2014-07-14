Oton and Moseley win La Thuile round of Enduro World Series
New and familiar faces visits top step of EWS podium
A breathtaking final wrapped up a weekend of racing in La Thuile, Italy, which was hosting a round of the Enduro World Series for the first time on the slopes of Mont Blanc.
For the more than 450 riders taking part, the race was memorable as they experienced all kinds of weather, with snow and hail at times. Highlights of the weekend included 35km of racing in special stages and more than one hour of timed action with 4,000m of descending.
After six timed stages distributed over Saturday and Sunday, France's Damien Oton of the team Devinci Alltricks.com took his first Enduro World Series victory. Following more than one hour of racing, he had a 3:15 advantage over compatriot Francois Bailly-Maitre (BMC Enduro Racing).
Third position went to British rider Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro). Switzerland's Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing) was fourth, just in front of the Australian Jared Graves (Yeti, Fox Shox Factory).
For the public, the show was thrilling until the last meter of the course, as the top four riders were still within a four-second time window before the last timed section. The finish line in the paddock area has offered one of the most intense moments in the history of the Enduro World Series, especially when Oton erupted upon realizing, after the last rider, that he had made it.
The women's race was controlled by British rider Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), in front of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) and Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse) both from France. Moseley secured her advantage during the morning, after the very long time section, Superkappa, her rivals could not close the gap, even if they rode well the last two sections. Laura Rossin (Devinci - Dream Team) was the best Italian rider and confirmed that the national jersey she got in June was well deserved.
In the junior category, Sebastien Claquin (Giant) was fastest, in front of the Italian Alessandro Levra (Bikecafe), national promise of the discipline, and Clement Decugis (Yeti Tribe).
The Enduro World Series will jump to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean for the two North American rounds in Colorado and Canada.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Oton (Devinci . Al)
|1:11:39
|2
|Francois Bailly-Maitre (Bmc Enduro R)
|0:00:03
|3
|Joe Barnes (Canyon Facto)
|0:00:04
|4
|Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory)
|0:00:15
|5
|Jared Graves (Yeti . Fox S)
|0:00:26
|6
|Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mounta)
|0:00:42
|7
|Justin Leov (Trek Factory)
|0:00:49
|8
|Martin Maes (Gt Factory R)
|0:00:52
|9
|Nico Lau (Cube Action)
|0:01:03
|10
|Yoann Barelli (Giant Factor)
|0:01:22
|11
|Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz)
|0:01:23
|12
|Curtis Keene (Specialized)
|0:01:30
|13
|Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mounta)
|0:01:36
|14
|Remy Absalon (Scott Sr Sun)
|0:01:59
|15
|Bryan Regnier (Yt Industrie)
|0:02:01
|16
|Aurelien Giordanengo (Polygon Ur)
|0:02:04
|17
|Alexandre Cure (Rocky Mounta)
|0:02:05
|18
|Benjamin Cruz (Cannondale O)
|0:02:13
|19
|Adam Craig (Giant Factor)
|0:02:49
|20
|Gregory Callaghan (Nukeproof)
|0:02:54
|21
|Ludovic May (Canyon Facto)
|0:02:56
|22
|Jamie Nicoll (Polygon Ur)
|0:03:22
|23
|Josh Carlson (Giant Factor)
|0:03:25
|24
|Jose Borges (Bike Zone -)
|0:03:26
|25
|Gary Forrest (Wtb Enduro T)
|0:03:28
|26
|Aaron Bradford (Bmc Enduro R)
|0:03:45
|27
|Florian Golay (Bmc Enduro R)
|0:03:57
|28
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Scott Sr Sun)
|0:04:02
|29
|Cedric Ravanel (Gt Pulse)
|0:04:22
|30
|Fabien Cousinie (Polygon Ur)
|0:04:25
|31
|Sam Shucksmith (Proride Guid)
|0:04:26
|32
|Theo Galy (Devinci . Al)
|0:04:29
|33
|Philip Shucksmith (Pro Ride Gui)
|0:04:30
|34
|Jordan Reigner
|0:04:56
|35
|Iago Garay Tamayo (Santa Cruz)
|0:05:13
|36
|Yannick Pontal (Alltricks)
|0:05:24
|37
|Daniel Macmunn (Yeti Cycles)
|0:05:33
|38
|Max Schumann (Carver. Sr S)
|0:05:57
|39
|Clement Benoit (Urge Bike Pr)
|0:06:05
|40
|Lukas Anrig (Co Enduro)
|0:06:27
|41
|Markus Reiser (Focus Trail)
|0:06:31
|42
|Denny Lupato (Frm Factory)
|0:06:49
|43
|Jeremy Arnould (Irwego. Comm)
|0:07:01
|44
|Davide Sottocornola (Cico Bikes)
|0:07:01
|45
|Richie Rude (Yeti . Fox S)
|0:07:08
|46
|Paul Aston (Leisure Lake)
|0:07:09
|47
|Nick Geddes (Co Enduro)
|0:07:11
|48
|Stuart Wilcox (Radon Bikes.)
|0:07:15
|49
|James Shirley (Radon Enduro)
|0:07:17
|50
|Mark Scott (Wideopen Mag)
|0:07:21
|51
|Thomas Decugis (Yeti . Tribe)
|0:07:24
|52
|Roger Gonzalez (Ms Mondraker)
|0:07:26
|53
|Vittorio Gambirasio (Officine Red)
|0:07:48
|54
|Anze Zabjek (Unior Tools)
|0:07:49
|55
|Peter Mlinar (Blackthorn G)
|0:08:01
|56
|Nejc Rutar (Unior Tools)
|0:08:07
|57
|Dylan Wolsky (Santa Cruz)
|0:08:11
|58
|Antonin Gourgin (Urge)
|0:08:21
|59
|Manuel Ducci (Ibis)
|0:08:49
|60
|Daniel Eiermann (World Of Mtb)
|0:09:08
|61
|Nicola Casadei (Smr Gravity Game)
|0:09:08
|62
|Matteo Raimondi (Cico Bikes)
|0:09:27
|63
|Lacaste C Dric (Accous Vtt)
|0:09:54
|64
|Guillaume Farin (Bmc)
|0:10:02
|65
|Xavier Murigneux (Vtt Ardbike)
|0:10:07
|66
|Marco Fidalgo
|0:10:09
|67
|Jeremy Voet (Cycles Jacky)
|0:10:16
|68
|Michele Destefanis (Alpina-Bikec)
|0:10:55
|69
|Francesco Fregona (Weekendwheel)
|0:10:57
|70
|Thomas Hartstern (Veloder)
|0:11:04
|71
|Ruben Martins (Clube Ana Fa)
|0:11:09
|72
|Balz Weber (Devinci. Rid)
|0:11:21
|73
|Richard Payne
|0:11:23
|74
|Juuso Pihlaja (Endurolife.N)
|0:11:24
|75
|Markel Uriarte (Orbea Enduro)
|0:11:26
|76
|Thomas Blondeau (Crossroads R)
|0:11:30
|77
|Leoluca Scurria (Tribe Team)
|0:11:38
|78
|Giovanni D'aroma (Dream Team G)
|0:11:42
|79
|Rich Norgate
|0:12:14
|80
|Oliver Munnik
|0:12:34
|81
|Tom Maes (Yeti Belgium)
|0:12:40
|82
|Ismael Muller
|0:12:43
|83
|Scott Lindsay (Pedals Edinb)
|0:13:35
|84
|Davide De Bella (Team Giant)
|0:13:40
|85
|Urs Pargmann (Ion - Bikecl)
|0:13:44
|86
|Mikhail Vasilenko (Rus Specialized)
|0:14:11
|87
|Michael Ronning
|0:14:16
|88
|Nicolas Legrand (Les Grosses)
|0:14:28
|89
|Gael Wirz
|0:14:29
|90
|Arnaud Quentin
|0:14:45
|91
|Florian Pest
|0:14:46
|92
|Nicola Fistolera (Talamona Spo)
|0:14:51
|93
|Evgeny Shipilov (Rus Trial-Sport-)
|0:15:02
|94
|Chay Granby (Cotic Steel)
|0:15:10
|95
|Andrea Toniati (Cico Bikes)
|0:15:18
|96
|Jake Paddon (M.B. Otago)
|0:15:23
|97
|Vito T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)
|0:15:31
|98
|Jacopo Orbassano (Cico Bikes)
|0:15:33
|99
|Maxime Mauvais (Us Cagnas)
|0:15:43
|100
|Anthony Balester (La Fleche Fl)
|0:15:49
|101
|Marvin Ray Gamberi (Alessi Racin)
|0:15:53
|102
|Sergio T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)
|0:15:57
|103
|Marco Fumagalli (Bikeco)
|0:16:00
|104
|Bres Valentin (C.C Die)
|0:16:10
|105
|Simon Gegenheimer (Rose Vaujany)
|0:16:32
|106
|Martin Birkhofer (Pinion Race)
|0:16:35
|107
|Matt Birkby
|0:16:44
|108
|Raphael Heule
|0:16:46
|109
|Davide Bozza (Emporiobike)
|0:17:19
|110
|Lukas Hocker (Velo&Bike Cl)
|0:17:31
|111
|Thomas Jouet-Pastre (Velo Caroux)
|0:17:31
|112
|Sylvain Maronneau (Crossroads R)
|0:17:41
|113
|Gavin Carroll (Biking.Ie Tr)
|0:17:45
|114
|Gaylord Delamarliere
|0:18:03
|115
|James Strachan (Team Brits R)
|0:18:25
|116
|Daniel Naftali (Officine Red)
|0:18:29
|117
|Bjorn Petterson (Poc. Gsc)
|0:18:29
|118
|Aled Kenneth Griffiths (Continental)
|0:18:35
|119
|Thibaut Poncet (Les Grosses)
|0:18:58
|120
|Steve Pechet
|0:19:04
|121
|Mattia Moraschi (Giangis' Tea)
|0:19:06
|122
|Julien Knuchel
|0:19:10
|123
|Nicolas Casteels (Poneys Enrag)
|0:19:12
|124
|Marcel Lauxtermann (Continental)
|0:19:16
|125
|Nicolas Walser (Akira Tuning)
|0:19:22
|126
|Massimo Brunatti (Team Cyclo)
|0:19:34
|127
|Adam T Aylor (Plash Hill C)
|0:19:41
|128
|Jean Francois Krier (Poneys Enrag)
|0:20:05
|129
|Henrik Karppinen (Pappa Betala)
|0:20:19
|130
|Trevor Worsey
|0:20:20
|131
|Andy Hyam (Yeti Yorkshi)
|0:20:21
|132
|Giampaolo Gambelunghe (G.S. Testi C)
|0:20:23
|133
|Lukas Leitsberger (Www.Lei-Powe)
|0:20:29
|134
|Tiziano Roberti (Osa)
|0:20:36
|135
|Rob Spragg
|0:20:43
|136
|Damien Pagôs (Team Vtt Loz)
|0:21:23
|137
|Ryan Helmuth (Maxxis)
|0:21:34
|138
|Dean Lucchi (Tartana Bike)
|0:21:43
|139
|Edmunds Grostins
|0:21:49
|140
|Daniel Jahn (Continental-)
|0:21:54
|141
|Ramun T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)
|0:22:15
|142
|Eric Regallet
|0:22:21
|143
|Alex Balfour
|0:22:31
|144
|Quentin Stepien (Yeti Belgium)
|0:22:38
|145
|Matteo Palazzi (Club Sorci V)
|0:22:39
|146
|Simone Cappellini (Team Speed P)
|0:22:44
|147
|Matteo Merlo (Team Bike O)
|0:22:45
|148
|Michael Gray (Psyclewerx.C)
|0:23:06
|149
|Olle Wedin
|0:23:10
|150
|Craig Miller (Acs Prestwic)
|0:23:18
|151
|Luca Zenone (Rideup.Ch)
|0:23:19
|152
|Alessandro Bonarotti (Team Bike O)
|0:23:34
|153
|Andrea Ziliani (Gs Garda Alš)
|0:23:59
|154
|Konstantin Maksimov
|0:24:36
|155
|Paolo Tonlorenzi (Speedybike)
|0:25:27
|156
|Ivan Ferrer Castella (Aran Dh)
|0:25:48
|157
|Fabio Fina (Officine Red)
|0:26:11
|158
|Fabio Breuza (Alpina-Bikec)
|0:26:48
|159
|Francesco Bucciantini (Six Inch)
|0:26:56
|160
|Alistair Jamieson (Trailaddicti)
|0:27:27
|161
|Ola Alsterholm (Trysil Sk)
|0:27:34
|162
|Thomas Boschetto
|0:28:02
|163
|Massimiliano Baccolini (Endurance Te)
|0:28:14
|164
|Massimo Mazzoleni (Mysticfreeri)
|0:28:45
|165
|Philipp Meyer-Krentler
|0:29:18
|166
|Giuseppe Provenzano (Officine Red)
|0:29:40
|167
|Antonio De Silvi (Ciclisportma)
|0:29:47
|168
|Renaud Dupont (Semoy Vtt Cl)
|0:30:20
|169
|Sven Klein
|0:30:21
|170
|Andrea Rodolfi (G.S. Pro-M)
|0:30:39
|171
|Andrea Mori (Giangis' Tea)
|0:30:48
|172
|Lorenzo Amadori (Smr Alessi Racin)
|0:30:48
|173
|Allan Bouwstra (Bmx Power-Bi)
|0:31:31
|174
|Lorenzo Vannucci
|0:31:56
|175
|Damien Delorme (Cs Des Saisi)
|0:32:12
|176
|Artur Kuzin
|0:32:32
|177
|Azat Sharipov (Fizteh)
|0:32:43
|178
|Marco Botticchio (Osa)
|0:33:02
|179
|Marco Bonella (Scuola Mtb L)
|0:33:23
|180
|Alessio Guidolin (Racing Team)
|0:33:32
|181
|Simon Doyle
|0:33:40
|182
|Damiano Magnani (I-Mtb)
|0:33:44
|183
|Michele Pasquali (Smr Gravity Team)
|0:33:59
|184
|Antonio Valentini (Six Inch)
|0:34:32
|185
|Ulysse Francoglio (Rocky Sports)
|0:35:04
|186
|Matteo Giulio Polo (V.C. Courmay)
|0:35:09
|187
|Matteo Rossi Ninchi (Scuola Mtb L)
|0:35:17
|188
|Maurizio Montaldo (Pila Bleck A)
|0:35:27
|189
|Christian Levine (Team Brits R)
|0:36:14
|190
|Antonio Rossi (Jolly Bike)
|0:36:18
|191
|Johann Grognux
|0:36:36
|192
|Samuli Louko (Vsmtb)
|0:36:37
|193
|Simone Bonetti (Talamona Spo)
|0:37:36
|194
|Matteo Salvi (Equilibrio U)
|0:38:38
|195
|Luca Forteschi (Team Speed P)
|0:38:59
|196
|James Perkins
|0:40:02
|197
|Marco Colombo (G.S. Pro-M)
|0:41:03
|198
|Daniele Airoldi (Scuola Mtb L)
|0:43:01
|199
|Maicol Cecchi (Team Speed P)
|0:44:06
|200
|Andrea Andreini (Speedybike)
|0:44:45
|201
|Michel Angelini (Team Ancillo)
|0:46:54
|202
|Francesco Spadea (Mtb - Milano)
|0:47:18
|203
|Stefano De Paola
|0:47:36
|204
|Andrea Poggetti (I-Mtb)
|0:47:51
|205
|Antonio Luigi Galgano (Team Speed P)
|0:48:03
|206
|Fabio Angeli (Team Speed P)
|0:49:38
|207
|Pietro Lamiani (Team Bike O)
|0:51:27
|208
|Cesare Rubatto (Bussolino Sp)
|0:52:02
|209
|Sandro Alfeo (Pila Black A)
|0:52:17
|210
|Matteo Salari (Mysticfreeri)
|0:53:52
|211
|Bernardo Guarita (Bra Consenso Tea)
|0:57:19
|212
|Alessandro Scundi (Bikeeoltre)
|0:59:50
|213
|Andrea Nencetti (Vitam-In Cyc)
|1:07:13
|214
|Ian Harwood (Event Manage)
|1:07:46
|215
|Tiziano Interno' (Canella Bike)
|1:11:06
|216
|Davide Papagni (Thwest Cy)
|1:16:50
|217
|Basilio Muzzupappa (Alpina-Bikec)
|1:23:02
|218
|Giorgio Piccinini (Asd Sport&Bi)
|1:26:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory)
|1:20:44
|2
|Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis)
|1:21:25
|3
|Cecile Ravanel (Gt Pulse)
|1:22:10
|4
|Anneke Beerten (Ned Specialized)
|1:24:53
|5
|Ines Thoma (Canyon Facto)
|1:26:09
|6
|Isabeau Courdurier (Rocky Mounta)
|1:26:36
|7
|Rosara Joseph (Yeti . Fox S)
|1:27:25
|8
|Lorraine Truong (Co. Fox.)
|1:28:53
|9
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factor)
|1:29:37
|10
|Anita Gehrig (Specialized.)
|1:29:58
|11
|Katy Winton (Pivot Morvel)
|1:30:11
|12
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale O)
|1:30:12
|13
|Carolin Gehrig (Specialized.)
|1:30:21
|14
|Gabby Molloy (Wideopen Pro)
|1:32:03
|15
|Louise Paulin (Oddone Bici)
|1:32:21
|16
|Emily Horridge (Transition B)
|1:32:28
|17
|Anka Martin (Nzl Juliana Bicy)
|1:32:49
|18
|Kerstin Koegler (Bmc Enduro R)
|1:34:48
|19
|Mary Moncorge (Ibis. Thomso)
|1:36:03
|20
|Laura Rossin (Dream Team G)
|1:36:33
|21
|Valentina Macheda (Ibis)
|1:38:20
|22
|Hannah Barnes (Silverfish.)
|1:39:11
|23
|Chiara Pastore (Cico Bikes)
|1:39:33
|24
|Eva Garrido Castro (2Inbke)
|1:42:11
|25
|Michelle Muldoon
|1:42:23
|26
|Fiona Beattie
|1:43:55
|27
|Hanna Jonsson
|1:44:01
|28
|Nina Rupnik (Orbea Geax M)
|1:45:03
|29
|Caitilin Elliott (Velo Elsener)
|1:52:21
|30
|Gaia Ravaioli (Team Bike O)
|1:58:33
|31
|Rikke Westvig (Rocky Mounta)
|2:00:37
|32
|Nina Mezcua-Jensen
|2:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Claquin
|0:39:36
|2
|Alessandro Levra (Alpina-Bikec)
|0:41:34
|3
|Clement Decugis (Yeti . Tribe)
|0:42:14
|4
|Robin Mat Ot (Yeti Belgium)
|0:43:42
|5
|Grega Zvan (Orbea Geax)
|0:44:07
|6
|Theotim Trabac
|0:44:10
|7
|Luigi Bianchi (Alessi Racin)
|0:44:12
|8
|Conor Lavelle (Team Biking.)
|0:44:17
|9
|Rudy Lemeunier (Vcpv)
|0:46:52
|10
|Eliott Baud (Vtt Passe-Pa)
|0:47:10
|11
|Ruaidhri Forrester
|0:47:43
|12
|Matteo Planchon (Alpina-Bikec)
|0:47:58
|13
|Davide Ravera (Alpina-Bikec)
|0:49:29
|14
|Igor Mšller (Rideup.Ch)
|0:50:02
|15
|Jerome Muller
|0:52:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves
|1690
|pts
|2
|Damien Oton
|1660
|3
|Justin Leov
|1540
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|1550
|pts
|2
|Anne Caroline Chausson
|1450
|3
|Cecile Ravanel
|1250
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Claquin
|820
|pts
|2
|Robin Matot
|820
|3
|Conor Lavelle
|580
