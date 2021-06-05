Trending

Van den Broek-Blaak wins Dwars door het Hageland

By

Majerus, Wiebes round out podium behind solo escapee

Image 1 of 3

Netherlands Chantal Blaak of Team SD Worx celebrates victory as she crosses the finish line of the Dwars Door Het Hageland one day cycling race the fourth race of the Bingoal Cycling Cup 180kms from Aarschot to Diest on June 5 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBS Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBSBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Dwars door het Hageland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 3

Dutch Chantal Blaak of Team SD Worx and Dutch Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM celebrate on the podium of the Dwars Door Het Hageland one day cycling race fourth race of the Bingoal Cycling Cup 180km from Aarschot to Diest Saturday 05 June 2021 BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak salutes with Lorena Wiebes on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 3

Luxembourgian Christine Majerus of Team SD Worx Dutch Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM and Belgian Lotte Kopecky pictured in action during the Dwars Door Het Hageland one day cycling race fourth race of the Bingoal Cycling Cup 180km from Aarschot to Diest Saturday 05 June 2021 BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Christine Majerus beats Lorena Wiebes for second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:14:12
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:36
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 0:00:37
6Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
7Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
11Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:43
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
13Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:46
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
16Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
17Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
18Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
19Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
20Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
21Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:00:50
22Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:53
24Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:00:55
25Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:00:58
26Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:59
27Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
28Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:01:02
29Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:22
30Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:27
31Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:56
32Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
33Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:51
34Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:54
35Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
36Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:04:56
37Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
38Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
39Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:04:59
40Denise Betsema (Ned)
41Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
42Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:05:01
43Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
45Alicia Franck (Bel)
46Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:05
47Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:10
48Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
49Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:06:31
50Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:46
51Fem Van Empel (Ned)
52Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
53Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
54Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:52
55Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
56Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
57Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
58Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
59Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
60Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
61Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
62Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
63Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
65Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
66Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
67Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
69Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
70Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
71Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:07:02
72Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:07:03
73Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:07:06
74Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 0:07:14
75Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:08:03
76Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:47
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNF1501996785028 Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
DNFMarie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFLeonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
DNFSilvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
DNFMatilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFMaike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
DNFMylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFMargarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFBritt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
DNFAnna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFJinse Peeters (Bel) Plantur-Pura
DNFEllen Feytens (Bel)
DNFEmily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
DNFMarith Vanhove (Bel)
DNFApril Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFLisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFMarion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFNora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFCaroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFRosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFJulie Brouwers (Bel)
DNFAnnemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
DNFEllen Van Loy (Bel)
DNFGloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFSanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
DNFMari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
DNFStella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFLucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFEmma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
DNFCamilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
DNFAnna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
DNFLenny Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFFien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFVictoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFNoa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFMarthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
DNFLieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNSMarijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews