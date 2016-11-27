Pidcock takes Flandriencross Hamme juniors win
Turner and Vandeputte round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:41:34
|2
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:03
|3
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:18
|4
|Louis Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:22
|5
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:00:27
|6
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:00:52
|7
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:00:53
|8
|Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|9
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|10
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:01:16
|11
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|12
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:01:30
|13
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:01:33
|14
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|15
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|0:01:35
|16
|Joren Thys (Bel)
|0:01:37
|17
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:01:46
|18
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:01:52
|19
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:01:54
|20
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:57
|21
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:02:20
|22
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|0:02:33
|23
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel)
|0:02:38
|24
|Lloyd Sprangers (Bel)
|0:02:42
|25
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:02:44
|26
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:02:47
|27
|Jason Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:02:48
|28
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel)
|0:03:00
|29
|Lander Tibackx (Bel)
|0:03:07
|30
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|0:03:15
|31
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|0:03:26
|32
|Arne Santy (Bel)
|0:03:29
|33
|Kevin Goguen (USA)
|34
|Thijs Christiaens (Bel)
|0:03:59
|35
|François Hyon (Fra)
|0:04:09
|36
|Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel)
|0:04:29
|37
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel)
|0:05:06
|38
|Grégory Careme (Bel)
|0:05:39
|39
|Nolan Brunner (USA)
|40
|Aaron Logie (Bel)
|41
|Marvin De Bondt (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy