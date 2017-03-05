Van Emden wins Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen
Dillier second in hotly contested two-up sprint
Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) took his first win of 2017 Sunday at the Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen on Sunday, making all the right moves throughout the stage before winning a two-up sprint with BMC Racing's Silvan Dillier.
Wind and rain quickly split the 1.1 race into four echelons, with a front group of 21 riders eventually emerging as the initial breakaway. The leaders had a minute advantage heading onto the first cobbled section with 90km to go, and from there they would continue to pour on the power.
Van Emden and Dillier eventually made the split again when attacks in the breakaway started to shake it up and a group of six peeled away to form the new lead. That group swelled to nine as the peloton neared, providing the impetus for Van Emden to attack again and set off in tandem with Dillier. The duo worked well together and built the winning margin of 35 seconds with a single 13km lap to go.
"I did not want the group to come back, so I took off," Van Emden said. "I had Dillier on my wheel, and we worked well together until just before the finish. Then I started to play the game. Last Wednesday, I went for the win in Le Samyn but had to accept defeat in the sprint. I thought, 'This isn't going to happen here.'"
The duo dug deep to hold off the chase, setting up the hard-fought two-up sprint that Van Emden won. The more-experienced Dutchman forced Dillier to lead out the sprint, coming around him before the line.
"I did not want to head into the sprint because my first kick is not that fast, but when I stood on the pedals to sprint, I felt strength in my legs and overtook the normally faster Dillier," Van Emden said. "It's always nice to win this way. It helps if you've already ridden some finals as I did last Wednesday in Le Samyn. You learn from it. I am now nine years professional and it's my third win in a classic. All the other victories, I achieved in time trials."
Dillier was obviously distraught at the finish after having come so close but failing to secure the win. When Van Amden approached Diller as he lay on the ground past the finish line, the Swiss rider was not in a congratulatory mood.
"I felt really strong today, and I really wanted to take my chance," Dillier said. "I didn't hold anything back, and I was able to go with every move in the end. Van Emden and I were riding well together, but in the end, I think I could have played more of the game going into the final sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:55:38
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:11
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|8
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|10
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:16
|11
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:37
|13
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:44
|14
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:57
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|26
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|32
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:07
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Gianni Bossuyt (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Ciske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Milan Veltman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Mel Van Der Veekens (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Conor Hennebry (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNS
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNS
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNS
|Bas Tietema (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNS
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy