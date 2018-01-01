Trending

Compton overcomes first lap crash to win in Baal

American leads DVV Trofee

Katie Compton (Trek) leading during lap 1

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek0:43:43
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era-Circus0:00:48
3Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:00:57
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:01:02
5Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:04
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:10
7Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:01:18
8Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:50
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:51
10Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:52
11Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex-Verge Sport0:02:19
12Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:02:27
13Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:32
14Thalita De Jong (Ned)0:02:34
15Marianne Vos (Ned)0:03:05
16Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:20
17Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:03:22
18Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:43
19Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:47
20Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:05:18
21Manon Bakker (Ned)0:05:40
22Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:05:44
23Anna Kay (GBr)0:06:11
24Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:06:39
25Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)0:06:47
26Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:07:17
27Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:07:30
28Asia Zontone (Ita)0:08:23
29Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:08:44
30Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)0:09:16
31Shana Maes (Bel)0:09:55
32Natalie Tapias (USA)0:10:05
33Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:10:27
34Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:10:33
35Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:11:05
36Gaia Realini (Ita)0:11:32
37Tess Van Loy (Bel)
38Siobhan Kelly (Can)
39Jet Wildeman (Ned)
40Erin Mitchell (Aus)
41Lana Van Hool (Bel)
DNFAxelle Dubau Prevot (Fra)

