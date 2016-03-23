Pieters wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women
Wiggle High5 take one-two with D'hoore in second
Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) has once again stuck her claim on Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women winning the race for a third consecutive season. It was a great day for Wiggle High5 as their Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore raced in for second place, making it a one-two punch for the team. Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals) completed the podium in third place.
"The race was good. I think we did a good job as a team," Pieters explained in a press release. "We all rode well as a team. After the Paterberg we had a small breakaway with Amy Roberts and me, and Dani was close behind us. The later on the small local lap Dani came up to us, and then in the last kilometre and a half Jolien came back with the peloton."
The peloton split over the Kwaremont cobbles and a 12-rider lead group emerged that gained a 1:30-minute gap. They raced into the final 10km in tact with an advantage of 40-seconds over a small chasing field of roughly 25 additional riders. That gap started to fall as the riders set up for the finish, but with Pieters in the lead group, her experience in winning the race would make her tough to beat.
The gap hovered between eight and 10 seconds in the closing kilometres with the two groups finally merging together in the last two kilometres. Pieters still proved fastest, winning the sprint to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|2:39:35
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
|5
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|10
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team Bms Birn
|11
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|12
|Julia Soek (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
|13
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Bms Birn
|14
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|17
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|19
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|20
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|21
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
|22
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|23
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Jos Feron Lady Force
|24
|Daniele Gass (Ger) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|25
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
|26
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Bms Birn
|27
|Vita Heine (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
|28
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|29
|Karen Elzing ned Jan Van Arckel
|30
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|31
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|32
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|33
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|34
|Laura Gorter (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
|35
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|36
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|38
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team Bms Birn
|39
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|40
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|41
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|42
|Pemilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|43
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|44
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|45
|Tamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) WV Breda Manieu.nl
|47
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
|48
|Claire Thomas (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|49
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|50
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|51
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|52
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|53
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:15
|54
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:17
|55
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:34
|56
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:43
|57
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:23
|58
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|59
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|60
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|61
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|62
|Abigali Dentus (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|63
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|64
|Melissa Van Neck (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|65
|Ingevild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad SK
|66
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|67
|Melanie Wotsh (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|68
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|69
|Laura Vainionpaa (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|70
|Kristin Baerland (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
|71
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|72
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:04:30
|73
|Sara Verhaest (Bel) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|0:04:32
|74
|Bianca Lust (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|0:06:52
|75
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|76
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|77
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|78
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|79
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Grimstad SK
|80
|Karina Fortun Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|81
|Caroline Torvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|82
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|83
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|85
|Senna Ferron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|86
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|DNF
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|DNF
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Great Britiain National Team
|DNF
|Fatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Daniella Verstraten (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Emilie Bentzon (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|DNF
|Emilie Roe Utivk (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|DNF
|Silje Broll (Nor) Bergen Cylcing Club
|DNF
|Kristen Howard (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Angela Smith (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Sofia Erhard (Swe) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Marjolein Van’t Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|France De Potter (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
|DNF
|Kim Lahaije (Ned) Mix1 De Jonge Renner/Liv Plantur
|DNF
|Nicolien Luisterburg (Ned) Regioteam Noord Holland
|DNF
|Cleo Kortenhorst (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
|DNF
|Marielle Rockland (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
|DNF
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Grimstad SK
|DNF
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad SK
|DNF
|Elise Andreassen (Nor) Grimstad SK
|DNF
|Merethe Gabrielsen (Nor) Grimstad SK
|DNF
|Ruud Kristi (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Mix2 Hasle-Loren Il
|DNS
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australian National Team
|DNS
|Linda Poelstra Ringlever (Ned) WV Breda Manieu.nl
