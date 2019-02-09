Trending

Cant wins Krawatencross

Betsema second, Sels third

Sanne Cant (Belgium) wins her third consecutive cyclo-cross world title in Bogense

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:45:37
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:02
3Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:03
4Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:00:07
5Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:45
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:54
7Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:55
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:25
9Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:01:38
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 7770:01:40
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:01:45
12Manon Bakker (Ned)0:01:52
13Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:02:23
14Helen Wyman (GBr)0:02:31
15Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:02:35
16Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:02:36
17Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)0:03:14
18Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:22
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:28
20Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta Cx Team0:03:35
21Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)0:03:45
22Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:12
23Anna Kay (GBr)0:04:14
24Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:04:19
25Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:04:33
26Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:35
27Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:05:09
28Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:05:38
29Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:05:39
30Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:05:47
31Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:05:51
32Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:52
33Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:06:06
34Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:06:13
35Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:06:18
36Shana Maes (Bel)0:06:35
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)0:06:42
38Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)0:07:13
39Lotte Jacobs (Ned)0:07:25
40Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:07:53
41Julie Brouwers (Bel)0:08:02
42Emily Werner (USA)0:08:03
43Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:08:13
44Didi De Vries (Ned)0:08:27
45Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)0:08:35
46Tess Van Loy (Bel)0:08:41
47Rebecca Gross (USA)0:08:46
48Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:08:58
49Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:09:08
50Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)-2 laps
51Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spa)-2 laps
52Lisette Schoon (Ned)-2 laps
53Diana Steffenhagen (Ger)-2 laps
54Lina Beirinckx (Bel)-3 laps
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned)
DNFLaetitia Maus (Lux)

