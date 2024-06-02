Dwars door de Westhoek - Kathrin Schweinberger wins after breakaway with Lauretta Hanson

Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit-WNT) beat breakaway companion Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) in the final sprint to win the 2024 Dwars door de Westhoek.

The duo had broken away in the closing laps and held off the chasing group to take the win. Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) put in a strong sprint to take third place.

"It really really means a lot for me to win today," Schweinberger said after the finish.

"It's my first victory in Belgium, I have a few second places and a few third places so I was doubting a little bit if I could win a race ever, but today I proved myself wrong that I can win a race and it's really a booster for me now."

It was a tough day on the bike, with Lidl-Trek driving the pace in the wind on the exposed sections.

"We had to be in front at the beginning and it was a really big fight with a few crashes also," Schweinberger said. "It was a hard race, but it was also a really nice race."

"They [Lidl-Trek] were riding a really good pace and sometimes they went to the front all together and made it really hard. At the end, we knew the attacks would start and we tried to follow. Luckily one worked out that I was in and we worked really well together and we came to the finish together."

Five WorldTour teams were present at the 134km race starting and finishing in Boezinge. The early part of the day was characterised by three rolling laps including the Monteberg climb. The wind was a factor for most of the day and Lidl-Trek took the initiative early and drove the pace on, splitting the peloton into several groups.

In the closing stages, Hanson and Schweinberger made their move off the front, chased by a group of eight which included three of Hanson's team-mates and one for Schweinberger. The pair had a lead of just over half a minute heading into the final 10 kilometres, with a larger peloton around two minutes further back.

The duo's lead extended heading into the closing kilometres as the appetite waned behind, it became clear that the race would be fought for between them.

Schweinberger led out the sprint, taking advantage of a smooth bit of road on the cobbled final straight. Hanson was unable to come around and the Austrian held on to take her first win of the season. Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) won the sprint from the chasing group to take third.