Compton overcomes first lap crash to win in Baal
American leads DVV Trofee
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek
|0:43:43
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era-Circus
|0:00:48
|3
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:57
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:02
|5
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:04
|6
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:10
|7
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:18
|8
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:50
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:51
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:52
|11
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex-Verge Sport
|0:02:19
|12
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:02:27
|13
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:02:32
|14
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|0:02:34
|15
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:03:05
|16
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:20
|17
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:03:22
|18
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:03:43
|19
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:47
|20
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:05:18
|21
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:05:40
|22
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:05:44
|23
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:06:11
|24
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:06:39
|25
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:06:47
|26
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:07:17
|27
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:07:30
|28
|Asia Zontone (Ita)
|0:08:23
|29
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:08:44
|30
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)
|0:09:16
|31
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:09:55
|32
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:10:05
|33
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:10:27
|34
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:10:33
|35
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:11:05
|36
|Gaia Realini (Ita)
|0:11:32
|37
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|38
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|39
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|40
|Erin Mitchell (Aus)
|41
|Lana Van Hool (Bel)
|DNF
|Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra)
