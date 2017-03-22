Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights - Video
Lampaert solos to victory
The Quick-Step Floors team was the master of the 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen after filling the top two spots on the podium.
Yves Lampaert capitalised on a move set-up by teammate Philippe Gilbert to attack with more than five kilometres remaining. The Belgian proved uncatchable and crossed the line with almost 40 seconds advantage on the chasers.
Gilbert bided his time in the second group on the road and went on to outkick his two companions in the final run to the line to claim second place. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) claimed third place while Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) just missed out on the podium spots.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy