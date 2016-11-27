Trending

Pidcock takes Flandriencross Hamme juniors win

Turner and Vandeputte round out podium

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:41:34
2Ben Turner (GBr)0:00:03
3Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:18
4Louis Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:22
5Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:00:27
6Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:00:52
7Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)0:00:53
8Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
9Len Dejonghe (Bel)
10Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:01:16
11Andres Verdonck (Bel)
12Thomas Mein (GBr)0:01:30
13Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:01:33
14Jens Clynhens (Bel)
15Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)0:01:35
16Joren Thys (Bel)0:01:37
17Sander De Vet (Bel)0:01:46
18Julian Siemons (Bel)0:01:52
19Jarne De Meyer (Bel)0:01:54
20Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:01:57
21Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:02:20
22Brent Braes (Bel)0:02:33
23Loeka Verdonck (Bel)0:02:38
24Lloyd Sprangers (Bel)0:02:42
25Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:02:44
26Sam Noel (USA)0:02:47
27Jason Van Compernolle (Bel)0:02:48
28Kwinten Stuer (Bel)0:03:00
29Lander Tibackx (Bel)0:03:07
30Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)0:03:15
31Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:03:26
32Arne Santy (Bel)0:03:29
33Kevin Goguen (USA)
34Thijs Christiaens (Bel)0:03:59
35François Hyon (Fra)0:04:09
36Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel)0:04:29
37Seppe Bekaert (Bel)0:05:06
38Grégory Careme (Bel)0:05:39
39Nolan Brunner (USA)
40Aaron Logie (Bel)
41Marvin De Bondt (Bel)

