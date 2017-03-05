Trending

Van Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen

Dillier second in hotly contested two-up sprint

Image 1 of 6

Jos an Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen ahead of Silvan Dillier

Jos an Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen ahead of Silvan Dillier
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 6

Jos an Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen ahead of Silvan Dillier

Jos an Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen ahead of Silvan Dillier
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 6

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL - Jumbo) at the head of affairs

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL - Jumbo) at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 6

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL - Jumbo)

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 6

Jos van Emden talks with Silvan Dillier after the Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen

Jos van Emden talks with Silvan Dillier after the Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 6

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) and Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) and Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) took his first win of 2017 Sunday at the Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen on Sunday, making all the right moves throughout the stage before winning a two-up sprint with BMC Racing's Silvan Dillier.

Wind and rain quickly split the 1.1 race into four echelons, with a front group of 21 riders eventually emerging as the initial breakaway. The leaders had a minute advantage heading onto the first cobbled section with 90km to go, and from there they would continue to pour on the power.

Van Emden and Dillier eventually made the split again when attacks in the breakaway started to shake it up and a group of six peeled away to form the new lead. That group swelled to nine as the peloton neared, providing the impetus for Van Emden to attack again and set off in tandem with Dillier. The duo worked well together and built the winning margin of 35 seconds with a single 13km lap to go.

"I did not want the group to come back, so I took off," Van Emden said. "I had Dillier on my wheel, and we worked well together until just before the finish. Then I started to play the game. Last Wednesday, I went for the win in Le Samyn but had to accept defeat in the sprint. I thought, 'This isn't going to happen here.'"

The duo dug deep to hold off the chase, setting up the hard-fought two-up sprint that Van Emden won. The more-experienced Dutchman forced Dillier to lead out the sprint, coming around him before the line.

"I did not want to head into the sprint because my first kick is not that fast, but when I stood on the pedals to sprint, I felt strength in my legs and overtook the normally faster Dillier," Van Emden said. "It's always nice to win this way. It helps if you've already ridden some finals as I did last Wednesday in Le Samyn. You learn from it. I am now nine years professional and it's my third win in a classic. All the other victories, I achieved in time trials."

Dillier was obviously distraught at the finish after having come so close but failing to secure the win. When Van Amden approached Diller as he lay on the ground past the finish line, the Swiss rider was not in a congratulatory mood.

"I felt really strong today, and I really wanted to take my chance," Dillier said. "I didn't hold anything back, and I was able to go with every move in the end. Van Emden and I were riding well together, but in the end, I think I could have played more of the game going into the final sprint."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:55:38
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:11
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
8Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:47
10Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:16
11Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:37
13Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:44
14Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
20Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
24Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:57
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
26Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:07
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFHuub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJames Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJoseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFLindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFGianni Bossuyt (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFCiske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFIke Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMilan Veltman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFJonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFSean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFSean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFMassimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFSven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFMichael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMaarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFDennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFMel Van Der Veekens (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFJason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFJordi Talen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFMitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFArtur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFConor Hennebry (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFAlexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFStijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNSJoris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNSAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSStephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNSBas Tietema (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
DNSRick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team

