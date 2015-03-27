Trending

Thomas solos away from Stybar to win E3 Harelbeke

Cancellara, Van Avermaet among victims of falls

Image 1 of 70

Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win.

Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 70

Geraint Thomas screams for joy as he wins E3 Harelbeke

Geraint Thomas screams for joy as he wins E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 70

Fabian Cancellara got back on his bike but was clearly in pain

Fabian Cancellara got back on his bike but was clearly in pain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 70

Trentin beats Kristoff for third place.

Trentin beats Kristoff for third place.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 70

Sebastian Langeveld is helped to the side of the road following the crash

Sebastian Langeveld is helped to the side of the road following the crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 70

Brian Van Goetham lies face first down in the mud

Brian Van Goetham lies face first down in the mud
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 70

Robert Wagner waits for assistance

Robert Wagner waits for assistance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 70

Robert Wagner and Sebastian Langeveld were taken to hospital after this crash

Robert Wagner and Sebastian Langeveld were taken to hospital after this crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 70

Lars Boom came out of the crash relatively unscathed

Lars Boom came out of the crash relatively unscathed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 70

Thomas gets ready to attack Sagan and Stybar.

Thomas gets ready to attack Sagan and Stybar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 70

Vincent jerome (Europcar)

Vincent jerome (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 70

A rider checks the group behind.

A rider checks the group behind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 70

BMC Racing's Daniel Oss.

BMC Racing's Daniel Oss.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 70

The field sprint for third.

The field sprint for third.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 70

Thomas extends his gap over Stybar and Sagan.

Thomas extends his gap over Stybar and Sagan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 70

Thomas gets an advantage over Stybar and Sagan.

Thomas gets an advantage over Stybar and Sagan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 70

Thomas launches his winning move.

Thomas launches his winning move.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 70

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 70

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 70

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 70

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 70

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 70

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 70

Stybar leads Thomas and Sagan.

Stybar leads Thomas and Sagan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 70

Sep Vanmarcke tucks on a descent.

Sep Vanmarcke tucks on a descent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 70

Sagan works on the front of the lead group.

Sagan works on the front of the lead group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 70

The peloton rides during E3 Harelbeke.

The peloton rides during E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 70

Riders head for the ditch to avoid a crash.

Riders head for the ditch to avoid a crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 70

Robert Wagner (Lotto NL-Jumbo) after one of the many crashes.

Robert Wagner (Lotto NL-Jumbo) after one of the many crashes.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 70

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 70

Riders seek out the smooth spots on the course.

Riders seek out the smooth spots on the course.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 70

Sagan, Stybar and Thomas broke clear near the finish.

Sagan, Stybar and Thomas broke clear near the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 70

The leaders make their way to the finish.

The leaders make their way to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) gets attention from the team car,

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) gets attention from the team car,
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 70

Sagan can't hold the pace as Stybar and Thomas ride away.

Sagan can't hold the pace as Stybar and Thomas ride away.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 70

Stybar and Thomas lead Sagan.

Stybar and Thomas lead Sagan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 70

Thomas, Stybar and Sagan played their hands in the finale.

Thomas, Stybar and Sagan played their hands in the finale.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 70

Thomas celebrates his E3 win.

Thomas celebrates his E3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 70

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 70

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 70

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 70

Geraint Thomas with his E3 trophy.

Geraint Thomas with his E3 trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 70

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 70

The Etixx-QuickStep riders shake hands in front of race winner Geraint Thomas.

The Etixx-QuickStep riders shake hands in front of race winner Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 70

The E3 Harelbeke podium: Stybar, Thomas and Trentin.

The E3 Harelbeke podium: Stybar, Thomas and Trentin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 70

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.

Stybar, Thomas and Trentin on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 70

Thomas powered away from Sagan and then Stybar.

Thomas powered away from Sagan and then Stybar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 70

Geraint Thomas on his way to winning E3 Harelbeke.

Geraint Thomas on his way to winning E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 70

Geraint Thomas on his way to winning E3 Harelbeke.

Geraint Thomas on his way to winning E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 70

Thomas powered away from Sagan and then Stybar.

Thomas powered away from Sagan and then Stybar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 70

Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win.

Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 70

Thomas' effort gave him plenty of time to celebrate at the line.

Thomas' effort gave him plenty of time to celebrate at the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 70

A dejected Stybar came close but had to settle for second.

A dejected Stybar came close but had to settle for second.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 70

Stybar couldn't match Thomas' acceleration.

Stybar couldn't match Thomas' acceleration.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 70

The field sprints after Thomas took the win.

The field sprints after Thomas took the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 70

The breakaway in E3 Harelbeke

The breakaway in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 70

The weather was fine for E3 Harelbeke

The weather was fine for E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 70

Lars Boom (Astana) was one of many to crash in E3 Harelbeke

Lars Boom (Astana) was one of many to crash in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 70

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 70

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 70

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 70

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke

A massive crash in the E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 70

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) won E3 Harelbeke on Friday after attacking fellow leaders Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) with four kilometres to go and soloing across the line of the Belgian cobbled classic. Stybar held on for second, while Sagan faded in the end and was passed by the chasing peloton. Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) won the sprint for the final podium place.

