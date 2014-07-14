Trending

Oton and Moseley win La Thuile round of Enduro World Series

New and familiar faces visits top step of EWS podium

Image 1 of 8

Damien Oton on his way to winning the men's race

Damien Oton on his way to winning the men's race
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 2 of 8

Women's winner Tracy Moseley

Women's winner Tracy Moseley
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 3 of 8

Anne Caroline Chausson

Anne Caroline Chausson
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 4 of 8

Damien Oton

Damien Oton
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 5 of 8

Junior men's podium

Junior men's podium
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 6 of 8

Junior women's podium

Junior women's podium
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 7 of 8

Men's podium

Men's podium
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 8 of 8

Overal leader's podium

Overal leader's podium
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)

A breathtaking final wrapped up a weekend of racing in La Thuile, Italy, which was hosting a round of the Enduro World Series for the first time on the slopes of Mont Blanc.

For the more than 450 riders taking part, the race was memorable as they experienced all kinds of weather, with snow and hail at times. Highlights of the weekend included 35km of racing in special stages and more than one hour of timed action with 4,000m of descending.

After six timed stages distributed over Saturday and Sunday, France's Damien Oton of the team Devinci Alltricks.com took his first Enduro World Series victory. Following more than one hour of racing, he had a 3:15 advantage over compatriot Francois Bailly-Maitre (BMC Enduro Racing).

Third position went to British rider Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro). Switzerland's Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing) was fourth, just in front of the Australian Jared Graves (Yeti, Fox Shox Factory).

For the public, the show was thrilling until the last meter of the course, as the top four riders were still within a four-second time window before the last timed section. The finish line in the paddock area has offered one of the most intense moments in the history of the Enduro World Series, especially when Oton erupted upon realizing, after the last rider, that he had made it.

The women's race was controlled by British rider Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing), in front of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) and Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse) both from France. Moseley secured her advantage during the morning, after the very long time section, Superkappa, her rivals could not close the gap, even if they rode well the last two sections. Laura Rossin (Devinci - Dream Team) was the best Italian rider and confirmed that the national jersey she got in June was well deserved.

In the junior category, Sebastien Claquin (Giant) was fastest, in front of the Italian Alessandro Levra (Bikecafe), national promise of the discipline, and Clement Decugis (Yeti Tribe).

