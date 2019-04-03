Trending

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Van Dijk wins women's race

Trek-Segafredo rider solos in ahead of Bastianelli



Ellen van Dijk wins Dwars door Vlaanderen


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo)


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Ellen van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Sheyla Guiterrez (Movistar) lead a powerful breakaway


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) solos away in Dwars door Vlaanderen


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) forced to chase


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Annemiek van Vleuetn pushes the pace on the climb


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


The women's breakaway going flat out


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Nathalie Bex (Team Rogelli-Gyproc), Saartje Vandenbroucke (Team Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport), Kseniia Dobrynina (Team Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami) made up the early move


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon Sram)


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


A crash in the women's race


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)





(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Sheyla Guiterrez (Movistar)


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Annemiek van Vleuten and Marta Bastianelli lead the high-powered breakaway


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Riders pick up from a crash


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


The start of the women's race had much less fanfare than the men's.


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen gets underway


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)


Annemiek van Vleuten lines out the bunch


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) repeated her victory from a year ago at Dwars door Vlaanderen, a UCI 1.1 mid-week race that is traditionally used as preparation ahead of the weekend's Tour of Flanders. The Dutch time trial specialist made her winning move with less than 15km to go and held off a chase group to take a solo victory ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen was 108.3km between Tielt and Waregem that included some junctions with the WorldTour men's 182km route.

The women's race started later than scheduled, and to add to the delay, a crash in the women's field happened during the neutral start. The main field stopped and waited for the riders who were involved in the crash.

Those involved in the crash were Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal), Janneke Ensing (Sunweb), Maaika Boogard and Hanna Nilsson (both BTC), among others.

Organisers restarted the race, but the neutralisation set the timing of the women's race back significantly, roughly 10 minutes or more behind the expected slowest time of arrival in Waregem.

Three riders cleared the field early on: Nathalie Bex (Rogelli-Gyproc) Saartje Vandenbroucke (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Kseniia Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and then chaser Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance).

The field came back together as they approached three sharp climbs over the Kluisberg, Knokteberg and Hotond, located at the mid-point of the race. The same 15km stretch of road was used in the men's parcour.

The men's peloton was competing at the fastest-expected time of arrival, while the women's race, because of the early delays, were now racing at the slowest ETA.

The women's peloton reached the three climbs, beginning with the Kluisberg, just ahead of the men's field. In addition, two crashes that happened almost simultaneously in the women's race required emergency medical services.

Orgnaisers neutralise the men's race to avoid the two categories merging but more so, to allow for an ambulance to drive on the course to get to the crashed riders. 

The women's race continued over the Kluisberg and then the Knokteberg with the front end of the field coming back together.

The decisive breakaway of the day set off ahead of the Hotond and included Annemiek van Vleuten and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Liane Lippert and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Marta Bastianelli (Virtu), Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Kasia Niewiadoma and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar).

They raced over the Hotond with a 45-second lead.

As the lead group approached the final climbs, van Vleuten attacked over the Vossenhol, but she was quickly brought back into the fold. Attacks continued until Van Dijk made her winning move before the Nokereberg and with roughly 15km to go.

At first, she gained 20 seconds on the Nokereberg, and that pushed out to 30 as she raced over the Herlegemstraat cobbles sector with 6km to the finish line. Not even the relentless string of attacks from the chase group could put a dent in Van Dijk’s victory as she crossed the line in Waregem.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women2:42:34
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:32
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
5Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:00:36
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:03
12Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:02:06
13Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
14Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
15Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
17Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
18Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
19Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
20Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
21Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
23Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
25Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
27Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
28Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
30Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
31Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
32Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
34Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
35Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
36Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
37Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
38Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
39Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
40Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
41Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
42Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
43Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
44Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
46Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
47Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
48Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
49Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
50Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
51Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
52Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
55Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
56Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
57Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
58Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
60Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
61Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
62Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
63Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
64Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
66Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
67Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
68Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
70Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
71Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
72Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
73Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
74Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
75Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
76Lauren Creamer (Irl) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
77Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
78Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
79Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
80Daniela Da Conceição Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
81Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
82Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
83Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
85Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
87Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
88Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
89Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
90Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
91Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
92Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
93Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
94Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
95Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
96Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
97Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
98Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
99Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:27
100Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
101Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:03:32
102Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:03:41
103Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:55
DNSAlana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNSYevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFVittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFMarie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
DNFJeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMeike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFLaura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFZsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
DNFAlexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFNoemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFAnaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFEva Jonkers (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFBritt Knaven (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFIngrit Verhoeff (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFSenna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFHannah Gruber-Stadler (Aut) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFJosefine Huitfeldt (Den) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFJosie Shepherd (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam

