Dwars door Vlaanderen: Van Dijk wins women's race
Trek-Segafredo rider solos in ahead of Bastianelli
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) repeated her victory from a year ago at Dwars door Vlaanderen, a UCI 1.1 mid-week race that is traditionally used as preparation ahead of the weekend's Tour of Flanders. The Dutch time trial specialist made her winning move with less than 15km to go and held off a chase group to take a solo victory ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).
The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen was 108.3km between Tielt and Waregem that included some junctions with the WorldTour men's 182km route.
The women's race started later than scheduled, and to add to the delay, a crash in the women's field happened during the neutral start. The main field stopped and waited for the riders who were involved in the crash.
Those involved in the crash were Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal), Janneke Ensing (Sunweb), Maaika Boogard and Hanna Nilsson (both BTC), among others.
Organisers restarted the race, but the neutralisation set the timing of the women's race back significantly, roughly 10 minutes or more behind the expected slowest time of arrival in Waregem.
Three riders cleared the field early on: Nathalie Bex (Rogelli-Gyproc) Saartje Vandenbroucke (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Kseniia Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and then chaser Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance).
The field came back together as they approached three sharp climbs over the Kluisberg, Knokteberg and Hotond, located at the mid-point of the race. The same 15km stretch of road was used in the men's parcour.
The men's peloton was competing at the fastest-expected time of arrival, while the women's race, because of the early delays, were now racing at the slowest ETA.
The women's peloton reached the three climbs, beginning with the Kluisberg, just ahead of the men's field. In addition, two crashes that happened almost simultaneously in the women's race required emergency medical services.
Orgnaisers neutralise the men's race to avoid the two categories merging but more so, to allow for an ambulance to drive on the course to get to the crashed riders.
The women's race continued over the Kluisberg and then the Knokteberg with the front end of the field coming back together.
The decisive breakaway of the day set off ahead of the Hotond and included Annemiek van Vleuten and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Liane Lippert and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Marta Bastianelli (Virtu), Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Kasia Niewiadoma and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar).
They raced over the Hotond with a 45-second lead.
As the lead group approached the final climbs, van Vleuten attacked over the Vossenhol, but she was quickly brought back into the fold. Attacks continued until Van Dijk made her winning move before the Nokereberg and with roughly 15km to go.
At first, she gained 20 seconds on the Nokereberg, and that pushed out to 30 as she raced over the Herlegemstraat cobbles sector with 6km to the finish line. Not even the relentless string of attacks from the chase group could put a dent in Van Dijk’s victory as she crossed the line in Waregem.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:42:34
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:32
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:36
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:03
|12
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:06
|13
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|19
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|23
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|25
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|28
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|30
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|34
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|35
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|36
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|37
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
|38
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|39
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|41
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|42
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|43
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|44
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|46
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|47
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|48
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|49
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|50
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|51
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|52
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|56
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|57
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|58
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|60
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|64
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|66
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|67
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|68
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|70
|Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|71
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|72
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|73
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|74
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|75
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|76
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|77
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|78
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|79
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|80
|Daniela Da Conceição Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|81
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|82
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|83
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|84
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|85
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|88
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|89
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|90
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|91
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|92
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|93
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|94
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|95
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|96
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|97
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|99
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:27
|100
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|101
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:32
|102
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:03:41
|103
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:55
|DNS
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNS
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|DNF
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Aut) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Josie Shepherd (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
