Trending

Pieters wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women

Wiggle High5 take one-two with D'hoore in second

Image 1 of 9

Amy Pieters wins third Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women's race

Amy Pieters wins third Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women's race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 9

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) won Dwars door Vlaanderen for a third time

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) won Dwars door Vlaanderen for a third time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins third consecutive Dwars door Vlaanderen

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins third consecutive Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) stands on the podium

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) stands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals)

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Top three at Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women

Top three at Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race podium

Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 9

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) victory salute at Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) victory salute at Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 9

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) has once again stuck her claim on Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women winning the race for a third consecutive season. It was a great day for Wiggle High5 as their Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore raced in for second place, making it a one-two punch for the team. Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals) completed the podium in third place.

"The race was good. I think we did a good job as a team," Pieters explained in a press release. "We all rode well as a team. After the Paterberg we had a small breakaway with Amy Roberts and me, and Dani was close behind us. The later on the small local lap Dani came up to us, and then in the last kilometre and a half Jolien came back with the peloton."

The peloton split over the Kwaremont cobbles and a 12-rider lead group emerged that gained a 1:30-minute gap. They raced into the final 10km in tact with an advantage of 40-seconds over a small chasing field of roughly 25 additional riders. That gap started to fall as the riders set up for the finish, but with Pieters in the lead group, her experience in winning the race would make her tough to beat.

The gap hovered between eight and 10 seconds in the closing kilometres with the two groups finally merging together in the last two kilometres. Pieters still proved fastest, winning the sprint to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High52:39:35
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
3Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
5Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
7Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
10Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team Bms Birn
11Nina Buijsman (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
12Julia Soek (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
13Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Bms Birn
14Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
17Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
19Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
20Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
21Susanne Andersen (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
22Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
23Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Jos Feron Lady Force
24Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
25Femke Van Kessel (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
26Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Bms Birn
27Vita Heine (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
28Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
29Karen Elzing ned Jan Van Arckel
30Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
31Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
32Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
33Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
34Laura Gorter (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
35Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
36Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
38Marie Vilmann (Den) Team Bms Birn
39Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
40Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
41Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
42Pemilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
43Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
44Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
45Tamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team
46Katrine Aalerud (Nor) WV Breda Manieu.nl
47Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
48Claire Thomas (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
49Melissa Lowther (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
50Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
51Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
52Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
53Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:15
54Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:17
55Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
56Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:43
57Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:23
58Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:27
59Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
60Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
61Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
62Abigali Dentus (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
63Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
64Melissa Van Neck (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
65Ingevild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad SK
66Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
67Melanie Wotsh (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
68Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
69Laura Vainionpaa (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
70Kristin Baerland (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
71Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
72Jessica Allen (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:30
73Sara Verhaest (Bel) Maaslandster Nicheliving0:04:32
74Bianca Lust (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland0:06:52
75Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
76Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:07:03
77Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
78Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
79Julie Solvang (Nor) Grimstad SK
80Karina Fortun Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
81Caroline Torvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
82Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
83Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
85Senna Ferron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
86Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
DNFEmily Nelson (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
DNFDanielle Khan (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
DNFFatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFDaniella Verstraten (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFEmilie Bentzon (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
DNFEmilie Roe Utivk (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
DNFSilje Broll (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
DNFKristen Howard (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
DNFErin Kinnealy (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
DNFAngela Smith (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
DNFElissa Wundersitz (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
DNFSofia Erhard (Swe) Maaslandster Nicheliving
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFKathleen Sterckx (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFMarjolein Van’t Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFFrance De Potter (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFRobin Driehuijs (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
DNFKim Lahaije (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
DNFNicolien Luisterburg (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
DNFCleo Kortenhorst (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
DNFMarielle Rockland (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
DNFIngvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Grimstad SK
DNFBirgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad SK
DNFElise Andreassen (Nor) Grimstad SK
DNFMerethe Gabrielsen (Nor) Grimstad SK
DNFRuud Kristi (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
DNSChloe McConville (Aus) Australian National Team
DNSLinda Poelstra Ringlever (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl

Latest on Cyclingnews