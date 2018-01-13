Image 1 of 2 Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) wins Dutch cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 2 Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) wins Dutch cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Team Sunweb's Lucinda Brand soloed to victory at the Dutch national cyclo-cross championship held in Surhuisterveen, the Netherlands on Saturday. Brand led the race from start to finish. Maud Kaptheijns (Creland-Charles) was second and Annemarie Worst (ERA-Circus) was third.

"I had expected a little bit more of a battle but I had a really good feeling from the start," Brand said in a team press release. "I could directly take a gap and keep going to make it a little bit bigger throughout the race which gave me a lot of confidence that I could bring the title home. I'm super happy with the win and I'm looking forward to enjoying the victory."

Herman Snoeijink, Team Sunweb's coach said that Brand had an explosive start and an overall strong race, despite crashing on the first lap.

"She went for it to create a gap, which she did immediately. On the first lap she crashed in the mud into a post but had already taken enough of a lead to be able to get back on the bike and still be racing in first place. She continued to lead to through to the finish and she crossed the line solo taking the win. It was a phenomenal ride from Lucinda."

Defending champion Marianna Vos (WMS Racing) did not compete in the championship event as she has been battling with a cold.

Brief Results