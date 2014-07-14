Image 1 of 8 Damien Oton on his way to winning the men's race (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 8 Women's winner Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 8 Anne Caroline Chausson (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 8 Damien Oton (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 8 Junior men's podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 6 of 8 Junior women's podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 7 of 8 Men's podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 8 of 8 Overal leader's podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

A breathtaking final wrapped up a weekend of racing in La Thuile, Italy, which was hosting a round of the Enduro World Series for the first time on the slopes of Mont Blanc.

For the more than 450 riders taking part, the race was memorable as they experienced all kinds of weather, with snow and hail at times. Highlights of the weekend included 35km of racing in special stages and more than one hour of timed action with 4,000m of descending.

After six timed stages distributed over Saturday and Sunday, France's Damien Oton of the team Devinci Alltricks.com took his first Enduro World Series victory. Following more than one hour of racing, he had a 3:15 advantage over compatriot Francois Bailly-Maitre (BMC Enduro Racing).

Third position went to British rider Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro). Switzerland's Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing) was fourth, just in front of the Australian Jared Graves (Yeti, Fox Shox Factory).

For the public, the show was thrilling until the last meter of the course, as the top four riders were still within a four-second time window before the last timed section. The finish line in the paddock area has offered one of the most intense moments in the history of the Enduro World Series, especially when Oton erupted upon realizing, after the last rider, that he had made it.

The women's race was controlled by British rider Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), in front of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) and Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse) both from France. Moseley secured her advantage during the morning, after the very long time section, Superkappa, her rivals could not close the gap, even if they rode well the last two sections. Laura Rossin (Devinci - Dream Team) was the best Italian rider and confirmed that the national jersey she got in June was well deserved.

In the junior category, Sebastien Claquin (Giant) was fastest, in front of the Italian Alessandro Levra (Bikecafe), national promise of the discipline, and Clement Decugis (Yeti Tribe).

