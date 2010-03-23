Ramirez wins Costa Rican marathon
Rojas takes women's victory by nearly 20 minutes
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|3:12:59
|2
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|0:07:15
|3
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|4
|Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)
|0:16:52
|5
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc)
|0:18:27
|6
|Denis Porras (CRc)
|0:28:38
|7
|Alfredo Sánchez (CRc)
|0:34:02
|8
|Juan Solis (CRc)
|0:35:06
|9
|Harol Esquivel (CRc)
|0:36:40
|10
|Omar Cisneros (CRc)
|0:37:13
|11
|Vinicio Perez (CRc)
|0:44:05
|12
|Luis Alexander Garcia (CRc)
|0:44:43
|13
|Moises Hernandez (CRc)
|0:45:19
|14
|Allan Cordero Molin (CRc)
|0:47:01
|15
|Mauricio Patino (CRc)
|0:48:00
|16
|Ruderick Suarez (CRc)
|0:49:05
|17
|Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc)
|0:49:16
|18
|Jose Varela (CRc)
|0:49:25
|19
|Daniel Hernández (CRc)
|0:55:36
|20
|Jorge Ramirez (CRc)
|0:56:42
|21
|Douglas Offer (CRc)
|22
|Luis Álvarez (CRc)
|1:04:02
|23
|Mario Meneses (CRc)
|1:05:14
|24
|Paulo Vargas Barrantes (CRc)
|1:05:15
|25
|Juan Carlos Umaña (CRc)
|1:05:30
|26
|Felix Umaña (CRc)
|27
|Jose Lopez (CRc)
|1:09:06
|28
|Jose Andres Rojas (CRc)
|1:13:19
|29
|Pablo Leiva (CRc)
|1:14:31
|30
|Luis Diego Granados (CRc)
|1:16:09
|31
|Luis Sojo (CRc)
|1:20:23
|32
|Javier Marin (CRc)
|1:23:53
|33
|Juan Moreno (CRc)
|1:26:24
|34
|Esteban Zumbado (CRc)
|1:26:35
|35
|Yanan Briceño (CRc)
|1:29:54
|36
|Daniel Garcia (CRc)
|1:30:24
|37
|Ronny Hernandez (CRc)
|1:33:45
|38
|Jose Manuel Amaya (CRc)
|1:35:01
|39
|Luis Delgado (CRc)
|1:35:42
|40
|Didier Araya (CRc)
|1:35:45
|41
|Harold Ramos (CRc)
|1:41:43
|42
|Roger Ramirez (CRc)
|1:42:46
|43
|William Wong (CRc)
|1:43:28
|44
|Vinicio Valverde (CRc)
|1:46:42
|45
|Fabricio Brenes (CRc)
|1:49:29
|46
|Minor Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:52:08
|47
|Luis Carlos Araya (CRc)
|1:52:22
|48
|Juan Carlos Calderon (CRc)
|1:54:19
|49
|Daniel Chaverri (CRc)
|1:54:21
|50
|Robert Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:54:47
|51
|Jhonny Sanchez (CRc)
|2:00:02
|52
|Marvin Solano (CRc)
|2:00:25
|53
|Esteban Bejarano (CRc)
|2:12:34
|54
|Esteban Villalobos (CRc)
|2:13:22
|55
|Gredin Arrieta (CRc)
|2:16:23
|56
|Luis Diego Solano (CRc)
|2:17:13
|57
|Raul Briceño (CRc)
|2:17:49
|58
|Luis Porras (CRc)
|2:23:17
|59
|Antonio Incera (CRc)
|2:28:19
|60
|Cristofer Rodriguez (CRc)
|2:34:58
|61
|Adrian Alvarado (CRc)
|2:37:09
|62
|Jorge Quiros (CRc)
|2:41:24
|63
|Emilio Peña (CRc)
|2:42:22
|64
|George Acuña (CRc)
|2:43:55
|65
|Juan Alberto Jimenez (CRc)
|2:51:57
|66
|Luis Carlos Morales (CRc)
|2:53:57
|67
|Allan Canales (CRc)
|2:54:54
|68
|Lester Rojas (CRc)
|2:58:09
|69
|Manuel Ro Jas (CRc)
|3:00:02
|70
|Alejandro Valverde (CRc)
|71
|Carlos Gonzalez (CRc)
|3:00:56
|72
|Emerson Bolaños (CRc)
|3:03:57
|73
|Mario Mata (CRc)
|3:04:00
|74
|Michael Ramirez (CRc)
|3:18:52
|75
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
|3:21:54
|76
|Michael Portuguez (CRc)
|3:25:57
|77
|Luis Gerardo Morales (CRc)
|3:49:43
|78
|Jerry Chavarria (CRc)
|4:01:23
|79
|Javier Fernandez (CRc)
|4:52:52
|80
|Oscar Mesen (CRc)
|4:55:36
|DNF
|Josue Solano (CRc)
|DNF
|Roman Villalobos (CRc)
|DNF
|Alfredo Acosta (CRc)
|DNF
|Herson Jimenez (CRc)
|DNF
|Randall Monge (CRc)
|DNF
|Vladimir Fernandez (CRc)
|DNF
|Jose Chacon Araya (CRc)
|DNF
|Gonzalo Portuguez (CRc)
|DNF
|Luis Muños (CRc)
|DNF
|Alexander Navarro (CRc)
|DNF
|Manuel Vargas (CRc)
|DNF
|Eduardo Jimenez (CRc)
|DNF
|Luis Delgado (CRc)
|DNF
|Fernando Varela (CRc)
|DNS
|Duran Marconi (CRc)
|DNS
|Luis Sibaja (CRc)
|DNS
|Luis Fernando Mora (CRc)
|DNS
|Felipe Castro (CRc)
|DNS
|Manuel Villalobos (CRc)
|DNS
|Luis Solis (CRc)
|DNS
|Gonzalo Portuguez (CRc)
|DNS
|Michael Portuguez (CRc)
|DNS
|Diego Salguero (CRc)
|DNS
|Luis Diego Castro (CRc)
|DNS
|Juan Alberto Jimenez (CRc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriana Rojas (CRc)
|4:31:25
|2
|Edith Guillen (CRc)
|0:19:21
|3
|Katherine Herrera (CRc)
|0:41:59
|4
|Natalia Navarro (CRc)
|0:57:59
|5
|Yessenia Villalta (CRc)
|1:08:17
|6
|Brenda Muñoz (CRc)
|1:09:16
|7
|Nanci Amores (CRc)
|1:15:26
|8
|Ivania Fonceca (CRc)
|1:26:58
|9
|Silvia Cespedes (CRc)
|2:25:12
|10
|Sassy Alvarez (CRc)
|3:11:45
|DNF
|Sofia Morales (CRc)
|DNF
|Nicole Valentine (CRc)
|DNF
|Suany Mendez (CRc)
|DNF
|Ingrid Ramirez (CRc)
|DSQ
|Ligia Madrigal (CRc)
