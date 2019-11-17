Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekend
Dutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
Elite women: Hamme - Hamme
Report
Annemarie Worst (777) made it a weekend to remember, winning the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee- Flandriencross for a second time in two years, 24 hours after raising her arms in Tabor in the World Cup.
Like many of the other big names, the 23-year-old Dutchwoman made the trip from the Czech Republic to race again in Hamme, in north Belgium, for the second round of the DVV Trofee.
Worst got the better of world champion and home rider Sanne Cant, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus), who placed second in Tabor, rounded out the podium.
The women covered five laps of a fast course in Hamme. On the first lap, Worst went clear with Cant and Alvarado, and they were joined by Kastelijn on the second lap.
Ellen Van Loy also joined towards the end of that lap but was soon dropped. However, after a long chase she made her way back into contention towards the end of the penultimate lap. A lull in the pace at the start of the last lap allowed Aniek van Alphen back in, too.
The group stayed together until a climbing hairpin, where Worst put in a big acceleration. She carved out a small lead through the tight corners and straight sections before holding it through the twisting wooded section at the end.
Cant, who had given chase all along, had to settle for second as Worst launched one last sprint for the line to make sure, while Alvarado beat Kastelijn.
Worst now takes the lead in the DVV Trofee series, having finished second behind Kastelijn in the opening round of the Koppenbergcross two weeks ago.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:40:28
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:03
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:00:06
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:00:07
|5
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:00:19
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:24
|7
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel)
|0:00:26
|8
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:27
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:00:34
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:00:37
|11
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:00:38
|12
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|0:00:43
|13
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:00:47
|14
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:01:25
|15
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:01:49
|16
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:02:06
|17
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:02:57
|18
|Esther Van der Burg (Ned)
|19
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:03:23
|20
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
|0:03:31
|21
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:03:36
|22
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:03:58
|23
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:04:01
|24
|Marie Schreiber (Lux)
|0:04:21
|25
|Mirthe Van den Brande (Bel)
|0:04:30
|26
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:04:31
|27
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:04:47
|28
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|0:05:03
|29
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:05:11
|30
|Kim Van de Putte (Bel)
|0:05:17
|31
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:05:24
|32
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|0:05:36
|33
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|34
|Abigail Yates (USA)
|0:05:41
|35
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:06:04
|36
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|0:06:05
|37
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|0:06:25
|38
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|0:06:33
|39
|Diana Steffenhagen (Ger)
|0:06:48
|40
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|0:07:08
|41
|Laetitia Maus (Lux)
|0:07:10
|42
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|0:07:11
|43
|Cassidy Hickey (USA)
|0:07:31
|44
|Daria Fomina (Rus)
|0:08:03
|45
|Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
|0:08:11
|46
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|-1 lap
|DNS
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
