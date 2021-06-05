Van den Broek-Blaak wins Dwars door het Hageland
By Cyclingnews
Majerus, Wiebes round out podium behind solo escapee
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3:14:12
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:36
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|0:00:37
|6
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:43
|12
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|13
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:46
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|17
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|20
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|21
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:00:50
|22
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:53
|24
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:00:55
|25
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:00:58
|26
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:00:59
|27
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|28
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:02
|29
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:22
|30
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:27
|31
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:56
|32
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|33
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:51
|34
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:54
|35
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|36
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:04:56
|37
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|39
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:59
|40
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|41
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|42
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:05:01
|43
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|45
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|46
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:05
|47
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:10
|48
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|49
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:06:31
|50
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|51
|Fem Van Empel (Ned)
|52
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|54
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:52
|55
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|56
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|58
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|59
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|60
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|61
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|62
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|63
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|65
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|67
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|69
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|70
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|71
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:07:02
|72
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:07:03
|73
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:07:06
|74
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|0:07:14
|75
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:08:03
|76
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:47
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|1501996785028 Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Eefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|DNF
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|DNF
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Ellen Feytens (Bel)
|DNF
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Marith Vanhove (Bel)
|DNF
|April Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|DNF
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|DNF
|Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|DNF
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|DNF
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|DNF
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNS
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
