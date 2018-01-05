Cyclo-cross world championships in doubt for Vos

Image 1 of 5 Marianne Vos (NED) at Heusden-Zolder World Cup 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Marianna Vos (Ned) at Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Marianne Vos (NED) and Lucinda Brand (NED) sprint for fourth place in Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) also had the number one dossard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The lingering effects of a cold will keep Marianne Vos off the cyclo-cross circuit in the lead-up to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships next month in Valkenburg. Vos will skip Sunday's GP Leuven as well as the Dutch championships in Surhuisterveen the following weekend.

"We look at how Marianne recovers," Vos' team manager Eric van den Boomsaid. "Based on that, we will decide how we go and which route we will follow towards the world championships of cyclo-cross."

Vos, who won the cyclo-cross rainbow jersey in 2006 and from 2009-2014, finished second to Sanne Cant in the 2017 world championship race.

Vos missed the 2015 'cross season and then raced a truncated schedule last year, starting in December and building to the second place at worlds. After the 2017 road season, Vos vacationed in Australia. She announced another truncated 'cross schedule earlier this year, with four races planned for December.

She started her 'cross season at Scheldecross in Antwerp on December 16, finishing eighth. She finished fifth at the World Cup round 7 in Zolder on December 26 and was ninth at the Telenet Superprestige Diegem on December 30. She opened the new year with 15th at the GP Sven Nys on January 1.