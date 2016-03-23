Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights - Video
Debusschere gives Belgium something to smile about
Related Articles
Debusschere wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
Dwars door Vlaanderen: Debusschere wins one day after Belgian horror-day
Coquard pipped in sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Thwaites continues Classics form in Dwars door Vlaanderen
Durbridge hopes Dwars door Vlaanderen showing is a sign of things to come
On a a national day of mourning for the victims of terrorist bombs in Brussels, the Belgians were given something to celebrate with the victory of former national champion Jens Debusschere in Dwars door Vlaanderen.
The Lotto Soudal rider had to come from the back of a reduced peloton as it caught late attacker Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), but surged to the front just at the line, denying Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) who was already preparing to celebrate his victory.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy