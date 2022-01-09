Trending

Vos beats Brand to win Dutch cyclo-cross national title

Jumbo-Visma rider distances world champion and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) beat Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) to win the highly contested elite women’s Dutch national cyclo-cross championships. 

Vos used her improving form to distance Brand mid-way through the 50-minute race and then skillfully opened a 20-second gap on the fast Rucphen circuit recently used for a round of the World Cup. 

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) managed to shake off Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) but was unable to catch Brand and so completed the podium. 