The Enduro World Series will jump to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean for the two North American rounds in Colorado and Canada.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Oton (Devinci . Al)1:11:39
2Francois Bailly-Maitre (Bmc Enduro R)0:00:03
3Joe Barnes (Canyon Facto)0:00:04
4Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory)0:00:15
5Jared Graves (Yeti . Fox S)0:00:26
6Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mounta)0:00:42
7Justin Leov (Trek Factory)0:00:49
8Martin Maes (Gt Factory R)0:00:52
9Nico Lau (Cube Action)0:01:03
10Yoann Barelli (Giant Factor)0:01:22
11Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz)0:01:23
12Curtis Keene (Specialized)0:01:30
13Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mounta)0:01:36
14Remy Absalon (Scott Sr Sun)0:01:59
15Bryan Regnier (Yt Industrie)0:02:01
16Aurelien Giordanengo (Polygon Ur)0:02:04
17Alexandre Cure (Rocky Mounta)0:02:05
18Benjamin Cruz (Cannondale O)0:02:13
19Adam Craig (Giant Factor)0:02:49
20Gregory Callaghan (Nukeproof)0:02:54
21Ludovic May (Canyon Facto)0:02:56
22Jamie Nicoll (Polygon Ur)0:03:22
23Josh Carlson (Giant Factor)0:03:25
24Jose Borges (Bike Zone -)0:03:26
25Gary Forrest (Wtb Enduro T)0:03:28
26Aaron Bradford (Bmc Enduro R)0:03:45
27Florian Golay (Bmc Enduro R)0:03:57
28Thomas Lapeyrie (Scott Sr Sun)0:04:02
29Cedric Ravanel (Gt Pulse)0:04:22
30Fabien Cousinie (Polygon Ur)0:04:25
31Sam Shucksmith (Proride Guid)0:04:26
32Theo Galy (Devinci . Al)0:04:29
33Philip Shucksmith (Pro Ride Gui)0:04:30
34Jordan Reigner0:04:56
35Iago Garay Tamayo (Santa Cruz)0:05:13
36Yannick Pontal (Alltricks)0:05:24
37Daniel Macmunn (Yeti Cycles)0:05:33
38Max Schumann (Carver. Sr S)0:05:57
39Clement Benoit (Urge Bike Pr)0:06:05
40Lukas Anrig (Co Enduro)0:06:27
41Markus Reiser (Focus Trail)0:06:31
42Denny Lupato (Frm Factory)0:06:49
43Jeremy Arnould (Irwego. Comm)0:07:01
44Davide Sottocornola (Cico Bikes)0:07:01
45Richie Rude (Yeti . Fox S)0:07:08
46Paul Aston (Leisure Lake)0:07:09
47Nick Geddes (Co Enduro)0:07:11
48Stuart Wilcox (Radon Bikes.)0:07:15
49James Shirley (Radon Enduro)0:07:17
50Mark Scott (Wideopen Mag)0:07:21
51Thomas Decugis (Yeti . Tribe)0:07:24
52Roger Gonzalez (Ms Mondraker)0:07:26
53Vittorio Gambirasio (Officine Red)0:07:48
54Anze Zabjek (Unior Tools)0:07:49
55Peter Mlinar (Blackthorn G)0:08:01
56Nejc Rutar (Unior Tools)0:08:07
57Dylan Wolsky (Santa Cruz)0:08:11
58Antonin Gourgin (Urge)0:08:21
59Manuel Ducci (Ibis)0:08:49
60Daniel Eiermann (World Of Mtb)0:09:08
61Nicola Casadei (Smr Gravity Game)0:09:08
62Matteo Raimondi (Cico Bikes)0:09:27
63Lacaste C Dric (Accous Vtt)0:09:54
64Guillaume Farin (Bmc)0:10:02
65Xavier Murigneux (Vtt Ardbike)0:10:07
66Marco Fidalgo0:10:09
67Jeremy Voet (Cycles Jacky)0:10:16
68Michele Destefanis (Alpina-Bikec)0:10:55
69Francesco Fregona (Weekendwheel)0:10:57
70Thomas Hartstern (Veloder)0:11:04
71Ruben Martins (Clube Ana Fa)0:11:09
72Balz Weber (Devinci. Rid)0:11:21
73Richard Payne0:11:23
74Juuso Pihlaja (Endurolife.N)0:11:24
75Markel Uriarte (Orbea Enduro)0:11:26
76Thomas Blondeau (Crossroads R)0:11:30
77Leoluca Scurria (Tribe Team)0:11:38
78Giovanni D'aroma (Dream Team G)0:11:42
79Rich Norgate0:12:14
80Oliver Munnik0:12:34
81Tom Maes (Yeti Belgium)0:12:40
82Ismael Muller0:12:43
83Scott Lindsay (Pedals Edinb)0:13:35
84Davide De Bella (Team Giant)0:13:40
85Urs Pargmann (Ion - Bikecl)0:13:44
86Mikhail Vasilenko (Rus Specialized)0:14:11
87Michael Ronning0:14:16
88Nicolas Legrand (Les Grosses)0:14:28
