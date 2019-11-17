Trending

Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekend

Dutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee

Report

Annemarie Worst (777) made it a weekend to remember, winning the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee- Flandriencross for a second time in two years, 24 hours after raising her arms in Tabor in the World Cup. 

Like many of the other big names, the 23-year-old Dutchwoman made the trip from the Czech Republic to race again in Hamme, in north Belgium, for the second round of the DVV Trofee. 

Worst got the better of world champion and home rider Sanne Cant, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus), who placed second in Tabor, rounded out the podium. 

The women covered five laps of a fast course in Hamme. On the first lap, Worst went clear with Cant and Alvarado, and they were joined by Kastelijn on the second lap. 

Ellen Van Loy also joined towards the end of that lap but was soon dropped. However, after a long chase she made her way back into contention towards the end of the penultimate lap. A lull in the pace at the start of the last lap allowed Aniek van Alphen back in, too.

The group stayed together until a climbing hairpin, where Worst put in a big acceleration. She carved out a small lead through the tight corners and straight sections before holding it through the twisting wooded section at the end. 

Cant, who had given chase all along, had to settle for second as Worst launched one last sprint for the line to make sure, while Alvarado beat Kastelijn. 

Worst now takes the lead in the DVV Trofee series, having finished second behind Kastelijn in the opening round of the Koppenbergcross two weeks ago.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 0:40:28
2Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:00:03
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 0:00:06
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 0:00:07
5Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:00:19
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:00:24
7Kim Van de Steene (Bel) 0:00:26
8Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:27
9Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:00:34
10Loes Sels (Bel) 0:00:37
11Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:38
12Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:00:43
13Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:00:47
14Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 0:01:25
15Anne Terpstra (Ned) 0:01:49
16Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 0:02:06
17Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:02:57
18Esther Van der Burg (Ned)
19Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:03:23
20Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) 0:03:31
21Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:03:36
22Axelle Bellaert (Bel) 0:03:58
23Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:04:01
24Marie Schreiber (Lux) 0:04:21
25Mirthe Van den Brande (Bel) 0:04:30
26Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:04:31
27Elodie Kuijper (Ned) 0:04:47
28Lise Van Wunsel (Bel) 0:05:03
29Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) 0:05:11
30Kim Van de Putte (Bel) 0:05:17
31Shannon Mallory (USA) 0:05:24
32Kaia Schmid (USA) 0:05:36
33Katja Freeburn (USA)
34Abigail Yates (USA) 0:05:41
35Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:06:04
36Hannah Van Boven (Ned) 0:06:05
37Kiona Dhont (Bel) 0:06:25
38Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned) 0:06:33
39Diana Steffenhagen (Ger) 0:06:48
40Tess Van Loy (Bel) 0:07:08
41Laetitia Maus (Lux) 0:07:10
42Naomi De Roeck (Bel) 0:07:11
43Cassidy Hickey (USA) 0:07:31
44Daria Fomina (Rus) 0:08:03
45Lies´L Schevenels (Bel) 0:08:11
46Jolien Verschueren (Bel) -1 lap
DNSMaud Kaptheijns (Ned)

