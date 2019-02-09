Cant wins Krawatencross
Betsema second, Sels third
Elite Women: Lille - Lille
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:45:37
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:02
|3
|Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:03
|4
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:07
|5
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:00:45
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:54
|7
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:55
|8
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:25
|9
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 777
|0:01:38
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 777
|0:01:40
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:01:45
|12
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:01:52
|13
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Steylaerts - 777
|0:02:23
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:02:31
|15
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:02:35
|16
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:02:36
|17
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:03:14
|18
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:22
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:28
|20
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta Cx Team
|0:03:35
|21
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)
|0:03:45
|22
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:04:12
|23
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:04:14
|24
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:04:19
|25
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:04:33
|26
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:35
|27
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:09
|28
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:05:38
|29
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare
|0:05:39
|30
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:05:47
|31
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:05:51
|32
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:52
|33
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:06:06
|34
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:06:13
|35
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:06:18
|36
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:06:35
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)
|0:06:42
|38
|Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)
|0:07:13
|39
|Lotte Jacobs (Ned)
|0:07:25
|40
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:07:53
|41
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:08:02
|42
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:08:03
|43
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:08:13
|44
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|0:08:27
|45
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:08:35
|46
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|0:08:41
|47
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:08:46
|48
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:08:58
|49
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:09:08
|50
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|-2 laps
|51
|Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spa)
|-2 laps
|52
|Lisette Schoon (Ned)
|-2 laps
|53
|Diana Steffenhagen (Ger)
|-2 laps
|54
|Lina Beirinckx (Bel)
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|DNF
|Laetitia Maus (Lux)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy