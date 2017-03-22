Trending

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Lampaert parlays Quick-Step tactics to victory

Gilbert makes it a 1-2 for Belgian team

Image 1 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Yves Lampaert win Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert win Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 47

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 47

Gilbert, Lampaert and Lutsenko on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

Gilbert, Lampaert and Lutsenko on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 47

Philippe Gilbert on tyhe move in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Philippe Gilbert on tyhe move in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 47

Yves Lampaert on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

Yves Lampaert on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 47

Yves Lampaert and Philippe Gilbert celebrate Lampart's win at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert and Philippe Gilbert celebrate Lampart's win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 47

Gilbert, Lampaert and Lutsenko celebrate on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

Gilbert, Lampaert and Lutsenko celebrate on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 47

Philippe Gilbert takes second in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Philippe Gilbert takes second in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 47

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 47

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert en route to winning Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 47

The chasing group tries to get on terms with Lampaert in Dwars door Vlaanderen

The chasing group tries to get on terms with Lampaert in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 47

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 47

The peloton in action at Dwars door Vlaanderen

The peloton in action at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 47

Philippe Gilbert tucks in at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Philippe Gilbert tucks in at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 47

Alexet Lutsenko (Astana) in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Alexet Lutsenko (Astana) in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 47

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 47

Yves Lampaert attacks in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert attacks in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 47

Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac)

Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 47

Tony Gallopin (Lotto soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 47

Yves Lampaert wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Yves Lampaert wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 47

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) takes second in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) takes second in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

The lead group in the 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen

The lead group in the 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen

2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the team's 1-2

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the team's 1-2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

A dejected peloton comes inf or fifth

A dejected peloton comes inf or fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step) attacks

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) attacks

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Mat Hayman (Orica-Scott) in the breakaway

Mat Hayman (Orica-Scott) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017

The Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Benjamin Perry (Cycling Academy)

Benjamin Perry (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

The Dwars door Vlaanderen breakaway

The Dwars door Vlaanderen breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Johan Vansummeren in the AG2R La Mondiale car

Johan Vansummeren in the AG2R La Mondiale car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Krists Neilands (Cycling Academy)

Krists Neilands (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase

Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Local boy Yves Lampaert capitalised on some top tactical work by Quick-Step Floors to take a solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen. Philippe Gilbert made it a double day of glory for the Belgian team, sprinting to second place from the three-man chasing group. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) rounded off the podium, beating Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) into third place.

"For me it’s a dream that came true. It’s not that far from my home and I did a lot of recons to do this race," Lampaert said. "To win, for me it’s a fantastic gift that I can give to the team and thanks to everybody."

Quick-Step had two cards to play in the finale and found themselves with a royal flush when it came down to the crunch. Lampaert laid the heavy groundwork on the final climbs before an attack from Gilbert on the Paterberg forced the race-winning split. Lampaert was one of the only riders who had the legs to follow Gilbert, along with Lutsenko and Durbridge.

The quartet worked well together, pulling out a gap of over a minute, which was helped by a lack of co-operation behind. Even with 10 kilometres remaining, it became clear that the winner of the race would come from the four out front. They worked well together until Gilbert finally broke ranks on the final stretch of cobbles.

No sooner was Gilbert brought back than Lampaert made his own move. Lampaert, who missed most of the Classics last season after injuring his Achilles when his girlfriend accidentally ran into him with a shopping trolley, had to fight hard to build the gap but he knew the roads and eventually won by 37 seconds over his teammate.

How it happened

There was a somber start to the day as the riders and public honoured the victims of last year's terror attack in Brussels with a minute's silence. The attacks happened on the eve of last year's race and provided the lingering concern would mark the entire Classics programme in Belgium. This year, the general atmosphere, while reflective, was more buoyant than that of 12 months ago.

The racing got underway with clear skies above and the riders were ready to get down to business quickly. Right from the get-go, riders were trying to break free of the peloton as a barrage of moves came off the front. After more than 30 kilometres of racing, a solid break formed with Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Ivan Savitsky (Gazprom - Rusvelo), Lawrence Naesen (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida).

