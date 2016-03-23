Image 1 of 9 Amy Pieters wins third Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women's race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 9 Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) won Dwars door Vlaanderen for a third time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins third consecutive Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) stands on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Top three at Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) victory salute at Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) has once again stuck her claim on Dwars door Vlaanderen Elite Women winning the race for a third consecutive season. It was a great day for Wiggle High5 as their Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore raced in for second place, making it a one-two punch for the team. Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals) completed the podium in third place.

"The race was good. I think we did a good job as a team," Pieters explained in a press release. "We all rode well as a team. After the Paterberg we had a small breakaway with Amy Roberts and me, and Dani was close behind us. The later on the small local lap Dani came up to us, and then in the last kilometre and a half Jolien came back with the peloton."

The peloton split over the Kwaremont cobbles and a 12-rider lead group emerged that gained a 1:30-minute gap. They raced into the final 10km in tact with an advantage of 40-seconds over a small chasing field of roughly 25 additional riders. That gap started to fall as the riders set up for the finish, but with Pieters in the lead group, her experience in winning the race would make her tough to beat.

The gap hovered between eight and 10 seconds in the closing kilometres with the two groups finally merging together in the last two kilometres. Pieters still proved fastest, winning the sprint to the line.

Full Results