The Enduro World Series will jump to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean for the two North American rounds in Colorado and Canada.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Oton (Devinci . Al) 1:11:39 2 Francois Bailly-Maitre (Bmc Enduro R) 0:00:03 3 Joe Barnes (Canyon Facto) 0:00:04 4 Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory) 0:00:15 5 Jared Graves (Yeti . Fox S) 0:00:26 6 Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mounta) 0:00:42 7 Justin Leov (Trek Factory) 0:00:49 8 Martin Maes (Gt Factory R) 0:00:52 9 Nico Lau (Cube Action) 0:01:03 10 Yoann Barelli (Giant Factor) 0:01:22 11 Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz) 0:01:23 12 Curtis Keene (Specialized) 0:01:30 13 Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mounta) 0:01:36 14 Remy Absalon (Scott Sr Sun) 0:01:59 15 Bryan Regnier (Yt Industrie) 0:02:01 16 Aurelien Giordanengo (Polygon Ur) 0:02:04 17 Alexandre Cure (Rocky Mounta) 0:02:05 18 Benjamin Cruz (Cannondale O) 0:02:13 19 Adam Craig (Giant Factor) 0:02:49 20 Gregory Callaghan (Nukeproof) 0:02:54 21 Ludovic May (Canyon Facto) 0:02:56 22 Jamie Nicoll (Polygon Ur) 0:03:22 23 Josh Carlson (Giant Factor) 0:03:25 24 Jose Borges (Bike Zone -) 0:03:26 25 Gary Forrest (Wtb Enduro T) 0:03:28 26 Aaron Bradford (Bmc Enduro R) 0:03:45 27 Florian Golay (Bmc Enduro R) 0:03:57 28 Thomas Lapeyrie (Scott Sr Sun) 0:04:02 29 Cedric Ravanel (Gt Pulse) 0:04:22 30 Fabien Cousinie (Polygon Ur) 0:04:25 31 Sam Shucksmith (Proride Guid) 0:04:26 32 Theo Galy (Devinci . Al) 0:04:29 33 Philip Shucksmith (Pro Ride Gui) 0:04:30 34 Jordan Reigner 0:04:56 35 Iago Garay Tamayo (Santa Cruz) 0:05:13 36 Yannick Pontal (Alltricks) 0:05:24 37 Daniel Macmunn (Yeti Cycles) 0:05:33 38 Max Schumann (Carver. Sr S) 0:05:57 39 Clement Benoit (Urge Bike Pr) 0:06:05 40 Lukas Anrig (Co Enduro) 0:06:27 41 Markus Reiser (Focus Trail) 0:06:31 42 Denny Lupato (Frm Factory) 0:06:49 43 Jeremy Arnould (Irwego. Comm) 0:07:01 44 Davide Sottocornola (Cico Bikes) 0:07:01 45 Richie Rude (Yeti . Fox S) 0:07:08 46 Paul Aston (Leisure Lake) 0:07:09 47 Nick Geddes (Co Enduro) 0:07:11 48 Stuart Wilcox (Radon Bikes.) 0:07:15 49 James Shirley (Radon Enduro) 0:07:17 50 Mark Scott (Wideopen Mag) 0:07:21 51 Thomas Decugis (Yeti . Tribe) 0:07:24 52 Roger Gonzalez (Ms Mondraker) 0:07:26 53 Vittorio Gambirasio (Officine Red) 0:07:48 54 Anze Zabjek (Unior Tools) 0:07:49 55 Peter Mlinar (Blackthorn G) 0:08:01 56 Nejc Rutar (Unior Tools) 0:08:07 57 Dylan Wolsky (Santa Cruz) 0:08:11 58 Antonin Gourgin (Urge) 0:08:21 59 Manuel Ducci (Ibis) 0:08:49 60 Daniel Eiermann (World Of Mtb) 0:09:08 61 Nicola Casadei (Smr Gravity Game) 0:09:08 62 Matteo Raimondi (Cico Bikes) 0:09:27 63 Lacaste C Dric (Accous Vtt) 0:09:54 64 Guillaume Farin (Bmc) 0:10:02 65 Xavier Murigneux (Vtt Ardbike) 0:10:07 66 Marco Fidalgo 0:10:09 67 Jeremy Voet (Cycles Jacky) 0:10:16 68 Michele Destefanis (Alpina-Bikec) 0:10:55 69 Francesco Fregona (Weekendwheel) 0:10:57 70 Thomas Hartstern (Veloder) 0:11:04 71 Ruben Martins (Clube Ana Fa) 0:11:09 72 Balz Weber (Devinci. Rid) 0:11:21 73 Richard Payne 0:11:23 74 Juuso Pihlaja (Endurolife.N) 0:11:24 75 Markel Uriarte (Orbea Enduro) 0:11:26 76 Thomas Blondeau (Crossroads R) 0:11:30 77 Leoluca Scurria (Tribe Team) 0:11:38 78 Giovanni D'aroma (Dream Team G) 0:11:42 79 Rich Norgate 0:12:14 80 Oliver Munnik 0:12:34 81 Tom Maes (Yeti Belgium) 0:12:40 82 Ismael Muller 0:12:43 83 Scott Lindsay (Pedals Edinb) 0:13:35 84 Davide De Bella (Team Giant) 0:13:40 85 Urs Pargmann (Ion - Bikecl) 0:13:44 86 Mikhail Vasilenko (Rus Specialized) 0:14:11 87 Michael Ronning 0:14:16 88 Nicolas Legrand (Les Grosses) 0:14:28 89 Gael Wirz 0:14:29 90 Arnaud Quentin 0:14:45 91 Florian Pest 0:14:46 92 Nicola Fistolera (Talamona Spo) 0:14:51 93 Evgeny Shipilov (Rus Trial-Sport-) 0:15:02 94 Chay Granby (Cotic Steel) 0:15:10 95 Andrea Toniati (Cico Bikes) 0:15:18 96 Jake Paddon (M.B. Otago) 0:15:23 97 Vito T Schenett (Dapilten.Com) 0:15:31 98 Jacopo Orbassano (Cico Bikes) 0:15:33 99 Maxime Mauvais (Us Cagnas) 0:15:43 100 Anthony Balester (La Fleche Fl) 0:15:49 101 Marvin Ray Gamberi (Alessi Racin) 0:15:53 102 Sergio T Schenett (Dapilten.Com) 0:15:57 103 Marco Fumagalli (Bikeco) 0:16:00 104 Bres Valentin (C.C Die) 0:16:10 105 Simon Gegenheimer (Rose Vaujany) 0:16:32 106 Martin Birkhofer (Pinion Race) 0:16:35 107 Matt