De Lie goes deep to beat Démare at Egmont Cycling Race
By Patrick Fletcher published
Lotto Soudal rider grabs ninth win of neo-pro season
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) claimed the ninth victory of his remarkable debut season, beating Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line at the Egmont Cycling Race.
The 20-year-old Belgian has shone in lower-level Belgian one-day races this year and this was his sixth, following hot on the heels of his victory at Schaal Sels at the weekend.
De Lie's lead-out man Jasper De Buyst sprinted all the way to the line to take third place, continuing Lotto Soudal's points-hunting strategy of placing multiple riders in order to rise up the UCI rankings and secure their WorldTour future.
The one-day race in Belgium, formerly known as GP Stad Zottegem, totalled 198km with four laps of a finishing circuit around Zottegem, that featured the short Grotenbergstraat climb and the Lippenhovenstraat cobblestone sector.
The race came back together for a bunch sprint, despite a late attacker from Alpecin-Deceuninck lasting until the final 700 metres. Lotto Soudal were prominent on the run-in, before Groupama-FDJ performed the lead-out proper with a peeling train of four riders.
Démare opened up on the slightly uphill drag but Die Lie hit out and steadily clawed him back before nudging out in front and raising his arms.
The effort was evident as he collapsed to the tarmac beyond the line and, pain etched on his face, he took several minutes to get his breath back.
It was a two-horse race in the end, and a split during the lead-out meant there was daylight between them De Buyst, and fourth-placed Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies).
That was music to the ears of Lotto Soudal, who have made a strategy of exploiting points-heavy local one-day races by placing as many riders as possible into the top-10s. With the 1-3, they add an important 190 points to their steadily-growing tally, helping them towards their goal of escaping the 'relegation zone' and securing a WorldTour licence as one of the top 18 teams over the past three seasons.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Lie goes deep to beat Démare at Egmont Cycling RaceLotto Soudal rider grabs ninth win of neo-pro season
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The race hits the Basque hillsThe peloton takes on the first Spanish stage of the race
-
Relegation Watch: Nairo Quintana's potential lost points could reshape WorldTour battleArkéa-Samsic could be dragged back into danger as latest update sees more progress for Lotto Soudal and more worries for Israel-Premier Tech
-
How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic hoping for win number four against Evenepoel, Yates, Carapaz, Hindley, and more