Ramirez wins Costa Rican marathon

Rojas takes women's victory by nearly 20 minutes

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)3:12:59
2Enrique Artavia (CRc)0:07:15
3Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
4Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)0:16:52
5Alexander Sanchez (CRc)0:18:27
6Denis Porras (CRc)0:28:38
7Alfredo Sánchez (CRc)0:34:02
8Juan Solis (CRc)0:35:06
9Harol Esquivel (CRc)0:36:40
10Omar Cisneros (CRc)0:37:13
11Vinicio Perez (CRc)0:44:05
12Luis Alexander Garcia (CRc)0:44:43
13Moises Hernandez (CRc)0:45:19
14Allan Cordero Molin (CRc)0:47:01
15Mauricio Patino (CRc)0:48:00
16Ruderick Suarez (CRc)0:49:05
17Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc)0:49:16
18Jose Varela (CRc)0:49:25
19Daniel Hernández (CRc)0:55:36
20Jorge Ramirez (CRc)0:56:42
21Douglas Offer (CRc)
22Luis Álvarez (CRc)1:04:02
23Mario Meneses (CRc)1:05:14
24Paulo Vargas Barrantes (CRc)1:05:15
25Juan Carlos Umaña (CRc)1:05:30
26Felix Umaña (CRc)
27Jose Lopez (CRc)1:09:06
28Jose Andres Rojas (CRc)1:13:19
29Pablo Leiva (CRc)1:14:31
30Luis Diego Granados (CRc)1:16:09
31Luis Sojo (CRc)1:20:23
32Javier Marin (CRc)1:23:53
33Juan Moreno (CRc)1:26:24
34Esteban Zumbado (CRc)1:26:35
35Yanan Briceño (CRc)1:29:54
36Daniel Garcia (CRc)1:30:24
37Ronny Hernandez (CRc)1:33:45
38Jose Manuel Amaya (CRc)1:35:01
39Luis Delgado (CRc)1:35:42
40Didier Araya (CRc)1:35:45
41Harold Ramos (CRc)1:41:43
42Roger Ramirez (CRc)1:42:46
43William Wong (CRc)1:43:28
44Vinicio Valverde (CRc)1:46:42
45Fabricio Brenes (CRc)1:49:29
46Minor Rodriguez (CRc)1:52:08
47Luis Carlos Araya (CRc)1:52:22
48Juan Carlos Calderon (CRc)1:54:19
49Daniel Chaverri (CRc)1:54:21
50Robert Rodriguez (CRc)1:54:47
51Jhonny Sanchez (CRc)2:00:02
52Marvin Solano (CRc)2:00:25
53Esteban Bejarano (CRc)2:12:34
54Esteban Villalobos (CRc)2:13:22
55Gredin Arrieta (CRc)2:16:23
56Luis Diego Solano (CRc)2:17:13
57Raul Briceño (CRc)2:17:49
58Luis Porras (CRc)2:23:17
59Antonio Incera (CRc)2:28:19
60Cristofer Rodriguez (CRc)2:34:58
61Adrian Alvarado (CRc)2:37:09
62Jorge Quiros (CRc)2:41:24
63Emilio Peña (CRc)2:42:22
64George Acuña (CRc)2:43:55
65Juan Alberto Jimenez (CRc)2:51:57
66Luis Carlos Morales (CRc)2:53:57
67Allan Canales (CRc)2:54:54
68Lester Rojas (CRc)2:58:09
69Manuel Ro Jas (CRc)3:00:02
70Alejandro Valverde (CRc)
71Carlos Gonzalez (CRc)3:00:56
72Emerson Bolaños (CRc)3:03:57
73Mario Mata (CRc)3:04:00
74Michael Ramirez (CRc)3:18:52
75Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)3:21:54
76Michael Portuguez (CRc)3:25:57
77Luis Gerardo Morales (CRc)3:49:43
78Jerry Chavarria (CRc)4:01:23
79Javier Fernandez (CRc)4:52:52
80Oscar Mesen (CRc)4:55:36
DNFJosue Solano (CRc)
DNFRoman Villalobos (CRc)
DNFAlfredo Acosta (CRc)
DNFHerson Jimenez (CRc)
DNFRandall Monge (CRc)
DNFVladimir Fernandez (CRc)
DNFJose Chacon Araya (CRc)
DNFGonzalo Portuguez (CRc)
DNFLuis Muños (CRc)
DNFAlexander Navarro (CRc)
DNFManuel Vargas (CRc)
DNFEduardo Jimenez (CRc)
DNFLuis Delgado (CRc)
DNFFernando Varela (CRc)
DNSDuran Marconi (CRc)
DNSLuis Sibaja (CRc)
DNSLuis Fernando Mora (CRc)
DNSFelipe Castro (CRc)
DNSManuel Villalobos (CRc)
DNSLuis Solis (CRc)
DNSGonzalo Portuguez (CRc)
DNSMichael Portuguez (CRc)
DNSDiego Salguero (CRc)
DNSLuis Diego Castro (CRc)
DNSJuan Alberto Jimenez (CRc)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)4:31:25
2Edith Guillen (CRc)0:19:21
3Katherine Herrera (CRc)0:41:59
4Natalia Navarro (CRc)0:57:59
5Yessenia Villalta (CRc)1:08:17
6Brenda Muñoz (CRc)1:09:16
7Nanci Amores (CRc)1:15:26
8Ivania Fonceca (CRc)1:26:58
9Silvia Cespedes (CRc)2:25:12
10Sassy Alvarez (CRc)3:11:45
DNFSofia Morales (CRc)
DNFNicole Valentine (CRc)
DNFSuany Mendez (CRc)
DNFIngrid Ramirez (CRc)
DSQLigia Madrigal (CRc)