Birkby 0:16:44 108 Raphael Heule 0:16:46 109 Davide Bozza (Emporiobike) 0:17:19 110 Lukas Hocker (Velo&Bike Cl) 0:17:31 111 Thomas Jouet-Pastre (Velo Caroux) 0:17:31 112 Sylvain Maronneau (Crossroads R) 0:17:41 113 Gavin Carroll (Biking.Ie Tr) 0:17:45 114 Gaylord Delamarliere 0:18:03 115 James Strachan (Team Brits R) 0:18:25 116 Daniel Naftali (Officine Red) 0:18:29 117 Bjorn Petterson (Poc. Gsc) 0:18:29 118 Aled Kenneth Griffiths (Continental) 0:18:35 119 Thibaut Poncet (Les Grosses) 0:18:58 120 Steve Pechet 0:19:04 121 Mattia Moraschi (Giangis' Tea) 0:19:06 122 Julien Knuchel 0:19:10 123 Nicolas Casteels (Poneys Enrag) 0:19:12 124 Marcel Lauxtermann (Continental) 0:19:16 125 Nicolas Walser (Akira Tuning) 0:19:22 126 Massimo Brunatti (Team Cyclo) 0:19:34 127 Adam T Aylor (Plash Hill C) 0:19:41 128 Jean Francois Krier (Poneys Enrag) 0:20:05 129 Henrik Karppinen (Pappa Betala) 0:20:19 130 Trevor Worsey 0:20:20 131 Andy Hyam (Yeti Yorkshi) 0:20:21 132 Giampaolo Gambelunghe (G.S. Testi C) 0:20:23 133 Lukas Leitsberger (Www.Lei-Powe) 0:20:29 134 Tiziano Roberti (Osa) 0:20:36 135 Rob Spragg 0:20:43 136 Damien Pagôs (Team Vtt Loz) 0:21:23 137 Ryan Helmuth (Maxxis) 0:21:34 138 Dean Lucchi (Tartana Bike) 0:21:43 139 Edmunds Grostins 0:21:49 140 Daniel Jahn (Continental-) 0:21:54 141 Ramun T Schenett (Dapilten.Com) 0:22:15 142 Eric Regallet 0:22:21 143 Alex Balfour 0:22:31 144 Quentin Stepien (Yeti Belgium) 0:22:38 145 Matteo Palazzi (Club Sorci V) 0:22:39 146 Simone Cappellini (Team Speed P) 0:22:44 147 Matteo Merlo (Team Bike O) 0:22:45 148 Michael Gray (Psyclewerx.C) 0:23:06 149 Olle Wedin 0:23:10 150 Craig Miller (Acs Prestwic) 0:23:18 151 Luca Zenone (Rideup.Ch) 0:23:19 152 Alessandro Bonarotti (Team Bike O) 0:23:34 153 Andrea Ziliani (Gs Garda Alš) 0:23:59 154 Konstantin Maksimov 0:24:36 155 Paolo Tonlorenzi (Speedybike) 0:25:27 156 Ivan Ferrer Castella (Aran Dh) 0:25:48 157 Fabio Fina (Officine Red) 0:26:11 158 Fabio Breuza (Alpina-Bikec) 0:26:48 159 Francesco Bucciantini (Six Inch) 0:26:56 160 Alistair Jamieson (Trailaddicti) 0:27:27 161 Ola Alsterholm (Trysil Sk) 0:27:34 162 Thomas Boschetto 0:28:02 163 Massimiliano Baccolini (Endurance Te) 0:28:14 164 Massimo Mazzoleni (Mysticfreeri) 0:28:45 165 Philipp Meyer-Krentler 0:29:18 166 Giuseppe Provenzano (Officine Red) 0:29:40 167 Antonio De Silvi (Ciclisportma) 0:29:47 168 Renaud Dupont (Semoy Vtt Cl) 0:30:20 169 Sven Klein 0:30:21 170 Andrea Rodolfi (G.S. Pro-M) 0:30:39 171 Andrea Mori (Giangis' Tea) 0:30:48 172 Lorenzo Amadori (Smr Alessi Racin) 0:30:48 173 Allan Bouwstra (Bmx Power-Bi) 0:31:31 174 Lorenzo Vannucci 0:31:56 175 Damien Delorme (Cs Des Saisi) 0:32:12 176 Artur Kuzin 0:32:32 177 Azat Sharipov (Fizteh) 0:32:43 178 Marco Botticchio (Osa) 0:33:02 179 Marco Bonella (Scuola Mtb L) 0:33:23 180 Alessio Guidolin (Racing Team) 0:33:32 181 Simon Doyle 0:33:40 182 Damiano Magnani (I-Mtb) 0:33:44 183 Michele Pasquali (Smr Gravity Team) 0:33:59 184 Antonio Valentini (Six Inch) 0:34:32 185 Ulysse Francoglio (Rocky Sports) 0:35:04 186 Matteo Giulio Polo (V.C. Courmay) 0:35:09 187 Matteo Rossi Ninchi (Scuola Mtb L) 0:35:17 188 Maurizio Montaldo (Pila Bleck A) 0:35:27 189 Christian Levine (Team Brits R) 0:36:14 190 Antonio Rossi (Jolly Bike) 0:36:18 191 Johann Grognux 0:36:36 192 Samuli Louko (Vsmtb) 0:36:37 193 Simone Bonetti (Talamona Spo) 0:37:36 194 Matteo Salvi (Equilibrio U) 0:38:38 195 Luca Forteschi (Team Speed P) 0:38:59 196 James Perkins 0:40:02 197 Marco Colombo (G.S. Pro-M) 0:41:03 198 Daniele Airoldi (Scuola Mtb L) 0:43:01 199 Maicol Cecchi (Team Speed P) 0:44:06 200 Andrea Andreini (Speedybike) 0:44:45 201 Michel Angelini (Team Ancillo) 0:46:54 202 Francesco Spadea (Mtb - Milano) 0:47:18 203 Stefano De Paola 0:47:36 204 Andrea Poggetti (I-Mtb) 0:47:51 205 Antonio Luigi Galgano (Team Speed P) 0:48:03 206 Fabio Angeli (Team Speed P) 0:49:38 207 Pietro Lamiani (Team Bike O) 0:51:27 208 Cesare Rubatto (Bussolino Sp) 0:52:02 209 Sandro Alfeo (Pila Black A) 0:52:17 210 Matteo Salari (Mysticfreeri) 0:53:52 211 Bernardo Guarita (Bra Consenso Tea) 0:57:19 212 Alessandro Scundi (Bikeeoltre) 0:59:50 213 Andrea Nencetti (Vitam-In Cyc) 1:07:13 214 Ian Harwood (Event Manage) 1:07:46 215 Tiziano Interno' (Canella Bike) 1:11:06 216 Davide Papagni (Thwest Cy) 1:16:50 217 Basilio Muzzupappa (Alpina-Bikec) 1:23:02 218 Giorgio Piccinini (Asd Sport&Bi) 1:26:33

