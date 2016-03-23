Dwars door Vlaanderen highlights - Video

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wins the 2016 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On a a national day of mourning for the victims of terrorist bombs in Brussels, the Belgians were given something to celebrate with the victory of former national champion Jens Debusschere in Dwars door Vlaanderen.

The Lotto Soudal rider had to come from the back of a reduced peloton as it caught late attacker Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), but surged to the front just at the line, denying Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) who was already preparing to celebrate his victory.