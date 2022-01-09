Trending

Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national title

Van Kessel takes silver ahead of U23 World Cup leader Hendrikx

Lars van der Haar won the elite men's Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championship on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lars van der Haar recaptured an evasive title at the Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday, taking a solo victory with an uncontested ride in Rucphen. 

The battle for silver was a duel between 21-year-old Mees Hendrikx and veteran Corné van Kessel. The 30-year-old broke free of the current U23 World Cup leader on the final lap to finish second, leaving the bronze to Hendrikx.

Under bright sunshine the reigning European Champion broke a string of three consecutive runner-up finishes to Mathieu van der Poel, who pulled out of the Heusden-Zolder Superprestige, his second cyclo-cross race of the winter, due to a recurring back injury and discontinued his off-road season. 

Van der Haar last won the Dutch title in back-to-back years, 2013 and 2014, then Van der Poel proved best for the next six editions.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar 1:02:05
2Corne van Kessel 0:00:51
3Mees Hendrikx 0:00:58
4Ryan Kamp 0:01:23
5Pim Ronhaar 0:02:17
6David van der Poel
7Stan Godrie 0:03:06
8Danny van Lierop 0:03:22
9Tibor del Grosso
10Luke Verburg 0:04:07
11Bailey Groenendaal
12Gosse van der Meer 0:05:16
13Klaas Groenen 0:05:24
14Koen van Dijke
15Lucas Janssen 0:05:50
16Hugo Kars
17Joost Brinkman 0:06:35
18Joren Bloem 0:07:42
19Salvador Alvarado
20Pete Uptegrove
21Gert-Jan Bosman
22Jardi Christiaan van der Lee
23Marco Ehlert
24Paul Snip
25Koen van Helvoirt
26Dylan Strik
27Marino Noordam
28Max Goris
29Bart de Veer
30Lucas Keuning
31Chris van Dijk
32Robin van Poppel
33Mike Bronswijk
34Omar Koudijs
35Lars van Ark
36James Potter
37Sam Oosterholt
38Sam Kerkvliet
39Niek Hoornsman
40Niels Verbruggen
41Menno van Capel
42Perry Wit
43Jesse Sytema
44Luuk Holslag
45Lars de Weerd
46Bas van der Burg
47Beau van Izerloo
48Vincent Fackeldey
49Hugo Jansen
50Jasir Kuiper
51Sam Errens
52Wessel Coppelmans
53Yoep van der Peet
54Stef Hendriks
55Lucas Brandt
56Jordi Steenbakkers
DNFMike Hooiveld
DNFDennis Brouwer
DNFTwan van der Drift
DNFStef Ter Laak
