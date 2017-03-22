Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights - Video

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Quick-Step Floors team was the master of the 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen after filling the top two spots on the podium.

Yves Lampaert capitalised on a move set-up by teammate Philippe Gilbert to attack with more than five kilometres remaining. The Belgian proved uncatchable and crossed the line with almost 40 seconds advantage on the chasers.

Gilbert bided his time in the second group on the road and went on to outkick his two companions in the final run to the line to claim second place. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) claimed third place while Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) just missed out on the podium spots.