89Gael Wirz0:14:29
90Arnaud Quentin0:14:45
91Florian Pest0:14:46
92Nicola Fistolera (Talamona Spo)0:14:51
93Evgeny Shipilov (Rus Trial-Sport-)0:15:02
94Chay Granby (Cotic Steel)0:15:10
95Andrea Toniati (Cico Bikes)0:15:18
96Jake Paddon (M.B. Otago)0:15:23
97Vito T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)0:15:31
98Jacopo Orbassano (Cico Bikes)0:15:33
99Maxime Mauvais (Us Cagnas)0:15:43
100Anthony Balester (La Fleche Fl)0:15:49
101Marvin Ray Gamberi (Alessi Racin)0:15:53
102Sergio T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)0:15:57
103Marco Fumagalli (Bikeco)0:16:00
104Bres Valentin (C.C Die)0:16:10
105Simon Gegenheimer (Rose Vaujany)0:16:32
106Martin Birkhofer (Pinion Race)0:16:35
107Matt Birkby0:16:44
108Raphael Heule0:16:46
109Davide Bozza (Emporiobike)0:17:19
110Lukas Hocker (Velo&Bike Cl)0:17:31
111Thomas Jouet-Pastre (Velo Caroux)0:17:31
112Sylvain Maronneau (Crossroads R)0:17:41
113Gavin Carroll (Biking.Ie Tr)0:17:45
114Gaylord Delamarliere0:18:03
115James Strachan (Team Brits R)0:18:25
116Daniel Naftali (Officine Red)0:18:29
117Bjorn Petterson (Poc. Gsc)0:18:29
118Aled Kenneth Griffiths (Continental)0:18:35
119Thibaut Poncet (Les Grosses)0:18:58
120Steve Pechet0:19:04
121Mattia Moraschi (Giangis' Tea)0:19:06
122Julien Knuchel0:19:10
123Nicolas Casteels (Poneys Enrag)0:19:12
124Marcel Lauxtermann (Continental)0:19:16
125Nicolas Walser (Akira Tuning)0:19:22
126Massimo Brunatti (Team Cyclo)0:19:34
127Adam T Aylor (Plash Hill C)0:19:41
128Jean Francois Krier (Poneys Enrag)0:20:05
129Henrik Karppinen (Pappa Betala)0:20:19
130Trevor Worsey0:20:20
131Andy Hyam (Yeti Yorkshi)0:20:21
132Giampaolo Gambelunghe (G.S. Testi C)0:20:23
133Lukas Leitsberger (Www.Lei-Powe)0:20:29
134Tiziano Roberti (Osa)0:20:36
135Rob Spragg0:20:43
136Damien Pagôs (Team Vtt Loz)0:21:23
137Ryan Helmuth (Maxxis)0:21:34
138Dean Lucchi (Tartana Bike)0:21:43
139Edmunds Grostins0:21:49
140Daniel Jahn (Continental-)0:21:54
141Ramun T Schenett (Dapilten.Com)0:22:15
142Eric Regallet0:22:21
143Alex Balfour0:22:31
144Quentin Stepien (Yeti Belgium)0:22:38
145Matteo Palazzi (Club Sorci V)0:22:39
146Simone Cappellini (Team Speed P)0:22:44
147Matteo Merlo (Team Bike O)0:22:45
148Michael Gray (Psyclewerx.C)0:23:06
149Olle Wedin0:23:10
150Craig Miller (Acs Prestwic)0:23:18
151Luca Zenone (Rideup.Ch)0:23:19
152Alessandro Bonarotti (Team Bike O)0:23:34
153Andrea Ziliani (Gs Garda Alš)0:23:59
154Konstantin Maksimov0:24:36
155Paolo Tonlorenzi (Speedybike)0:25:27
156Ivan Ferrer Castella (Aran Dh)0:25:48
157Fabio Fina (Officine Red)0:26:11
158Fabio Breuza (Alpina-Bikec)0:26:48
159Francesco Bucciantini (Six Inch)0:26:56
160Alistair Jamieson (Trailaddicti)0:27:27
161Ola Alsterholm (Trysil Sk)0:27:34
162Thomas Boschetto0:28:02
163Massimiliano Baccolini (Endurance Te)0:28:14
164Massimo Mazzoleni (Mysticfreeri)0:28:45
165Philipp Meyer-Krentler0:29:18
166Giuseppe Provenzano (Officine Red)0:29:40
167Antonio De Silvi (Ciclisportma)0:29:47
168Renaud Dupont (Semoy Vtt Cl)0:30:20
169Sven Klein0:30:21
170Andrea Rodolfi (G.S. Pro-M)0:30:39
171Andrea Mori (Giangis' Tea)0:30:48
172Lorenzo Amadori (Smr Alessi Racin)0:30:48
173Allan Bouwstra (Bmx Power-Bi)0:31:31
174Lorenzo Vannucci0:31:56
175Damien Delorme (Cs Des Saisi)0:32:12
176Artur Kuzin0:32:32
177Azat Sharipov (Fizteh)0:32:43
178Marco Botticchio (Osa)0:33:02
179Marco Bonella (Scuola Mtb L)0:33:23
180Alessio Guidolin (Racing Team)0:33:32
181Simon Doyle0:33:40
182Damiano Magnani (I-Mtb)0:33:44
183Michele Pasquali (Smr Gravity Team)0:33:59
