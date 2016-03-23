Image 1 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 106 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) on his way to tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 106 Loïc Vliegen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 106 Yohann Gene (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 106 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 106 Luka Mezgec (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 106 Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 106 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 106 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) asks the rider to come through for a turn at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 106 Bryan Coquard was wearing DMT's 'Converse' shoes today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 106 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 106 Nikolas Maes leading the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 106 Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Kevin Van Melsen was the last man standing from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 106 Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) riding to ninth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 106 Belgian champions Preben van Hecke (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 106 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 106 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 106 Bryan Coquard, Jens Debusschere and Edward Theuns on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 106 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 106 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) attacks Dwars door Vlaanderen with 8.7km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) celebrates with a teammate after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 106 Tinkoff's Oscar Gatto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 106 BMC's Lois Vliegen near the end of the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 106 Terpstra attacks near the end of Dward door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 106 Dries Devenyns and Nikolas Maes at Dward door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 106 Dries Devenyns and Nikolas Maes at Dward door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 106 Tiesj Bennoot, Luke Durbridge,Giacomo Nizzolo and Nikola Maes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 106 Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 106 Nils Politt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 106 Filippo Pozzato and Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 106 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 106 Fernando Gaviria was in with a chance at the finish of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 106 Lotto Soudal attacks again near the end of the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) and Bryan Coquard bear down on the finish line at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins Dward door Vlaanderen by a bike throw over Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins Dward door Vlaanderen by a bike throw over Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins Dward door Vlaanderen by a bike throw over Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins Dward door Vlaanderen by a bike throw over Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 106 Greg van Avermaet's attack held until 300 metres to go at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 106 BMC rode agrresively through the entire race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 106 Niki Terpstra attacks near the end of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 106 Jens Keukeleire leads a select group near the finale. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 106 Nils Politt powers a late move at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 106 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) leads a select group near the finale. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 106 BMC's Loic Vliegen attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 106 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) celebrates with a teammate after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Jonas Rickaert (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Mike Teunissen and Jonas Rickaert in the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 106 Florian Senechal (Cofidis) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) crashed in a corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 106 Florian Senechal (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 106 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) looks for a smooth path through the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Jonas Rickaert (Topsport) try to bridge to the leaders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 106 Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-Greenedge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Jonas Rickaert (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 106 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) driving the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 106 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Jonas Rickaert (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 106 Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 106 The 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 106 Riders take a moment of silence for the mourning of the terrorist attacks in Brussels before the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 106 Riders ready to start the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 106 Belgium flag with black ribbon pinned to it to mourn the terrorist attacks in Brussels on Tuesday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 106 Katusha wearing black ribbons to mourn the bombings in Brussels the day earlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 106 AG2R La Mondiale rider wearing black ribbon to mourn the terrorist attack in Brussels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 106 Dwars door Vlaanderen start line - riders ready to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 106 Dwars door Vlaanderen started in Roeselare City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 106 Etixx-QuickStep's Niki Terpstra at Dwars door Vlaanderen has a black ribbon symbolizing mourning for the bombings in Brussels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 106 BMC at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 106 The breakaway at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 106 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 106 The riders were working well together in the move at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 106 A breakaway during Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 106 A breakaway sets off at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 106 Preben Van Hecke in the field at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 106 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) on the start line at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 106 Riders' signatures after signing in to Dwars door Vlaanderen in Roeselare City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 106 A moment of silence in mourning the terrorist attacks in Brussels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 106 Roeselare City and the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 106 The small four-rider Movistar team makes it way to the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 106 Roeselare City and the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 106 Riders prepare to start the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 106 Roeselare City start line for Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 106 Roeselare City, flags are at half mass in mourning for the bombings in Brussels the day before (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 106 Roeselare City hosts spectators for the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 106 Riders line up at the start line in Roeselare City for Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 106 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise's Pieter Vanspreybrouk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 106 The start of Dwars door Vlaanderen was wet and overcast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 106 AG2R La Mondiale's Quentin Jauregui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 106 AG2R La Mondiale's Quentin Jauregui speaks with his team director (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 106 Team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 106 BMC Racing on the sign-in stage in Roeselare City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 106 Lotto's Pim Ligthart at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) made his first win of 2016 a big one, taking out a hectic bunch sprint in a photo finish ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

On a day marked by mourning for the victims of the Brussels bombings, the Belgians could celebrate their resilience with Debuscchere's success. The Lotto Soudal rider rode a cagey finale, biding his time as the peloton caught late attacker Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in sight of the line.