The trio escaped from the field on the Oude Kwaremont with 41km left to race, and despite a concerted chase from BMC behind, they worked well together to stay clear. An attack was inevitable in the finale, but Thomas said he chose to go earlier than might have been expected to preempt the hostilities. The three-time world champion and dual Olympic gold medalist in the team pursuit couldn't have picked a better distance to suit his abilities.

“It was hard out there. The three of us worked well together and I wasn’t sure if they were bluffing a bit near the end – panting and pulling faces – but fortunately they weren’t, and it was great for me.

"I imagined I was following Ed Clancy's wheel," Thomas joked of his Olympic track teammate. "These six weeks from Paris-Nice and Paris-Roubaix were the big hit for me. Paris-Nice was really disappointing, I was close last week and to get the win now is really great."

How it unfolded

Due to road works in Harelbeke the start area moved out of the city centre to the Forestier football stadium outside the centre. The most notable name to miss out at the start was Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), due to a fever and viral gastrointestinal problems. On the start podium Peter Sagan (Cannondale-Garmin) was awarded his weight in beer because of his win from last year.

Before hitting the first climbs six riders created a breakaway group. After 15 kilometres Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot Oranje), Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Dries Devenyns (IAM), Sébastien Turgot (AG2R), Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) and Andrea Dal Col (Southeast) featured in front.

A massive crash was caused by an errant water bottle on the cobbles of the Haaghoek after 40km, taking down Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin), and Robert Wagner (Lotto.NL-Jumbo) among many others. Although Lars Boom (Astana) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) were down but quickly got back on their bikes.

The gap started coming down as the peloton was increasing its speed over the climbs mid-way through the race. Dal Col was dropped from the lead group, leaving only five riders in front. At the Taaienberg, the eighth climb of the day, the gap was down to five minutes. Daniel Oss (BMC), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Matti Breschel led the peloton over the cobbles and created a small gap. Tiejs Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) solely closed the gap to the three leaders but a few kilometres later Katusha brought the peloton back on the four leaders. The Taaienberg didn’t result in a selection up front but several riders were distanced for good, including Grand Tour specialist Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who then dropped out of the race.

During the next 30 kilometres the peloton rolled in grouped formation over the climbs. The gap from the five breakaway riders slowly dropped back from four minutes to two minutes. At the Kapelberg the gap came down to a minute with only Devenyns, De Bie and Sbaragli surviving in front. The speed in the peloton put a huge amount of riders in trouble while heading to the two important climbs Paterberg and the Oude Kwaremont.

In front Devenyns left his last companions behind. In the peloton Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL-Jumbo) flew up the cobbles at high speed but he slipped away and had to drop back a few spots behind Daniel Oss, Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) and Peter Sagan. Nine riders briefly distanced the rest of the peloton, featuring Vanmarcke, Oss, Sagan, Chavanel, Degenkolb, Stybar, Paolini, Vandenbergh and Van Avermaet. There was no co-operation and a group of about 30 riders approached the Oude Kwaremont with Devenyns leading by only half a minute.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) led the peloton over the first part of the Oude Kwaremont. The big guns finally fired when Geraint Thomas took over from Burghardt with Stybar marking his wheel. Burghardt was unable to follow with Sagan and the rest of the peloton behind the German rider. Sagan waited until halfway up the Kwaremont- to overtake Burghardt and bridge up to Stybar and Thomas. Devenyns was caught by the three classics specialists and was dropped after missing the final corner just before exiting the cobbles.

A few seconds later Vanmarcke led the peloton over the cobbles but the trio was gone. On the wide roads to Ronse the trio worked well together and created a gap of 15 seconds on a group of about twenty riders that included Degenkolb, Kristoff, Breschel, Van Avermaet, Oss, Chavanel, Stannard, Boasson Hagen and Vanmarcke who had a shoe problem.

Once the gap was up to 25 seconds BMC worked hard to close the it, having four riders in the main group. The gap briefly dropped back to 15 seconds before going back up to 45 seconds at the foot of the final climb, the Tiegemberg. A few more riders were dropped front the main group due to the pace set by BMC on the Tiegemberg with Ian Stannard being the biggest victim. The gap was down to 25 seconds.

On the small roads over the Tiegemberg Greg Van Avermaet misjudged a corner and went over the handlebars, crashing hard on his back. Paolini took over from BMC but the gap was back up to fifty seconds due to the crash from Van Avermaet.

Sagan, Stybar and Thomas worked well together, but it was the Sky rider who broke the peace first, choosing to put in his attack with full gusto with 4km left to go, into the wind, surprising the other two. Stybar kept up a valiant chase but could not close down the gap, although he was able to hold off the sprinting peloton, which Sagan was unable to do.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5:15:00
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:47
28Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:57
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:14
34Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:21
35Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
36Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
38Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
40Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
45Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
69Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
83Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
84Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:31
88Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:44
89Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:33
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:59
98Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
99Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
102Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
106Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
109Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
110Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:00
111Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
113Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
117Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
118Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
120Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
121Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
123Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
124Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFTiziano Dall´Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFVegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFMaximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFNairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAndrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida

