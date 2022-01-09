Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national title
By Cyclingnews published
Van Kessel takes silver ahead of U23 World Cup leader Hendrikx
Lars van der Haar recaptured an evasive title at the Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday, taking a solo victory with an uncontested ride in Rucphen.
The battle for silver was a duel between 21-year-old Mees Hendrikx and veteran Corné van Kessel. The 30-year-old broke free of the current U23 World Cup leader on the final lap to finish second, leaving the bronze to Hendrikx.
Under bright sunshine the reigning European Champion broke a string of three consecutive runner-up finishes to Mathieu van der Poel, who pulled out of the Heusden-Zolder Superprestige, his second cyclo-cross race of the winter, due to a recurring back injury and discontinued his off-road season.
Van der Haar last won the Dutch title in back-to-back years, 2013 and 2014, then Van der Poel proved best for the next six editions.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar
|1:02:05
|2
|Corne van Kessel
|0:00:51
|3
|Mees Hendrikx
|0:00:58
|4
|Ryan Kamp
|0:01:23
|5
|Pim Ronhaar
|0:02:17
|6
|David van der Poel
|7
|Stan Godrie
|0:03:06
|8
|Danny van Lierop
|0:03:22
|9
|Tibor del Grosso
|10
|Luke Verburg
|0:04:07
|11
|Bailey Groenendaal
|12
|Gosse van der Meer
|0:05:16
|13
|Klaas Groenen
|0:05:24
|14
|Koen van Dijke
|15
|Lucas Janssen
|0:05:50
|16
|Hugo Kars
|17
|Joost Brinkman
|0:06:35
|18
|Joren Bloem
|0:07:42
|19
|Salvador Alvarado
|20
|Pete Uptegrove
|21
|Gert-Jan Bosman
|22
|Jardi Christiaan van der Lee
|23
|Marco Ehlert
|24
|Paul Snip
|25
|Koen van Helvoirt
|26
|Dylan Strik
|27
|Marino Noordam
|28
|Max Goris
|29
|Bart de Veer
|30
|Lucas Keuning
|31
|Chris van Dijk
|32
|Robin van Poppel
|33
|Mike Bronswijk
|34
|Omar Koudijs
|35
|Lars van Ark
|36
|James Potter
|37
|Sam Oosterholt
|38
|Sam Kerkvliet
|39
|Niek Hoornsman
|40
|Niels Verbruggen
|41
|Menno van Capel
|42
|Perry Wit
|43
|Jesse Sytema
|44
|Luuk Holslag
|45
|Lars de Weerd
|46
|Bas van der Burg
|47
|Beau van Izerloo
|48
|Vincent Fackeldey
|49
|Hugo Jansen
|50
|Jasir Kuiper
|51
|Sam Errens
|52
|Wessel Coppelmans
|53
|Yoep van der Peet
|54
|Stef Hendriks
|55
|Lucas Brandt
|56
|Jordi Steenbakkers
|DNF
|Mike Hooiveld
|DNF
|Dennis Brouwer
|DNF
|Twan van der Drift
|DNF
|Stef Ter Laak
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thomas Mein wins men's British national cyclo-cross titleCameron Mason and Joseph Blackmore complete the podium
-
Wout van Aert repeats as Belgian cyclo-cross national championSweeck second ahead of Hermans in third
-
Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national titleVan Kessel takes silver ahead of U23 World Cup leader Hendrikx
-
Harriet Harnden battles through the mud to win British cyclo-cross titleLast and Kay complete the podium
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.