Fernando Gaviria started the sprint perhaps too early, and after his Etixx-Quickstep team did much of the chasing he finished a distant 10th. Debusschere blasted up the left side, carrying a huge turn of speed to pass Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo), Filippo Pozzato (Southeast) and finally Theuns and Coquard, all in the final 100 metres.

It was an uncomfortable experience for the peloton to race in light of the serious nature of the attacks on the country by terrorists, and Debusschere reflected on the feeling of grief that afflicted the country.

"I'm really satisfied with this victory, but you cannot be deeply happy at the moment. I think everyone in Belgium is shocked and don't feel 100 percent in these times. I'm satisfied I could take the victory because I've worked hard for this. I hope everyone can pick up our lives again, and get back to their jobs like they used to do, I hope they get through this really quick."

Debusschere seemed an unlikely winner as the peloton rounded the final corner with Trek-Segafredo leading out last year's runner-up Edward Theuns ahead. The former Belgian champion was outside of the top 10 as they closed in on Van Avermaet and he had to come from a long way back. The sprint seemed to go on forever, as Gaviria hit the front with 200m to go but quickly faded. Coquard hit out with 100m to go and started to prepare his victory salute only to see the red blur of Debusschere flying past on his left.

"I didn't expect to pass everyone. I was hoping for a podium coming out of the last corner because I was so far away. I could manage to go to the front and win, so that's super nice."

How it unfolded

The peloton was not in full force for the start of the 199.7km route from Roeselare to Waregem, as a number of riders were waylaid by travel difficulties resulting from the bombing of the Zaventem airport in Brussels. The entire Giant-Alpecin team withdrew because only three of their riders were available to start, and Movistar were down to four.

Two riders didn't start: Gerald Ciolek (Stolting) due to illness and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) due to an injury to his Achilles tendon. A total of 161 riders rolled off the line after a moment of silence, most of them wearing black armbands for the bombing victims.

A rapid start to the race meant the breakaway took some kilometres to form, but after half an hour of flat-out riding the peloton was ready for a rest and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Alex Kirsch (Stölting Service Group), Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) were allowed to go free.

The six quickly built up a lead of almost eight minutes, but as they entered the second half of the race, filled with cobbled climbs and sections of pave, the leaders began to suffer.

The back-to-back Kattenberg and Holleweg with 90km to go halved the advantage of the leaders, while unsuccessful attacks from the peloton by Preben van Hecke and Kevin Van Bilsen started to drive wedges into the peloton behind.

Etixx-Quickstep worked diligently to control the pace, bringing back the attackers and steadily reeling in the leaders down to just over three minutes at the Haaghoek section of cobbles.

But an attack from Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) put a spanner in the works, and though he nearly crashed in a sharp left turn, he pulled out enough of a gap to be tempting to those wishing to form a second move.

Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen) came across, and soon after former u23 time trial world champion Luke Durbridge flew across, making it three chasers gaining steadily on the six leaders between the Berendries and the Valkenberg climbs.

The chasing peloton was in tatters, but the gaps between the leaders and the next group were both shrinking, though the trio with Durbridge was slowly clawing its way toward the leaders.

The Eikenberg and Taaienberg with 60km to go began to crack the lead group, with Gougeard losing contact first, and Boev joining soon after. Up over the Oude Kwaremont with 35km to go, Van Melsen left his previous companions behind and forged ahead alone with four climbs still remaining.

On the Paterburg, the long line of riders in the third group started to make contact with the chasers in the second group, and new attacks formed including Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) with Durbridge, Teunissen and Rickaert sweeping up Kirsch along the way.

But a group led by Van Avermaet was not giving up, and worked to claw back a gap of less than a minute to the larger group ahead. At the Holstraat with 15km to go the leaders were Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quickstep), Durbridge, Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18), Giacomo Nizzolo, Loic Vliegen (BMC), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and a tenacious Van Melsen, who had been swept up by the chasers.

A lack of cooperation in the leading group led to all of the groups within shouting distance coming together with 10km to go. With just the Nokereberg standing between them and the finish line, there was little impetus to attack until Van Avermaet launched his move with just under 9km to go.

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner opened up an impressive gap, and flew around the turns to gain a dozen seconds on the chase on the Nokereberg and it seemed he was en route to yet another win this year, but a furious chase by Etixx-Quickstep and Trek-Segafredo put paid to his efforts.

Trek-Segafredo led into the final turn with three riders at the fore, and seemed only to lead out young favourite Fernando Gaviria, but the distance and heavy racing schedule seem to have sapped the Colombian's speed, and his sprint fizzled as soon as it started. Coquard, in his first race back from injury, put in a surprising bid for victory, but started to celebrate too soon and was pipped on the line by Debusschere.

Full Results