With Quick-Step Floors happy to control things on the front, they allowed the six men a healthy advantage of almost six minutes at one stage, before bringing it down to much closer to five minutes. That didn't last long though and Quick-Step upped the pace as they approached the first of 12 climbs the Nieuwe Kwaremont. By that point, only three minutes separated the escapees from the charging peloton.

While the leaders did their best to hold off the inevitable, the battle for Belgian supremacy began behind. Lotto Soudal's former winner Jelle Wallays, or Speedy Wally as he's affectionately known by his fans, punched a hole in the air by charging up the second climb of the day, the Kattenberg. He never got too far ahead of the peloton but the pressure brought the gap down to 1:33, having been at just over two minutes only moments before.

Sensing the catch was not too far away, Van Bilsen tried a number of fruitless moves but he could do nothing to halt the tide of the peloton washing over them. After Wallays did some damage, Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors). Gilbert's move killed two birds with one stone by splitting the peloton and all but ending the day of the escapees.

Joining Gilbert in his band of brothers were Wallays, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns (BMC), Mat Hayman, Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), Mike Teunissen (Sunweb), Dylan Groenewegen, Amund Jansen (LottoNl-Jumbo), Matti Breschel, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis).

Notable absences from that move were Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) accelerated hard in front of the peloton on the Taaienberg, only to find some watchdogs neutralising his efforts. Despite some work from Bahrain-Merida, the gap grew up to 45 seconds when approaching the Oude Kwaremont. Lutsenko and Lampaert were setting the pace on the long cobbled climb.

The Paterberg turned out to be Quick-Step Floors' battleground. In front, Lampaert led the first part of the climb before teammate Gilbert accelerated on the final section of the short but steep cobbled climb. Durbridge, Lutsenko and Lampaert were the only riders who managed to keep up with the Belgian champion.

Back in the peloton, there was another attack featuring Stybar and Terpstra. The other teams were left without an answer. Terpstra and Lampaert bridged up with the nine remaining riders of the former lead group. Further back, a group of 15 riders was coming closer. On the tenth climb of the day, the Vossenhol climb, the two chase groups came together and formed a peloton of 26 riders. The four leaders were co-operating perfectly and kept the first peloton at 45 seconds on the Vossenhol climb.

With little co-operation in the chasing bunch, the four leaders were allowed to extend and hold their lead. Quick-Step had the upper hand with two in the key move, and Gilbert and Lampaert did their best to soften up the other escapees. Gilbert struck first with a move on the final stretch of cobbles, Herlegemstraat. He was brought back but Lampaert was quick to react and made his own move soon after.

As Gilbert sat on the back, Durbridge and Lutsenko tried to catch the young Belgian. It looked like they might just do it but they appeared to give up when another injection of pace from Lampaert increased the distance.

Quick-Step almost always turns up to a race with plenty of options, but often they fail to convert that into victory. On this occasion, it the team managed to play it spot on and Lampaert ground out his first individual win since the 2015 season.

"Dit is nu hoe het geluk van een koersmens eruit ziet". @yveslampaert wint @DwarsdrVlaander! #DDV pic.twitter.com/aN8JR7c1wc

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:47:26
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
9Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
12Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
20Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
22Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:35
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:54
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
32Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
36Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
40Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
49Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
52Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
56Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
57Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
58Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
63Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
64Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
65Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
66Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
69Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
73Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
75Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
77Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
79Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
82Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
84Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
87Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
90Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
92Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
93Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:13
94Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:32
95Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
98Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
100Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
101Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
103Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
104Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
105Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
107Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
109Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
112Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
113Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
116Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
118Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
119Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
121Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
123Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
124Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
126Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
127Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
128Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
129Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
130Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
132Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
133Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
135Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
137Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
138Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:41
139Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
140Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:53
141Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:08:44
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
146Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
147Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
149Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
150Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
151Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
152Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
153Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
154Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
155Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:21
156Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
157Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
158Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
159Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
161Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
162Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIon Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