184Antonio Valentini (Six Inch)0:34:32
185Ulysse Francoglio (Rocky Sports)0:35:04
186Matteo Giulio Polo (V.C. Courmay)0:35:09
187Matteo Rossi Ninchi (Scuola Mtb L)0:35:17
188Maurizio Montaldo (Pila Bleck A)0:35:27
189Christian Levine (Team Brits R)0:36:14
190Antonio Rossi (Jolly Bike)0:36:18
191Johann Grognux0:36:36
192Samuli Louko (Vsmtb)0:36:37
193Simone Bonetti (Talamona Spo)0:37:36
194Matteo Salvi (Equilibrio U)0:38:38
195Luca Forteschi (Team Speed P)0:38:59
196James Perkins0:40:02
197Marco Colombo (G.S. Pro-M)0:41:03
198Daniele Airoldi (Scuola Mtb L)0:43:01
199Maicol Cecchi (Team Speed P)0:44:06
200Andrea Andreini (Speedybike)0:44:45
201Michel Angelini (Team Ancillo)0:46:54
202Francesco Spadea (Mtb - Milano)0:47:18
203Stefano De Paola0:47:36
204Andrea Poggetti (I-Mtb)0:47:51
205Antonio Luigi Galgano (Team Speed P)0:48:03
206Fabio Angeli (Team Speed P)0:49:38
207Pietro Lamiani (Team Bike O)0:51:27
208Cesare Rubatto (Bussolino Sp)0:52:02
209Sandro Alfeo (Pila Black A)0:52:17
210Matteo Salari (Mysticfreeri)0:53:52
211Bernardo Guarita (Bra Consenso Tea)0:57:19
212Alessandro Scundi (Bikeeoltre)0:59:50
213Andrea Nencetti (Vitam-In Cyc)1:07:13
214Ian Harwood (Event Manage)1:07:46
215Tiziano Interno' (Canella Bike)1:11:06
216Davide Papagni (Thwest Cy)1:16:50
217Basilio Muzzupappa (Alpina-Bikec)1:23:02
218Giorgio Piccinini (Asd Sport&Bi)1:26:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory)1:20:44
2Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis)1:21:25
3Cecile Ravanel (Gt Pulse)1:22:10
4Anneke Beerten (Ned Specialized)1:24:53
5Ines Thoma (Canyon Facto)1:26:09
6Isabeau Courdurier (Rocky Mounta)1:26:36
7Rosara Joseph (Yeti . Fox S)1:27:25
8Lorraine Truong (Co. Fox.)1:28:53
9Kelli Emmett (Giant Factor)1:29:37
10Anita Gehrig (Specialized.)1:29:58
11Katy Winton (Pivot Morvel)1:30:11
12Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale O)1:30:12
13Carolin Gehrig (Specialized.)1:30:21
14Gabby Molloy (Wideopen Pro)1:32:03
15Louise Paulin (Oddone Bici)1:32:21
16Emily Horridge (Transition B)1:32:28
17Anka Martin (Nzl Juliana Bicy)1:32:49
18Kerstin Koegler (Bmc Enduro R)1:34:48
19Mary Moncorge (Ibis. Thomso)1:36:03
20Laura Rossin (Dream Team G)1:36:33
21Valentina Macheda (Ibis)1:38:20
22Hannah Barnes (Silverfish.)1:39:11
23Chiara Pastore (Cico Bikes)1:39:33
24Eva Garrido Castro (2Inbke)1:42:11
25Michelle Muldoon1:42:23
26Fiona Beattie1:43:55
27Hanna Jonsson1:44:01
28Nina Rupnik (Orbea Geax M)1:45:03
29Caitilin Elliott (Velo Elsener)1:52:21
30Gaia Ravaioli (Team Bike O)1:58:33
31Rikke Westvig (Rocky Mounta)2:00:37
32Nina Mezcua-Jensen2:03:06

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Claquin0:39:36
2Alessandro Levra (Alpina-Bikec)0:41:34
3Clement Decugis (Yeti . Tribe)0:42:14
4Robin Mat Ot (Yeti Belgium)0:43:42
5Grega Zvan (Orbea Geax)0:44:07
6Theotim Trabac0:44:10
7Luigi Bianchi (Alessi Racin)0:44:12
8Conor Lavelle (Team Biking.)0:44:17
9Rudy Lemeunier (Vcpv)0:46:52
10Eliott Baud (Vtt Passe-Pa)0:47:10
11Ruaidhri Forrester0:47:43
12Matteo Planchon (Alpina-Bikec)0:47:58
13Davide Ravera (Alpina-Bikec)0:49:29
14Igor Mšller (Rideup.Ch)0:50:02
15Jerome Muller0:52:18

Men overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves1690pts
2Damien Oton1660
3Justin Leov1540

Women overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley1550pts
2Anne Caroline Chausson1450
3Cecile Ravanel1250

Juniors overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Claquin820pts
2Robin Matot820
3Conor Lavelle580

Latest on Cyclingnews