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory) 1:20:44 2 Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) 1:21:25 3 Cecile Ravanel (Gt Pulse) 1:22:10 4 Anneke Beerten (Ned Specialized) 1:24:53 5 Ines Thoma (Canyon Facto) 1:26:09 6 Isabeau Courdurier (Rocky Mounta) 1:26:36 7 Rosara Joseph (Yeti . Fox S) 1:27:25 8 Lorraine Truong (Co. Fox.) 1:28:53 9 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factor) 1:29:37 10 Anita Gehrig (Specialized.) 1:29:58 11 Katy Winton (Pivot Morvel) 1:30:11 12 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale O) 1:30:12 13 Carolin Gehrig (Specialized.) 1:30:21 14 Gabby Molloy (Wideopen Pro) 1:32:03 15 Louise Paulin (Oddone Bici) 1:32:21 16 Emily Horridge (Transition B) 1:32:28 17 Anka Martin (Nzl Juliana Bicy) 1:32:49 18 Kerstin Koegler (Bmc Enduro R) 1:34:48 19 Mary Moncorge (Ibis. Thomso) 1:36:03 20 Laura Rossin (Dream Team G) 1:36:33 21 Valentina Macheda (Ibis) 1:38:20 22 Hannah Barnes (Silverfish.) 1:39:11 23 Chiara Pastore (Cico Bikes) 1:39:33 24 Eva Garrido Castro (2Inbke) 1:42:11 25 Michelle Muldoon 1:42:23 26 Fiona Beattie 1:43:55 27 Hanna Jonsson 1:44:01 28 Nina Rupnik (Orbea Geax M) 1:45:03 29 Caitilin Elliott (Velo Elsener) 1:52:21 30 Gaia Ravaioli (Team Bike O) 1:58:33 31 Rikke Westvig (Rocky Mounta) 2:00:37 32 Nina Mezcua-Jensen 2:03:06

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Claquin 0:39:36 2 Alessandro Levra (Alpina-Bikec) 0:41:34 3 Clement Decugis (Yeti . Tribe) 0:42:14 4 Robin Mat Ot (Yeti Belgium) 0:43:42 5 Grega Zvan (Orbea Geax) 0:44:07 6 Theotim Trabac 0:44:10 7 Luigi Bianchi (Alessi Racin) 0:44:12 8 Conor Lavelle (Team Biking.) 0:44:17 9 Rudy Lemeunier (Vcpv) 0:46:52 10 Eliott Baud (Vtt Passe-Pa) 0:47:10 11 Ruaidhri Forrester 0:47:43 12 Matteo Planchon (Alpina-Bikec) 0:47:58 13 Davide Ravera (Alpina-Bikec) 0:49:29 14 Igor Mšller (Rideup.Ch) 0:50:02 15 Jerome Muller 0:52:18

Men overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves 1690 pts 2 Damien Oton 1660 3 Justin Leov 1540

Women overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 1550 pts 2 Anne Caroline Chausson 1450 3 Cecile Ravanel 1250