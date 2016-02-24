Trending

Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

Champions 1945 to 2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2014Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
2012Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
2010Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
2005Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
2004Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
2001Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones
1999Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
1994Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1990Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi
1988John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1987Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1984Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1983Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1982Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1980Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen
1979Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
1976Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.
1974Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1973Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria
1971No race held
1970Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
1968Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1967Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1965Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas
1964Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier
1963Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
1961Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria
1960Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1959Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1958André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
1957Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1956Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1954Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1953Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
1951Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1950André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1949Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1948André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1947Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson

Latest on Cyclingnews